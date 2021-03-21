Home Beauty Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick for Spring 2021
Beauty

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick for Spring 2021

by Tavia
Hello lovelies!

Look what just dropped last week at some of the European retailers! Brand new Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick shades!

WHERE TO BUY

Europe Launch Date – Now at pinalli.co.uk and in several European countries at different retailers | soon at Lancome

 

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick

You no longer need to choose between a naturally radiant complexion and a dramatic, trendy highlight: With the Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick you can use both looks at any time.

Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick can be customised to suit your taste and allows you to switch from a natural look to a dramatic one whenever you want. Its light cream-powder texture glides effortlessly over your skin. Highly concentrated in a light-reflecting finish for a radiant look like a second skin that fits perfectly all day long.

SHADES:

  • 01 Vibrant Lilac – a cold lilac glow that contrasts favorably with dark shades;
  • 02 Intense Gold – intensely golden, “warms” the skin, giving a light gentle glow;
  • 03 Generous Honey – honey shade, suitable for evening make-up and for imitation of tanning.

BENEFITS:

  • This highlighter brings out the highlights of your face in a single stroke
  • Perfect and radiant results 
  • Light creamy-powdery texture 
  • Built-up highlight and visible results all day long 
  • Easy to use with a quick and precise gesture, perfect for refreshing in between 
