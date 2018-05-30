Guerlain #62 Rouge G de Guerlain Lipstick Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello lovelies!

I just can’t seem to have enough of the new Guerlain Rouge G de Guerlain Lip Colors released earlier this year. Guerlain #62 Rouge G de Guerlain Lipstick is my newest addition from this line. I told you when these launched (live swatches) how excited I am and that I’m planning on getting a lots of shades. Well, there’s no hurry as many of them are permanent so here to stay. 🙂

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Sephora, Saks, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom

UK – Now at Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams, Escentual, Feel Unique

France – Now at Sephora.fr

Romania – Now at Sephora, Douglas

Guerlain #62 Rouge G de Guerlain Lipstick Review

Guerlain #62 Rouge G de Guerlain Lipstick (2018) ($32.00 / £24.50 / €31.50 / 238.00 Lei for 0.12 oz. / 3.5 g) is a medium reddish pink with warm undertones and a soft sheen. It has a great color payoff and comes very close to being opaque in a single layer.

It glides easily across my lips without pulling, tugging or sinking into lip lines. The consistency is light and creamy, giving a comfortable sensation throughout the wear. I’m not afraid of wearing this lipstick after I wore a matte lip color as the formula feels very hydrating.

I’m really confident putting Guerlain #62 Rouge G de Guerlain Lipstick even on those days when my lips lack a bit of moisture. The color is very decent I might say, office and day time appropriate. I would recommend this shade to anyone as I think it will complement every skin color.

I would see this lipstick worn by women of any age. Is not that intense shade that will draw too much attention to your lips but it will warm up your face and give you a more vivid look. Even if your lips lack moisture this formula will delicately embrace them, hydrate them and add a bit of shine.

The effect is a natural sheen that will make your lips look fresh, vivid and quite natural. This color is part of the permanent collection so you can think about getting it anytime, no hurry.

I love most of the new Guerlain Rouge G de Guerlain Lipsticks (reviews, swatches) and not to mention the packaging. You can actually choose to use only one lip case for several lipsticks and the prices are quite affordable.

On me this color wore off after about five hours. It didn’t leave a stain behind and my lips still felt soft and quite hydrated.

If you are a #guerlainlover I bet you already bought a couple of shades. Which ones do you prefer? 🙂

Guerlain #62 Rouge G de Guerlain Lipstick Pigmentation 9

Texture 9

Longevity 9

Application 10

Product 9 PRO Good color payoff

Nice natural sheen

Suitable for anyone regardless your age or skin color

Lightweight and hydrating formula

Luxurious packaging

Doesn't sink or emphasizes lip lines CON It doesn't last quite well if you have a meal (need to reapply)

Not very long lasting (5 hours tops) 9.2 Average Score Average Score

