Hello beauties!

MAC Snow Ball Holiday 2017 Collection has been driving everyone crazy with its sneak peek photos. Ever since we first saw the preview of MAC Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish in that gorgeous packaging we knew that collection is going to be WoW. We’ve seen before this gorgeous sparkle warm gold shade with a frost finish, released in previous holiday collections, but it surely looks good everytime.

The packaging is on point, lots of gold and sparkle, exactly what you can call a festive packaging. The good news is that you can pre-order the collection now before it hits counters on 19 October. The not so great news is that you’ll have to do it in store and not online, while the offer is only for the gift sets and not for the classic MAC Holiday 2017 Collection which comes with the limited edition lipsticks, eyeshadows and so on. Take a closer look as I unveil the collection after the jump!

M∙A∙C SNOW BALL. FIND YOUR RHYTHM. ALL EYES ARE ON THE COOL KIDS, HANGING OUT, SWAYING TO THE BEAT, SHOWING OFF WITH A LITTLE FESTIVE FLIRTATION. YOU’RE THE SLEIGHBELLE OF THE BALL, DANCING UNTIL MORNING, FEELING ALIVE, REVELLING IN THE NEW GENERATION. THE LIGHTS CATCH A CRYSTAL AND GLITTER SNOWFLAKE ADORNMENT, ALL THE BLING YOU’LL EVER NEE— EVERYONE GOES STARSTRUCK. SEE YOU ON THE DANCE FLOOR.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Department Stores like Macy’s, Nordstrom | 19 October 2017 at MAC and other retailers

UK Launch Date – 26 October 2017 at MAC Locations (unless stated otherwise) Selfridges, Harrods

MAC Snow Ball Holiday 2017 Collection

Impalpable Glare Powder – Limited Edition – $33.00 / €33.00

Here Comes Joy – shimmering golden-peach

Happy Go Dazzingly – sparkling gold

Extra Dimension Eye Shadow – Limited Edition – $20.00

It’s Snowing – pinkish with purple flicker

Frostwinked – white with silvery mother-of-pearl

Starry, Starry Nights – black with silvery flicker

Stylishly Merry – shimmering gold

Delicate Drift – sparkling light pink

Snow Ball Eye Compact Rose Gold- Limited Edition – $29.50 / £30.00 / $35.50 CAD

SHE SPARKLES DAZZLESHADOW light grey with silver sparkles

SHIVER OF DELIGHT DAZZLESHADOW rose gold copper sparkle

WINTERLUDE EYE SHADOW high frost peachy white (satin)

BUDDING PASSION EYE SHADOW copper (frost)

DRAMA IN THE SNOW EYE SHADOW deep warm brown (satin)

NO CURFEW EYE SHADOW muted pinkish nude (matte)

546SE FLUFF EYE / 547SE FLAT SHADER BRUSH

Snow Ball Eye Compact Gold- Limited Edition – $29.50 / £30.00 / $35.50 CAD

DAZZLE THE NIGHT AWAY DAZZLESHADOW white with white gold sparkling reflects

SPUN FROM GOLD DAZZLESHADOW yellow gold with heavy gold reflects

EVENING LIGHT EYE SHADOW mid-tone brown with gold pearl (veluxe pearl)

WELL PAST MIDNIGHT EYE SHADOW black with high silver and gold pearl (lustre)

FROSTED FIZZ EYE SHADOW peachy nude with gold frost (satin)

CINDER EYE SHADOW dark charcoal (matte)

546SE FLUFF EYE / 547SE FLAT SHADER BRUSH

Lipstick – Limited Edition – $17.50

Elle Belle

Warm Ice

Holiday Crush

I’m Glistening

Rouge En Snow

Shimmer & Spice

False Lashes – Limited Edition – $17.00

36 Gold

64 Silver

Prep + Prime Fix+ – Limited Edition – $20.00

Includes: Rose, Lavender, Coconut

Face Bag Peach – Limited Edition – $49.50 / £$35.00 / $59.50 CAD (Nordstrom Exclusive)



