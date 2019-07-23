Hello beauties!

Summer is the perfect season to show off that bronze goddess skin. So, I picked for you, The Best Bronzers and Highlighters that will give you a beautiful summer glow. If you already had your Summer holiday and just want to maintain or emphasize that tanned skin or even if you haven’t been touched by sun yet, these products will give you a sun-kissed and glowing looking skin in seconds.

Most of them are iconic, best-sellers that are being released often in a limited edition packaging even though most of the shades are permanent.

U.S. / UK / International – Now at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods



The Best Bronzers and Highlighters for a Summer Glow

They are probably the most famous bronzers in the world and one of the best to be honest. Guerlain Terracotta Bronzers are available in normal size but also in XXL reusable cases. They come as limited edition with gorgeous patterns all the time and it’s the kind of bronzer that will give you a subtle sun-kissed effect. I recommend this to anyone from fair to darker skins because it allows you to build up the color so gradually.

RELATED: Guerlain Terracotta Sous Les Palmiers Review

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Even though this is a limited edition face powder duo I wanted to mention it because it features a matte bronzer and iridescent highlighter which is available in Clair and Medium. It’s a bit on the expensive side but I feel it’s totally worth it and suitable for mature skin as well. The next choice will be one of the editions of Les Beiges Healthy Glow powders.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

RELATED: Chanel Duo Bronze et Lumiere / Bronzer and Highlighter Duo Review

If you demand an intense shine from your highlighter then you don’t need to look any further. BECCA highlighters are known to give your cheeks an extreme shine, noticeable from the distance. They have several shades available and constantly release limited editions but my favorite is Parisian Lights Shimmering Skin Perfector (review). It’s a creamy powder with a weightless feel that gives an amazing highlighting effect to the skin.

RELATED: BECCA Royal Glow Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Review

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

They have a fantastic color payoff and don’t get me wrong here, you can still wear them even if you have fair skin. Easily blendable and buildable so you can get your desire intensity. Suitable for anyone who wants an iridescent sheen. The high concentration of shimmering pigments just revives the complexion with radiance adapting to any skin tone.

RELATED: Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer Holo Gold Review

Needless to say that I’ve collected a lot of these babies in limited edition as well and never regretted one purchase. One of my recent favorites is Dior Color Pop Diorskin Nude Luminizer (review) a gorgeous shade for a pop of color on the cheeks.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Who hasn’t heard of the iconic Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Illuminating Powder Gelee. The formula has illuminating pearl particles that impart a beautiful shimmer on application. One of their most famous shades is Heatwave and they’ve repromoted it almost every year in a special limited edition packaging. Last year and this year they kept the same pattern and packaging and I bought all the 3 shades. Check out the reviews!

RELATED: Estee Lauder Heat Wave, Solar Crush, Mirage Illuminating Powder Gelee Reviews

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Is available in three shades suitable for all skin colors this Highlighter & Balm Duo gives a sublime luminosity to the skin. It glides effortlessly and it has a very light creamy texture. You can combine them or wear them alone beause it’s such a versatile product.

RELATED: Pat McGrath Nude, Gold, Bronze Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo Reviews

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

I have two suggestions for thos who love Lancome. For a nice, gradual bronzing effect you should definitely reach out for Le French Glow Liberte, Egalite, Feminite Bronzing Palette which is a limited Summer edition. It comes in a XXL compact so I doubt you’ll be hitting pan anytime soon on this one. As a highlighter with soft glow and buildable intensity, I’m recommeding the liquid Custom Highlight Drops (review, swatches).

RELATED: Lancome Le French Glow Liberte, Egalite, Femininite Bronzing Palette Review

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Marc Jacobs Dew Drops offers the perfect dose of highlight with a gel-cream formula. I’m using this product in a lot of different ways, not only as a highlighter. You can mix it with your foudation or your moisturizer for a youthful-looking radiant skin. Just make sure to apply just a tiny bit amount of product. Fantasy is warm rose-gold shade for an universally flattering warmed-up glow.

RELATED: Marc Jacobs Fantasy Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter Review

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

This one is a must-have if you are into highlighters, all over glow, a subtle sheen or a beaming glow. It’s a liquid powder highlighter that gives the perfect glow to your skin due to its prismatic reflections that will sculpt and highlight your face. It has a creamy consistency, applies on smoothly, can be sheered down easily or built up in just 2-3 layers.

RELATED: MAC Dima’s Glow Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

This powder is ideal for those looking for a veil of subtle highlight. No shimmer, no high intensity, just a pearly glow, perfect for day to day wear. There are many editions of Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder but I’ve totally fallen for this year’s Marble Edition.

RELATED: Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder Marble Edition Review