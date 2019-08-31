Hello beauties!
The happy shopping event will start on 1 September with ULTA 21 Days of Beauty and is going to last until 21 September 2019. Every day you will be able to shop selected products at 50% OFF. So make sure to refresh ULTA’s website everyday for some HOT DEALS.
Before going on your shopping spree I want to say a BIG THANK YOU to everyone who takes the time to click on the links and shop. Clicking on Chicprofile links when you decide to make a purchase it means the world to me, as you are supporting my blog. Using the links on Chicprofile helps me keep the blogging going while providing you with 100% honest reviews, beauty news and quality content.
U.S. – Now at ULTA from 1 September until 21 September 2019
ULTA 21 Days of Beauty 2019 – 1-21 September
21 DAYS OF BEAUTY – DAILY BEAUTY STEALS
Here are the hottest Daily Deals that you won’t be able to resist.
Sunday 1 September 2019
- Benefit POREfessional Face Primer (full size & mini size)
- Peter Thomas Roth Skincare
- LashFood Phyto-Medic Natural Eyelash Enhancer
- Kate Somerville Retinol Firming Eye Cream
Monday 2 September 2019
- Ofra Cosmetics Highlighters
- Foreo Luna Play Plus
- StriVectin Advanced Retinol Intense Night Moisturizer
- Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm
Tuesday 3 September 2019
- BECCA Hydra Mist Set & Refresh Powder
- Mario Badescu Rose Hip Nourishing Oil
- EYEKO Mascaras
- Butter London All Lip Products
- Flesh All Highlighters
Wednesday 4 September 2019
Thursday 5 September 2019
- Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner
- MAC Lipstick Matte (2 shades)
- MAC Lipstick Matte (all shades) Diamond / Platinum Exclusive
- Murad Water Gel
- Shiseido Foaming Cleansers
Friday 6 September 2019
- Lancome Monsieur Big Mascara
- Perricone High Potency Collection
- Philosophy Facial Wash
- Estee Lauder Double Wear Concealer
Saturday 7 September 2019
- ABH Brow Definer
- Dermatologica Skin Smoothing Cream
- $10 off with any Dermalogica purchase The Skinbar at Ulta Beauty
- CoverFX Select Primers
- Juice Beauty Moisturizer
Sunday 8 September 2019
- Too Faced Natural Face & Eye Palettes
- Smashbox Primers
- Dermadoctor Kakadu C 20% Vit C Serum with Ferulic Acid & Vit E
- Exuviance Age Reverse Day Repair SPF 30
Monday 9 September 2019
- Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder
- Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum
- Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder
- Cannuka CBD Heaking Skin Balm
Tuesday 10 September 2019
- Too Faced Tutti Frutti Palettes
- Dr Brandt
- Buxom Shiny Liquid Lipstick
- St Tropez Self Tan Mousse
- DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
Wednesday 11 September 2019
Thursday 12 September 2019
- Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
- Mario Badescu Cleansers
- Perricone Cold Plasma Collection
- Lancome Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint
Friday 13 September 2019
Saturday 14 September 2019
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer SPF50
- Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits
- Philosophy Night Creams
- Free Brow Wax with any $50 Benefit product or service purchase
- Lime Crime Hi-Lite Palettes
- Murad AHA / BHA Exfolianting Cleanser
Sunday 15 September 2019
- Tarte Tartelette 2 in Bloom Eyeshadow Palette
- Too Faced Hangover Primer & Setting Spray
- Mario Badescu Toners
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum
Monday 16 September 2019
- IT Brushes
- Strivectin Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum
- Dr Brandt Exfoliant
- Skincare Tools
Tuesday 17 September 2019
- Cover FX Perfect Setting Powder
- Serovital Dietary Suplement
- Lipstick Queen Medievel Collection
- Skyn Iceland Daily Lotion
Wednesday 18 September 2019
- PUR Mascara & Eyelashes
- First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser
- Lancome Visionnaire Skin Solutions
- Discovery Brands
Thursday 19 September 2019
- Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipsticks
- Origins Fresh-Faced Fav Sets
- Dermablend Powder & Primer
- Patchology Eye Gels
Friday 20 September 2019
- IT Cosmetics Concealer
- IT Concealer Brushes
- Clinique Moisture Surge 72 hours Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
- Beauty Blender Blendercleanser Solid
- Dermadoctor Body Scrub
Saturday 21 September 2019
- Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencils
- Benefit Brow Pencil
- Juice Beauty Skincare
- Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
HOT BUYS
In this section you can find products that will available at discounted prices for the entire 21 days from 1 to 21 September 2019. Click Here to check out the entire list of ULTA Hot Buys products.
Here are some of my top picks…
MAKEUP
- Benefit Brow Pencil
- Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
- Cover FX Perfect Setting Powder
- Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits
- ABH Brow Definer
- BECCA Hydra Mist Set & Refresh Powder
- Benefit POREfessional Face Primer (full size & mini size)
- Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipsticks
SKINCARE
- Dermatologica Skin Smoothing Cream
- StriVectin Advanced Retinol Intense Night Moisturizer
- Mario Badescu Rose Hip Nourishing Oil
- Dermadoctor Kakadu C 20% Vit C Serum with Ferulic Acid & Vit E
- Strivectin Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum
- Shiseido Foaming Cleansers