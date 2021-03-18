Hello lovelies!

Looks like Dior keeps on giving … or better said…keeps on launching! The new Dior Forever Natural Bronze Powders were spotted two days ago at Douglas Netherlands. It looks like they are launching first in Europe and then rolling out internationally. Many of you loved the powders and I’m quite sure you will want the bronzers as well. Keep on reading!

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA at DIOR | Available Now at Douglas Netherlands

Dior Forever Natural Bronze Powders for Summer 2021

What actually impresses me is that they are already on sale for 25%. So they are purchasable now for €39.00 which seems like a real bargain for Dior. Available in only 5 shades for the moment but I don’t know if more shades will be available in other countries!

This renewed powder offers sensational softness and sublime comfort. Thanks to its formula, enriched with 95% mineral pigments, it melts perfectly with the skin to create an amazingly natural healthy glow.

Soft and light, the texture of the bronzer blends perfectly with the skin for a natural and long-wearing result. Enriched with wild violets, Dior Forever Natural Bronze maintains the skin’s natural hydration for sensational wearing comfort throughout the day.

SHADES: No 01, 04, 05, 06, 08