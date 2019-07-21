NARS Iconic Lipstick Fall 2019 Collection Swatches

Hello lovelies!

I have swatches of NARS Iconic Lipstick Fall 2019 Collection that will be launching next month. This is a NARS 25 Anniversary Collection where the brand presents 12 shades of Iconic Lipsticks in a red packaging.

U.S. / UK / International – mid August 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Iconic Lipstick Fall 2019 Swatches

The colors vary from nudes to pink, orange, red and brows so you have a pretty good spectrum of colors. The pigmentation is on point, they are very rich and deliver an opaque color coverage.

Here is a close-up with all the 12 NARS Iconic Lipstick shades as you can see how beautiful they look and I also consider they are suitable for every day wear.

I’ll be starting with the nude shades first and then move slowly to the corals and more intense shades.

2918 Neutral Beige (Satin)

2919 Cool Beige (Satin)

2920 Bold Coral (Satin)

2961 Bright Orange Red (Matte)

2962 Vivid Blue Red (Satin)



2963 Full Power Red (Matte)



2964 Warm Brick Red (Matte)



2965 Rich Ruby Rose (Matte)

2966 Rich Blue Red (Matte)



2967 Warm Cinnamon (Matte)



2968 Deep Rose (Matte)



2969 Bright Fuchsia (Matte)

