SUQQU Pure Color Blushes (126) Yuribeni and (127) Nichirinka Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello lovelies!

I’m excited to share with you my thoughts on the new SUQQU Pure Color Blushes (126) Yuribeni and (127) Nichirinka part of SUQQU Pre Summer 2021 Collection. Launching officially tomorrow at Selfridges, the blushes are actually available now for the U.S. market.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an Independent Content Creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases, giveaways and beauty sales. All Patrons will have priority on buying products offered for Beauty Sales at discounted prices!

U.S. / UK LAUNCH DATE – Now at SELFRIDGES | 6 May 2021 at Cult Beauty, Harrods, Liberty London

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Pure Color Blushes (126) Yuribeni and (127) Nichirinka Review

SUQQU Pure Color Blushes (126) Yuribeni and (127) Nichirinka (£34.00 for 7.5 g/ 0.26 oz) are the two new limited edition blushes part of SUQQU Pre-Summer 2021 Collection. If you are a regular on Chicprofile then you know that my favorite one by far is the 126 Yuribeni which features a subtle blend of floral pink with soft peach to add a gentle flush.

Today I’m wearing 127 Nichirinka shade which is a warming blend of golden yellow and muted orange to add warm radiance. Maybe too warm toned for my taste but beautiful nonetheless. Both shades are pretty so it comes down to your color preferences.

RELATED: SUQQU Sakurahikari 124 Pure Color Blush Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Now lets talk a little bit about the pigmentation and texture. I’m not going to lie and say these are super pigmented and you’ll get straight up intense rich coverage in a single layer. SUQQU blushes were always buildable, adding a gradient layer of color so these no exception. They work wonderful for light and fair skin and I personally prefer laying my blush color rather than having to much in a single swipe and working on diffusing it. I know this layering process may not be ideal for someone with medium skin who doesn’t want to get the desired pigmentation from 3-4 layers.

SUQQU blushes are more about the subtle color, fresh looking skin with that youthful appearance. The highlighters offer a beautiful glow, nothing shimmery or glittery. Is about the way the color catches the light and reflects it back.

RELATED: SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

THE PACKAGING

Notes on the packaging I don’t think are necessary anymore since they keep the same sleek, subtle and elegant, stylish compact case. Each blusher comes with a mini blush brush which does quite a good job in picking up product and applying it on the cheeks. I used it several times when I was on the go….back in the days. 🙂

SUQQU Pure Color Blushes (126) Yuribeni and (127) Nichirinka Live Swatches

I’m going to start with SUQQU Pure Color Blush 126 Yuribeni which is my favorite. I swatched both the blush and highlighter and then gently blend it in another swatch so you can see a more realistic look. You also have LIVE SWATCHES of both blushes on this Instagram post.

Now moving on to SUQQU Pure Color Blush 127 Nichirinka which is a warm toned blush. I was amazed by the difference on how the highlighter swatched and how it looked when blended on the cheeks. I have to say that swatches for both the blush and the highlighter were not appealing to me but once applied on the cheeks or even blended on the arm, the effect was really nice.

These are not shades that I’ll be using anytime soon because they are not among my favorite but I cannot deny they may look flattering on different skin tones. I would see these shades on olive skin tone, someone with warm undertones and why not even more deeper skin.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Pure Color Blush (126) Yuribeni Review

SUQQU Pure Color Blush 126 Yuribeni (£34.00 for 7.5 g/ 0.26 oz) is a medium, bright pink with blush with slightly cool, blue undertones and a soft peach, pink highlighter with a subtle satin finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer but it was buildable up to a full coverage in 2-3 layers.

Both the blush and the highlighter are beautiful shades and blend well together but you won’t get straight up pigmentation in a single swipe. If you like layering your blush and prefer more of that fresh, rosy pink flush on the cheeks then you will love this one. I like it so much because is that subtle baby pink that gives me a youthful radiance look, making me look fresh everytime I wear it.

RELATED: SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 101 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

If you prefer something more intense then it will take patience to build up the color so I thought you should know. I thought this blusher was very resembling with a previous limited edition of SUQQU Pure Color Blush 107 Hoteribeni (review, swatches).

The texture is very soft, smooth and quite lightweight. It’s easily blendable and the highlighter gives this healthy, shiny glow that captures the light beautifully whenever you tilt your head. It’s a blush/ highlighter for an everyday use. It doesn’t emphasizes pores or skin texture. On me it wore well for about 8 hours before it started to fade away noticeably.

SUQQU Pure Color Blush (126) Yuribeni Makeup Look

You have a video tutorial of this makeup look on my IGTV if you want to see this blush more in detail.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Note Lip Pencil in 04 Fuchsia

Gucci Rouge de Beaute Brillant 402 Valentine Fuchsia

SUQQU Pure Color Blush (127) Nichirinka Review

SUQQU Pure Color Blush 127 Nichirinka (£34.00 for 7.5 g/ 0.26 oz) is a light muted orange with strong warm undertones and a matte finish. The highlighter is a light, warm toned golden yellow with a subtle satin finish and natural sheen. They both had good color payoff in a single layer but don’t look very intense in a single swipe.

Just like the previous shades, you’ll have to build up your desire intensity. It can be very advantageous for someone with fair or light skin who doesn’t want intense color and too much pigmentation in a single layer. I prefer layering my cheek colors from blushes to highlighters and even bronzers but I know others prefer more pigmentation straight up.

RELATED: SUQQU Pure Color Blush 104 Beniazuki Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

The consistency is very soft, smooth and silky to the touch. The colors blend well together and onto the skin without emphasizing pores or skin texture. I’m wearing these shades again today while I’m writing this review and while I look into the mirror I can see they warm up my complexion. I prefer cool toned blushes but this one looks very Summery while the highlighter gives quite the golden reflection.

I like SUQQU highlighters as they are not beaming but they have a special way of capturing the light and make you look very fresh and stylish. On me this combo of shades lasted for about eight and half hours before it started to fade away.

SUQQU Pure Color Blush (127) Nichirinka Makeup Look

I’ll post a video tutorial of this look on my IGTV so make sure to keep refreshing the page so you can see a more close up look of this blush in action.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Turn on your JavaScript to view content