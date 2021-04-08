Hello lovelies!

As you know I have the new Gucci Rouge de Beauty Brillant Lipsticks swatches. I posted LIVE SWATCHES on Instagram right when they launch. I didn’t have time to write the shades names back then so I did it now. Upcoming reviews will follow shortly as I have 2 more shades to test.

Gucci Rouge de Beauté Brillant Lipsticks Swatches

They are a new lipstick line available in 14 shades which offer a long-lasting hydration and high-shine power. They feel deeply moisturizing and balmy right from the first swipe and throughout the wear. I have a few favorite shades but I’ll tell you more in my upcoming reviews.

Some shades are more intense than others and one of them managed to slightly stain my lips. There are shades that fade away quite fast, like 2-3 hours wear while others last even 5 hours. I think you know about which one I’m talking about if you watched my Instastories the other day. 🙂

I love the sheen and the juicy effect on the lips. Lip glosses are my thing but since I’m always with the mask on when outside I stopped wearing them so much. Instead these new Gucci Rouge de Beaute Brillant Lipsticks are balmy, juicy, shiny and provide a decent amount of color.

