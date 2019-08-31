Hello ladies!

Time has come to share with you The Best Guerlain Makeup Products. Over the years I’ve grown an impressive collection of Guerlain makeup items that I’ve reviewed on the blog so I can definitely say is one of my most purchased luxury makeup brands if not the most one.

I’ve purchased not only Guerlain makeup but also fragrances, skincare and brushes and even now I still have products that I’ve used and never got the chance to review. While I’m thinking more and more of bringing the classic and permanent products back on the blog into a new spotlight, I’m inviting you to check out The Best Guerlain Makeup Products.

U.S. / UK – Now at SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

The Best Guerlain Makeup Products

Please do keep in mind that in time I’ll edit and update this article with newer products that have become my favorites. Guerlain recently launched their first liquid lipstick (swatches, first impressions) and I’ve already purchased a few shades that I shared with you on my #igtv video so keep checking back for detailed reviews soon.

This is definitely a luxurious primer but among the best. It has a gel formula infused with pure 24K-gold flakes that once applied onto the skin it gives that cooling sensation while hydrating the skin and giving a radiant finish. I’m recommending it especially to those over 30’s as well as ladies with mature skin because it smooths out fine lines and tightens the skin.

Guerlain recently released a new version of Parure Gold Foundation with an improved formula. I haven’t tried this one yet but I’ve definitely tried both last editions compact and fluid foundations. As a combination skin I felt in love instantly with Parure Gold Compact Foundation (review) which has been a savior for me during those hot summer days. Parure Gold Fluid Foundation (review) is ideal for those who want a medium coverage with a dewy finish.

Probably the most famous product of the brand, Meteorites Perles comes in different variations, either loose perles or compact. They are so many limited editions of this universal illuminating powder that corrects your complexions that is hard to find a beauty lover who owns at least one. Guerlain Meteorites Perles gives you a beautiful, luminous skin with a soft and flattering glow.

Best seller of Guerlain, Terracotta Bronzers are suitable for all skin tones and colors, for everyone who is a makeup expert or a beginner. They give you a soft sun kissed look, without coming too harsh or pigmented. You can build up the intensity layer by layer but even those with fair skin can find Guerlain Terracotta Bronzers as a gem.

I own quite a lot of these bronzers, each one being either a permanent product or a limited edition. If you are a collector if you want to invest in a great bronzer that will last you a long time, I’m definitely recommending you the XXL Terracotta Bronzers which have not only a gorgeous packaging but unique beautiful patterns as well.

If you appreciate a tender blush with a soft focus right from the first layer of application then you will definitely enjoy Guerlain Rose Aux Joues Tender Blush. It has a feather-like texture with a shades that will give you a natural glow. Nothing too dramatic or too intense, great for everyday use.

I’ll say right from the start that Guerlain Palette 5 Couleurs Eyeshadows (swatches, review) are not for everyone. I had them all but I had to part with them when I moved to London. The price is on the expensive side but the packaging is very luxurious. Now talking about the shades, each palette has the right combination of shades that will allow you to create a subtle or a smoky eye makeup look.

Why I’ve said they are not for everyone? Because not all the shades are super pigmented so not all of them will come as opaque or super intense on the lid. You will enjoy using Guerlain eyeshadow palettes if you are looking for a more subtle and diffused makeup look, even though it’s a smoky eye makeup. They are definitely not targetting teenagers who want bright, strong and vivid colors and actually those who are looking for a more classic, yet elegant and chic makeup look.

I feel that is one of the most underated mascaras among the luxury / high end brands. It’s a great mascara for those who want maxi lashes with curl and volume. If you have natural long lashes, then you can skip this mascara but it will only lenghten them even more and you are probably just looking for a bit of volume and curl. The texture is very supple, so it won’t overload or clump your lashes or give you that spider-lash look effect.

One of my favorite Guerlain products is Rouge G Lipstick (swatches) and you will be surprised probably knowing me as a lip gloss gal. If you are not mesmerized by the super luxurious and elegant packaging (those lip cases with a mirror inside are to die for) then you’ll definitely be swept away by the quality of the product. I don’t think anyone who has tried Guerlain Rouge G lipstick at least one, can argue their super soft, creamy and luxurious consistency and formula.

One of the best lipsticks I’ve ever tried to be honest, a classic and timeless purchase choice with a great range of colors and formulas from creamy, to metallic and soft matte. I personally bought so many new shades last year when they renew their entire collection as I was obsessing over them. I’m just highlighting a few of my reviews.

As I mentioned above, I’m more of a lip gloss gal because I’ve always been into juicy, fresh and glossy lips. My passion for Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Lipstick came naturally when I saw it’s a combination between a lipstick, a lip gloss and a lip balm all in one. I love intense lip glosses and this one has the right pigmentation for it (buildable in 3 layers) but also that juicy effect for youthful, fresh lips.

Did I mention how comfortable, lightweight and hydrating it feels on the lips? I had all the lip colors of La Petite Robe Noire Lipsticks so do check out the reviews and lip swatches. You’ll definitely see that I’m obsessed to this day over these juicy lip colors.

Oh I do have to mention the packaging which doesn’t look so classy and sober but it does look feminine, chic and youthful. 🙂

The other day I got myself a new shade of this lipstick as I had to leave most of my lipsticks back home when I moved to London. Yes, I bought 064 Pink Bangle shade a slightly cool-toned, medium-dark fuchsia with a pearl finish, absolutely gorgeous shade. 🙂

Obviously I couldn’t end this article without mentioning Gloss D’Enfer lip gloss. If you are obssesed with shiny, juicy lips and that effect of wet lips and mirror effect then you’ll definitely need to try it. It has a very lighweight formula, non stick or tacky at all.

I do want to point out they will not be highly pigmented, ofering more like a soft veil of color but with incredible shine that can be overlayered on top of a lipstick as well.

