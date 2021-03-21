Hello beauties!
MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipcolour is the newest liquid lipstick addition to the permanent range. Just dropped in Asia and soon to be launching worldwide. Let’s take a peek at all the shades and pick our favorites!
U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA at MAC Cosmetics | Available now in Asia
MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipcolour for Spring 2021
Love Me Liquid Lipcolour – New
Special Moisture Matte Lip Glaze. Creamy smooth texture, highly moisturizing and extremely color. The formula contains special moisturizing lip care plant extract compound like argan oil, Shea butter, cucumber extract, barley extract, moisturizing for up to 12 hours.
SHADES:
- Bragging Rights – Warm yellow rose
- Yeah, I’m Fancy – Intense red orange
- Très Blasé – Pale pink
- Deify Me – Yellow red
- Hey, Frenchie! – Warm pink nude
- Marrakesh Me Later – Deep burnt orange
- Feel Me? – Yellow greyed nude
- Adore Me – Midtone blue red
- Whatta Doll – Rose
- My Lips Are Insured – Intense burnt orange
- I Vote For Me – Brown
- E For Effortless – Deep burgundy red
- Still Winning – Rosey pink
- Laissez-Faire – Cool nude
- Bated Breath – Rosey nude
- Hey, Good Looking! – Bright fuchsia
- Gift To The Gods – Deep red
- Been There, Plum That – Deep grey purple
- Coffee & Cigs – Grey brown
- It’s All Me – Orange
Here are some promo swatches of the four highlights colors of this collection. You can see lip swatches on MAC Taiwan website as they already have the MAC Love Me Liquid Lipcolour available.