Hello beauties!

MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipcolour is the newest liquid lipstick addition to the permanent range. Just dropped in Asia and soon to be launching worldwide. Let’s take a peek at all the shades and pick our favorites!

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA at MAC Cosmetics | Available now in Asia

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipcolour for Spring 2021

Special Moisture Matte Lip Glaze. Creamy smooth texture, highly moisturizing and extremely color. The formula contains special moisturizing lip care plant extract compound like argan oil, Shea butter, cucumber extract, barley extract, moisturizing for up to 12 hours.

RELATED: MAC Under My Plum, Dilly-Dolly Extra Dimension Blush Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

SHADES:

Bragging Rights – Warm yellow rose

Yeah, I’m Fancy – Intense red orange

Très Blasé – Pale pink

Deify Me – Yellow red

Hey, Frenchie! – Warm pink nude

Marrakesh Me Later – Deep burnt orange

Feel Me? – Yellow greyed nude

Adore Me – Midtone blue red

Whatta Doll – Rose

My Lips Are Insured – Intense burnt orange

I Vote For Me – Brown

E For Effortless – Deep burgundy red

Still Winning – Rosey pink

Laissez-Faire – Cool nude

Bated Breath – Rosey nude

Hey, Good Looking! – Bright fuchsia

Gift To The Gods – Deep red

Been There, Plum That – Deep grey purple

Coffee & Cigs – Grey brown

It’s All Me – Orange RELATED: MAC Look, Don’t Touch! Extra Dimension Blush Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look Here are some promo swatches of the four highlights colors of this collection. You can see lip swatches on MAC Taiwan website as they already have the MAC Love Me Liquid Lipcolour available.