YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick SWATCHES

Hello beauties!

As I promised the other day on Instagram, I have swatches for all the new YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipsticks. This is a new line of lipsticks that just launched this season in bright and super pigmented shades. I blogged all the official information about them last month so let’s just jump to swatches.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Sephora

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges

Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick SWATCHES

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick – New – $39.00 / £29.00

There’s a variety of shades ranging from classic red to orange and pink nudes. They all come in a matte finish with a weightless formula. You’ll get a super saturated color in just one swipe with a incredible comfortable formula.

YSL promises a non-drying and creamy formula that glides on effortless. Now talking about the wear time, these babies won’t budge from your lips. So you don’t need to worry about bleeding, cracking or reapplying.

The couture slim square bullet design, inspired by the iconic designs of the Yves Saint Laurent Couture House, allows you to achieve a neat, clean and beautiful result in just a few swipes.

Shades:

1 Rouge Extravagant

4 Fuchsia Excentrique

5 Peculiar Pink

8 Contrary Fuchsia

9 red Enigma

10 Corail Antinomique

11 Ambiguous Beige

12 Nu Incongru

16 Rosewood Oddity

18 Reverse Red

21 Rouge Paradoxe

23 Mystery Red

Photos via Vogue Taiwan