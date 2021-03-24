Westman Atelier Peau de Peche Super Loaded Tinted Highlight & Coup de Soleil Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer Reviews, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

By popular request I finally took the leap of faith tried Westman Atelier makeup for the first time. I know many people are raving about this brand but there’s also some controversy related to last’s year Halloween event. I’m here only to share my thoughts with you on the Westman Atelier Peau de Peche Super Loaded Tinted Highlight and Coup de Soleil Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer. I have detailed reviews, live swatches and a makeup look! Enjoy everything after the jump!

U.S. / UK – Now at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Harrods, Net-a-Porter, Cult Beauty,

Westman Atelier Peau de Peche Super Loaded Tinted Highlight Review

Westman Atelier Peau de Peche Super Loaded Tinted Highlight ($75.00 / £69.00 for 4 g/ 0.14 oz.) is a light, coppery brown with very soft warm undertones and a pearly finish. It had straight up opaque pigmentation that can be built up, blended or diffussed so you can use it even if you have fair or light skin.

To tell you the truth I wasn’t impressed by this shade in the pan or when I swatch it, but once I apply it on my cheeks it was something else. The texture is smooth to the touch, very creamy but turns into powder once applied on the skin. It had some slip to it and moderate density but it applied well and evenly. Blended out just as easily and my favorite way to apply it is just my using my fingertips. Honestly it’s so easy to just melt it into the skin but you can use a beauty blender or a moderately dense brush if you prefer.

It looks lovely even on bare skin and paired up with Coup de Soleil bronzer I even forgot about the blush. The final result it’s a beautiful sunkissed look. It looks very luminous, skin like and flattering on the cheeks while swatched on my arm it was a bit shimmery. I wore this shade the other day even with a mask on and it lasted beautiful for about eight hours.

The formula is lightly scented and has skin-hydrating and ultra-calming natural ingredients that will nourish the skin. Just to mention some of the ingredients: hyaluronic acid, caper extract, organic jojoba oil, and “cell-protecting antioxidant.”

It doesn’t emphasize skin texture or pores but it does give me a glowy finish which makes my cheeks looks fresh and youthful.

Westman Atelier Peau de Peche Super Loaded Tinted Highlight & Coup de Soleil Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer Live Swatches

Here you can see my swatches applied in a single layer on bare skin. I also has LIVE SWATCHES posted on Instagram as per usual. You have also the shades blended on my arm in a single layer so you can have a better look.

Westman Atelier Coup de Soleil Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer Review

Westman Atelier Coup de Soleil Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer ($75.00 / £69.00 for 4 g/ 0.14 oz.) is a soft Terracotta brown with neutral-warm undertones and soft pink touch with a matte finish. It had a great pigmentation in a single layer but was easily buildable or blendable that could be worn by light or medium skins alike.

It had a very soft and smooth to the touch texture, just a touch powdery but applies evenly without looking muddy. I don’t own many bronzers to be honest, just because it’s hard to find a good one to compliment my skin but this one looks like it will stick to my collection. It’s a lighter-toned bronzer, ideal not only for Summer but for an easy sunkissed day look.

It takes very little to almost no effort in blending this shade and make it look very natural on the cheeks. On me it wore well for almost eight hours before starting to fade.

Westman Atelier Peau de Peche Super Loaded Tinted Highlight & Coup de Soleil Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer Makeup Look

Here’s my Summer look that I created using these two Westman Atelier Peau de Peche Super Loaded Tinted Highlight & Coup de Soleil Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer products. I think they really complement and warm up my complexion, not to mention they look beautiful paired up with the other shades, especially Dior Summer 2021 Eyeshadow Palette.

FACE

BROWS

CHEEKS

EYES

P Louise Eyeshadow Primer

Dior 699 Mirage 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Quad (upcoming review)

Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Brown

David Downtown for Eyeko Mascara

LIPS