SHOW GOLD EXTRA DIMENSION SKINFINISH peach that breaks pink

140SE SYNTHETIC FULL FAN BRUSH

Face Bag Gold – Limited Edition – $49.50 / £$35.00 / $59.50 CAD

WHISPER OF GILT EXTRA DIMENSION SKINFINISH pale gold shimmer

140 SE SYNTHETIC FULL FAN BRUSH

Snow Ball Eye Bag Smoky Pink – Limited Edition – $39.50 / £40.00 / $47.50 CAD (2 November 2017 on US Counters)

READY TO PARTY pale lilac (extra dimension)

LIGHT OF THE SILVERY MOON metallic silver charcoal (extra dimension)

GRAPHBLACK TECHNAKOHL LINER rich, graphic black

BLACK EXTREME IN EXTREME DIMENSION MASCARA black

Snow Ball Eye Bag Smoky Gold – Limited Edition – $39.50 / £40.00 / $47.50 CAD

JUST GLEAMING peachy nude (extra dimension)

SNOWDUSK silvery warm taupe (extra dimension)

PHOTOGRAVURE TECHNAKOHL LINER soft black with brown undertone

BLACK EXTREME IN EXTREME DIMENSION LASH black

Snow Ball Lip Bag Nude – Limited Edition – $39.50 / £32.00 / $47.50 CAD (2 November on US Counters)

SENDING LOVE LIPSTICK pinky nude (cremesheen)

ICED DREAM LIPGLASS pinky nude with pink and gold pearl

DOUBLETIME PRO LONGWEAR LIP PENCIL pinky brown

Snow Ball Lip Bag Red – Limited Edition – $39.50 / £32.00 / $47.50 CAD (2 November on US Counters)

HOORAY FOR HOLIDAY LIPSTICK intense cool red (matte)

JOY TO ENJOY LIPGLASS deep intense red

KISS ME QUICK PRO LONGWEAR LIP PENCIL yellow red

Eye and Lip Bag Pink – Limited Edition – $39.50 / £35.00 (JLP & Maccosmetics.co.uk Exclusive)



ICE TIME CRYSTAL GLAZE GLOSS clear with silver and pink pearl

FEEL LIKE DANCING? DAZZLELINER deep plum with pearl

FEMININE WILES FOILED SHADOW light pearly pink



Eye and Lip Bag Rose Gold – Limited Edition – $39.50 / £35.00 (JLP & Maccosmetisc.co.uk Exclusive)



SNOW DAZZLE CRYSTAL GLAZE GLOSS mid-tone rose with gold pearl

A LITTLE MOONLIGHT DAZZLELINER black with silver and gold pearl

JOY TOY FOILED SHADOW pink copper

Lip Kit – Limited Edition – $29.50

Includes shades: Nude Du Jour, Nouvelle Vogue, Russian Red, Antique Velvet

Mini Lipstick Kit Cool- Limited Edition – $29.50 / £25.00 / $34.50 CAD

COCKTAIL KISS dirty rose (matte)

BOCA soft pink nude (satin)

KINDA SEXY neutral pinky rose (matte)

Mini Lipstick Kit Pink – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £25.00 / $34.50 CAD

TEASE MAKER light frosty nude (frost)

LOVEBUDDY mid-tone pinky nude (matte)

DANGEROUSLY RED blue fuchsia (matte)

Mini Lipstick Kit Warm – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £25.00 / $34.50 CAD

JUST BEAMING frosty pale gold (frost)

TENOR VOICE true classic red (matte)

CANDY CANE intense blue red (matte)

Mini Lipstick Kit Rose- Limited Edition – $29.50 / £25.00 / $34.50 CAD (Exclusive to Maccosmetics.co.uk)



WHIRL dirty rose (matte)

