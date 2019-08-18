Hello beauties!

I have information and photos about two upcoming Bobbi Brown Holiday 2019 Collections along with Gift Sets. As you know each year, Bobbi Brown releases several collections for Christmas, one of them being the Gifting Collection which includes makeup sets as well. I’ve included all the information for Bobbi Brown Holiday 2019 Collections in this post so check out all the details bellow.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – mid October / November 2019 at SEPHORA Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Bobbi Brown Holiday 2019 Makeup Collections & Gift Sets

You should know that all these holiday 2019 makeup releases will take place on different dates and they vary from country to country. For example in Asia there will be three different launch dates and I’m going to mention them bellow:

First Release 18 October 2019

Lux Illuminating Powder (LE 1 color)

Luxe Eyeshadow Rich Gemstone (LE to 2 colors)

Luxe Jewel Lipstick (LE 3 colors)

Breakfast Club Extra Skincare Set (Limited Edition)

Essentials Travel Brush Set (Limited Edition)

Second Release 1 November 2019

Luxe Gems Eyeshadow Palette (1 type / Limited Quantity)

Love in the Afternoon Eyeshadow Palette (1 type / Limited Quantity)

Smoke & Metals Eyeshadow Palette (1 type / Limited Quantity)

Lux Up Lip Duo (2 types / Limited Edition)

Third Release 18 November 2019

Autumn Avenue Eyeshadow Palette (Limited)

Fever Dream Eyeshadow Palette (Limited)

Major crush liquid lip set (Limited Quantity)

So as you’ve seen so far in the description above it appears we will have a Bobbi Brown Luxe Gems Holiday 2019 Collection and another one which features mostly eyeshadow palettes, lip kits and skincare.

Let’s get on with the main Holiday 2019 makeup collection first.

Luxe Gems Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

A kaleidoscope eyeshadow palette that sparkles like a jewelry box with that festive packaging for Holiday 2019. We will find 5 new eyeshadows along with 2 popular shades that are being repromoted.

Luxe Illuminating Powder – Limited Edition

A highlighting powder inspired by the beautiful sunset which comes in a golden shade that will give warmth to the skin. The formula is sprinkled with pearls that will create a shiny glow and ultra-fine powder which give a gloss while creating a healthy skin impression.

Gemstone Luxe Rich Eyeshadow – Limited Edition

Opal Moonstone (LE)



Royal Sapphire (LE)



Jewel Luxe Lipstick – Limited Edition

Rose quartz (LE)

Ruby slipper (LE)

Tahitian Pearl (LE)



Essential Travel Brush Set – Limited Edition

The set will feature five brushes for eyes, cheeks and lips.



There will be also a Breakfast Club Extra Skincare Set that will features 4 products. One of them is the well known Cleansing Oil that can be used to remove makeup, traces of dirt, oil and impurities from your complexion. The other two products are and eye and face cream while last but not least is a cleansing sponge.

Now moving on to the second Bobbi Brown Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection which contains a variation of palettes and lip sets.

Love in the Afternoon Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

An 8-color eye shadow palette that features trendy pink tones that will give a sophisticated feminine love without being too cute.

Smoke & Metals Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

An eye shadow palette made in a rich gray theme color that features dark shades along with gold yellow pearls and champagne pearls. This way the golden sparkling eyeshadows will be easy to pair with blue grays for an elegant cool eye makeup.

Autumn Avenue Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Is a deep khaki-themed five-color eyeshadow palette with a lot of brown tones as well, perfect for a mature woman and an office makeup look.

Fever Dream Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

A 5-color eye shadow palette with a vintage brick color theme that offers a trendy urban eye makeup look.



Luxe Lip Duos – Limited Edition

Available in two variations:

RED: 28 Parisian Red & 29 Red Velvet

& BERRY: 18 Hibiscus & 49 Desert Rose

Major Crush Liquid Lip Crush – Limited Edition

21 Ginger snap

22 Currant Affair

03 Mango mood

01 Smoothie Move