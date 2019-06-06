Hello beauties!

Last year I celebrated summer with Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Bronzing Powder. This was a limited edition release but it’s still available online and in selected locations. Actually over the past three years Guerlain really hit my wallet pretty hard with their Terracotta items as I bought almost all of them.

Back then when I bought Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Bronzing Powder I did posted only on Instagram, #instastories and #instagramtv with live swatches and all but I didn’t get to review it on the blog. Last summer was crazy and I spent a small fortune on makeup and skincare and I admit it was easier sometimes to review some of the items on social media and others on the blog.

U.S. / UK – Now at Escentual (£44.10), Harrods (£49.00)

Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Bronzing Powder Review

Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Bronzing Powder (£44.10 for 25 g / 0.8 oz) is a limited edition duo powder which features a blush and a bronzer. This gorgeous piece comes in a XXL format in a huge rounded, metal case. The case is sturdy and easy to hold at the same time, looking luxurious like a true collector’s item. Engraved with the Terracotta signature, the luxurious and limited edition Sahara Jewel case can be reused as a keepsake box.

Inside hides the beautiful pink blush with a golden highlight hue which is an overspray, surrounded by the famous Terracotta bronzing powder. Ups I almost forgot to mention the compact has a mirror inside as well which is very handy.

The golden hue is designed to naturally enhance the complexion and has a slightly shimmery finish. Being an over spray, you won’t be able to enjoy it for more than two applications perhaps. After that you’ll be left with the bronzer and blusher.

You can definitely mix the together or apply them separately which I personally prefer to do with this particular compact. By mixing the shades together you will create a healthy, sun-kissed effect. Adjusting the pigmentation is up to you but for a light skin like me, one layer of bronzer is enough while with the blusher I’m not shy of adding a second layer.

The beauty of this compact for me is that the blusher is place in the center, so once the over spray is gone I’m left with a fairly big square blusher. Yes, the entire center where the over spray sits along with the embossed G letters is actually blush underneath. It has more than a decent size to allow me to swirl my brush into it and pick up the product.

Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Bronzing Powder & Blusher

Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Blusher is a very soft rosy peach with warm undertones and a satin finish. You can distinguish very fine shimmery particles that are meant to give luminosity and freshness to the skin. It’s not the shimmer blusher kind so don’t worry about looking to shiny. I have a combination skin type and this one looks beautiful on me without emphasizing my skin texture.

It had a smooth and soft texture that applied well without kicking off any powder in the pan and without any fall out. It comes more like medium pigmented on the skin but the color is easily buildable. This blusher is ideal for those with fair and light skin tones as they can get away with just a swipe of color while for the other skin colors it takes at least 2 layers of color to make a difference.

Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Bronzer is a very light brown beige with warm undertones and a soft sheen. It had sheer coverage but easily buildable for those who want more pigmentation. Guerlain Terracotta powders are famous for being ideal for any skin color out there as they are gentle on the skin, don’t have that orange Oompa Loompa vibe.

The texture is soft but dense, feels quite firm in the pan and when swatched as well. It doesn’t give any fall out during the application and it’s easily blendable. I got around eight hours and a half wear before it started to fade easily.

I’m in love with Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powders to be honest and I’ve been collecting them for years. For someone with a light skin they are the closest thing to a perfect bronzer.

They give luminosity to the skin while the tropical Terracotta fragrance just wraps me in a summer dream. Even during the winter I find myself opening a Terracotta Compact and sniffing away the scent while picturing myself on a distant white sandy beach. 🙂

Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Bronzing Powder Swatches

The swatches were taken on bare skin in two layers. You can still see the slightly yellow and gold over spray as these were the first swatches. I’ll make sure to update this post with the other swatches.

This means that I was so cruel to dip my brush into this Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Bronzing Powder and actually take away the entire over spray. Yes, I did and I’ve been happily enjoying this product in the Summer months but also occasionally throughout the year.