CHARLOTTE rich yellow red (matte)

SUPERSMOOCH intense blue red deep burgundy (matte)

Mini Lipstick Kit / M·A·C Classics – Limited Edition – $69.50 / £85.00 / $83.50 CAD

Includes:

DIVA intense reddish burgundy (matte)

RUBY WOO very matte vivid blue red (matte)

MANGROVE hot bright red (matte)

LITTLE DARLING clean light nude (matte)

VELVET TEDDY deep-tone beige (matte)

WHIRL dirty rose (matte)

STONE muted greyish taupe brown (matte)

REBEL mid-tone cream plum (matte)

FLAT OUT FAB bright plum (matte)

GOOD KISSER mid-tone fuchsia (matte)

PLEASE ME muted rosy-tinted pink (matte)

PARTY COMMENCING clean, matte, light neutral pink (matte)

Mini Lip Gloss Kit Nude – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £25.00 / $34.50

CADBELOW FREEZING CREMESHEEN GLASS light beige with pink pearl (cremesheen)

WINTER WARMER CREMESHEEN GLASS mid-tone brown nude (cremesheen)

ICED OVER VAMPLIFY rose gold copper

Mini Lip Gloss Kit Pink – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £25.00 / $34.50

JAPANESE SPRING CREMESHEEN GLASS pale dirty pink (cremesheen)

TINSELLATED CREMESHEEN GLASS clear with silver and pink pearl (cremesheen)

GILDED FROST VAMPLIFY metallic silver

Mini Lip Gloss Kit Rose – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £25.00 / $34.50

BE A LITTLE NAUGHTY CREMESHEEN GLASS deep wine (cremesheen)

HOLIDAY DARLING CREMESHEEN GLASS mid-tone pinky nude (cremesheen)

GO FOR PRETTY VAMPLIFY metallic pale pink

Pigment and Glitter Kit Gold – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £25.00 / $34.50 CAD

VANILLA MINI PIGMENT soft ivory white

ENGLISH GILT MINI PIGMENT bright champagne

GOLD MINI GLITTER sparkling chunky gold

Pigment and Glitter Kit Pink – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £25.00 / $34.50 CAD

COPPER SPARKLE MINI PIGMENT smooth, high-shine copper

WHISPER PINK MINI PIGMENT soft beigey pink with pearl

PINK MINI GLITTER bright pink

Mascara Kit – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £30.00



FALSE BLACK FALSE LASHES SIZED TO GO black

FALSE LASHES MAXIMIZER SIZED TO GO black

CLEAR BROW SET

Brush Kit Mini – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £30.00 /$34.50 CAD

421SE FULL POWDER

535SE ROUNDED SHADOW

560SE ANGLED LINER

Brush Kit Basic – Limited Edition – $49.50 / £45.00 /$59.50 CAD

420SE POWDER

490SE POINTED FOUNDATION

530SE ALL-OVER SHADOW

515SE SMUDGING LINER

505SE BROW GROOMER

Brush Kit Advanced – Limited Edition – $49.50 / £45.00 /$59.50 CAD



460SE ANGLED POWDER

491SE ANGLED FOUNDATION

570SE ANGLED LARGE SHADOW

575SE ANGLED SMALL SHADOW

507SE BENT POINTED LINER

Shadescents Kit Creme d’Nude – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £30.00



CRÈME D’NUDE LIPSTICK pale muted peach beige (cremesheen)

CRÈME D’ NUDE ROLLERBALL amber musk

Shadescents Kit Candy Yum Yum – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £30.00

CANDY YUM-YUM LIPSTICK neon pink (matte)

CANDY YUM-YUM ROLLERBALL fruity floral gourmand

Shadescents Kit Ruby Woo – Limited Edition – $29.50 / £30.00

RUBY WOO LIPSTICK very matte vivid blue-red (retro matte)

RUBY WOO ROLLERBALL woody floral

Enjoy more photos…