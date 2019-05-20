Hello beauties!

Lancome Le French Glow Liberte, Egalite, Feminite Bronzing Palette is one of the must have items for Summer 2019. A beautiful, limited edition palette of four different shades which is part of Lancome Parisian Glow Summer 2019 Collection. I also have a bad news to share with you in this article so keep on reading to find out how this Lancome bronzing palette looks now.

Lancome Le French Glow Liberte, Egalite, Femininite Bronzing Palette Review

Lancome Le French Glow Liberte, Egalite, Femininite Bronzing Palette ($45.00 for 14 g / 0.49 oz) comes in two variations: No.1 Light Liberte (first photo) and No.2 Warm Sensualite. I bought them both but as you will see in the following photos, I had an accident with the Lancome Warm Sensualite palette. Basically the palette was smashed inside when I opened the parcel so it was such a shame to see it like it.

I then decided to by the other version for lighter skin. I did repaired the palette to the best of my abilities so I kept on using it for the past few weeks. Truth be told I’m not such a big fan of bronzers, but when Summer approaches, I like to get that summer-glow without exposing my skin to the sun that much.

Each Lancome Liberte, Egalite, Feminite Palette features four different shades, for easy bronzing and contouring. While No.01 Light Liberte is meant to compliment fair and light skin tones, No.02 Warm Sensualite is dedicated to those with medium to dark skins.

The entire Lancome Summer 2019 Parisian Glow is inspired by the French national motto, Lancome’s Liberty, Equality and Femininity and pays tribute to the beauty of female empowerment. So pay attention to the beautiful packaging of this XXL Bronzing Powder.

Yes, you read it right. The size is impressive and the product inside it will last you longer than you think, throughout this summer and the next and maybe more. 🙂

I have a light skin tone so getting that perfect sun-kissed glow all year round is pretty challenging. There are a variety of bronzers out there and I’ve always leaned towards those with a softer touch, not super pigmented in a single swipe and very natural looking on the skin. At this point I’m confesing that I’ve always loved Guerlain Terracotta bronzers so adding Lancome Le French Glow to my current makeup collection says a lot.

Lancome Le French Glow Liberte, Egalite, Femininite Bronzing Palette Swatches

Here are swatches of No.02 Warm Sensualite in several layers, applied on bare skin. The color comes on a bit sheer on the skin but it’s easily buildable. I like both variations, No.01 and No.02 and I can use them both on my complexion. It’s true that Warm Sensualite is enough for me in just 1 or 2 layers well blended. It’s actually easily blended on the skin and doesn’t look too dark or muddy at all, not orange either.

The bronzer has very fine and discreet shimmer particles. I’m not particulary fond of shimmery bronzers but this one looks beautiful on the skin and the shimmer is so finely milled. It just gives the skin a natural sun-kissed look with a radiant touch of light.

The texture is very fine, smooth and adheres well even on bare skin. Building the pigmentation gradually is a thing I love about this palette as it will never look hars on me in a single swipe.

It doens’t emphasizes my skin texture even though I have a combo skin so there’s another plus right there as well. It wears for about eight hours on me before fading easily.

INGREDIENTS

Talc, squalan, silica, zea mays starch / corn starch, aluminum starch octenylsuccinate, octyldodecanol, dimethicone, aqua / water, zinc stearate, glycerin, gardenia taitensis flower, triethoxycaprylylsilane, alumina, hydrogenated coconut oil, caprylyl glycol, maltodextrin, ethylhexylglycerin, polyisoprene, bht, tocopherol [+/- may contain ci 75470 / carmine ,ci 77491, ci 77492, ci 77499 / iron oxides, ci 77891 / titanium dioxide, mica ]