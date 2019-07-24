Hello beauties!

Guerlain Kiss Kiss Liquid Lipstick is a new lipstick line that will be part of Guerlain Makeup Fall 2019 Collection. I can’t help sharing swatches and lip swatches with you ladies, because these new Guerlain Kiss Kiss liquid lipsticks can replace your everyday creamy lip products, matte lipsticks and even lip glosses. Check out the entire range after the jump.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 2 August 2019 at SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Guerlain Kiss Kiss Liquid Lipstick Fall 2019 Collection

I believe this lipstick collection is ideal for a variety of women because it contains 3 formulas of liquid lipsticks. So basically you can choose the finish and formula that makes you happy from a variety of shades packed in a transparent classy Guerlain tube.

There will be 10 matte finish shades of Guerlain Kiss Kiss Liquid Lipstick as you can see from the swatches bellow. The colors vary from nude to brown, red, pink and orange so you have a pretty good choice of shades.

Each Guerlain Kiss Kiss Liquid Lipstick has a floral scent where you will distinguish top notes of fresh lemon, orange and bergamot. Middle notes are rose and iris which give sweetness to the scent. Lastly, we will distinguish delicate vanilla and tonka bean.

The shades are intensely pigmented and provide a soft and lightweight fell on the lips without any drying sensation. I will be looking towards the nude and pinks from this range and definitely curious to swatch them on my hand first if I can face the temptation of ordering them online when they launch.

Moving on to the six Guerlain Kiss Kiss Liquid Lipstick shades with a shiny finish. These will be ideal for any lip gloss gal, so count me in. I’m a bit disappointed that I don’t see any bright pinks or fuchsia in this category. There are some nice, juicy nudes and peachy shades here that will give freshness and a youthful look to your lips.

The shiny formula contains delicate pearls that will give the lips a luster and a glitz appearance.

Last but not least we have the four glitter Guerlain Kiss Kiss Liquid Lipstick shades. Is not hard to guess these are probably my favorites because of the intense shine and pop of colors. OK you got me….there’s that No.365 fuchsia pink in there that looks so tempting. 🙂

Each shade has different glittery particles ranging from gold to silver and pink so the effects on the lips will be stunning. I would wear these colors even on top of the matte liquid lipsticks from above to give them a brilliant glitzy effect and turn my makeup from day to night. 🙂

Photos via: Fortune