Burberry Runway Eye Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

I’m bringing you a super detailed review of Burberry Runway Eye Palette with live swatches and makeup looks. I bought this palette right when it launched and I’ve been using it for over a month. Today has finally launched in the U.S. so check out this review and quickly grab it afterwards.

U.S. / UK – Now available at Burberry U.S. | sold out at Burberry UK (perhaps restock)

Burberry Runway Eye Palette Review

Burberry Runway Eye Palette ($70.00 / £62.00 for 0.71 oz/ 20g) is a new and limited edition 9 pan eyeshadow palette with 2 matte, 2 metallic and 5 satin finishes. The shades are pigmented with a great color payoff, easily blendable and apply flawlessly on the skin. They adhere well even without eyeshadow primer and apply seamlessly.

I do admit the color story is not one that you’d expect for the Spring season but I do believe this palette is universal flattering and a collectors item. It’s the kind of palette that doesn’t care about season colors and can be worn all year round. More of a classic palette, featuring earthy and nude shades but also has a pop of color with that gold and copper metallic shades.

The formula is a dream for all three textures, very smooth, silky to the touch, quite buttery for the metallics and satin and without causing fall out during the application. The shades are not powdery and are easily to pick up with a brush (wet or dry) or with your fingertips. I personally love playing with this palette and I’ve used it several times before posting this review. On the makeup look section you have just two examples of how I like to wear this palette.

To celebrate Spring, Burberry choose to include its house colors with different finishes in this 9 pan Runway Eye Palette.

THE PACKAGING

The palette comes in a sleek golden metallic case adorned with the gabardine pattern which is also present on the eyeshadows. It looks very elegant, simple and quite eye catching. If you have already the Burberry Essentials Glow Palettes you know what I’m talking about as it is the same time of packaging. You have a large, generous mirror inside which is really helpful for makeup application.

Burberry Runway Eye Palette Live Swatches

Here you have the palette swatches in a single layer on bare skin without any eyeshadow primer applied. Like always I have LIVE SWATCHES on Instagram.

Burberry Runway Eye Palette Shade by Shade Review

Light Camel is a medium peachy bronze with gold, warm undertones and a shimmer, slightly metallic sheen. It had a rich color payoff in a single layer being opaque and easily blendable. It applies well, evenly and glides easily across the lid applied either with fingertips or a damp/dry brush.

It doesn’t causes fall out during the application or throughout the wear. I had it on for about eight and a half hours before it started to fade slightly on me.

Tan is a medium tan, brown with soft warm undertones and a shimmer, luminous finish. It had excellent color payoff, being opaque in a single layer. The texture is incredibly smooth to the touch, almost like a cream to powder. It applies well regardless of the method of application. I just prefer to use my fingertips but you get the same result by using a synthetic damp brush.

It is so easily blendable without causing fall out throughout the wear. The effect is luminous and every elegant I might say and blends perfectly with the other shades. I got around nine hours wear without creasing.

Dark Burgundy is a medium deep burgundy with a brown base and a luminous shimmer finish. The pigmentation was excellent, opaque in a single layer with a rich color. It applies on very well, evenly and without fall out during the application. The formula is very soft, smooth and creamy, absolutely a dream to play with.

It wore absolutely beautiful on me for about 9 hours without signs of fading.

Dark Brown is a medium dark brown with warm, gold undertones and a luminous sheen. It had a great pigmentation in a single layer with a smooth, creamy and very silky texture. It was easily blendable, adhered and applied well regardless of the application method (wet or dry). There was no fall out during the application or creasing throughout the wear.

It had semi opaque coverage in a single layer, easily buildable to full coverage. On me it lasted well for eight and a half hours before it started to fade easily.

Vermillion Red is a medium coppery red bronze with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It was rich, pigmented and fully opaque in a single layer. The texture was super smooth and creamy to the touch and glided so easily across the skin. I prefer to use my fingertips with this shade but you can get the same pigmentation if you use a damp synthetic dense brush.

It had no fall out during the application and lasted beautiful on me for almost nine hours without creasing.

Brown is a medium latte brown with neutral to slightly, soft warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a good color payoff, being opaque in a single layer. The formula is extremely smooth and silky to the touch, just a pleasure to work with. It’s not powdery at all and doesn’t causes fall out during the application.

It’s easily to work this shade, blends beautifully and lasts on me for about eight and a half hours before it starts to fade slightly. I could create an elegant, day time, office appropriate look using this shade and the lighter matte in the pan.

Beige is a light beige brown with neutral to warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a good pigmentation in a single layer being fully opaque. The texture is soft, smooth and silky to the touch without being powdery in any way. The application went on easily, without fall-out and it was easily blendable. It’s a great transition shades and works great with all the other shades in the palette. It wore well on me for about eight and a half hours.

Burgundy is a medium red wine burgundy with some plum reflections and a luminous shimmer finish. It had an excellent color payoff being opaque in a single layer. While the color is rich, the texture feels super smooth, velvety and almost creamy. It applies like a dream with your fingertips or by using a brush. You get just slightly more intensity if you use it wet but not too much different I’d say. On me it wore well for about eight and a half hours without creasing.

Gold is a bright, medium antique gold with a metallic finish. The color is rich, very pigmented and opaque in a single swipe. The texture feels super creamy, velvety and smooth to the touch. It applies very well and shows maximum intensity when you use your fingertips but it’s still rich and opaque when used with a damp brush.

It doesn’t crease or causes fall out throughout the wear. On me it stayed well for about nine hours before it started to fade easily.

Burberry Runway Eye Palette Makeup Looks

Here’s the first look I tried using the Burberry Runway Eye Palette that you’ve seen me wearing in previous reviews articles. I have a VIDEO TUTORIAL for this look HERE if you want to watch it. I filmed this video with another phone as my phone was down completely so I apologize for the quality.

Here I filmed a second look and this time is in natural light. You can see my video on IGTV!

