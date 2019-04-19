Hello lovelies!

It’s been a long time since I’ve given my attention to any Givenchy product. With the launch of Givenchy Solar Pulse Summer 2019 Collection everything changed when I saw the new Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder Marble Edition. This is a thing of beauty for sure and the pattern looks so fancy and luxurious.

There are two shades available and the one that I bought is Natural Rose (2.5) intended for fair, light to medium skin tones.

U.S. / UK – Now at Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-a-Porter (Canada) | soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder Marble Edition Review

Givenchy Natural Rose (2.5) Healthy Glow Powder Marble Edition ($55.00 for 10 g / 0.35 oz) is a combination of light pink and soft brown-orange with warm undertones and a pearly finish.

This limited edition marble highlighter shows two textures that are interwoven to create a unique marbled pattern. I just love the luxurious vibe this new Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder Marble highlighter has along with the elegant packaging.

Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder Marble Edition Review Pigmentation 9.5

Texture 9

Longevity 9.5

Application 10

Product 9.5 9.5 Average Score Average Score

The texture is soft, smooth and finely milled so I didn’t get any fall out during the application. It adheres well even on bare skin and the combination of shades mixed together gives you a fresh, healthy glow.

On my light skin tone it actually looks more frosty than shimmery and I like that a lot. The shimmery particles are actually very fine and discreet so it’s a highlighter that can be worn during the day as well.

It has a dense formula, very well pressed in the pan so my favorite way to apply the product is by using a medium dense brush. If i want to go for a soft glow but with that frosty, slightly shimmery finish I’ll apply it dry.

The thing is that on light skin it will show up from the first layer but I still consider it needs so building up so I’m not afraid to add a second veil of color.

You’d have to also admire the 4G logo inspired by the Givenchy Couture DNA printed in a relief on this soft, imperceptible texture. To be honest it feels so weightless on the skin, almost like I wouldn’t have anything on. Very comfortable to wear and without emphasizing my skin texture.

It last on me around 8 hours without any fall out.

The darker Healthy Glow Powder in 4.5 Natural Dore is infused with a shimmery gold for medium to dark skins.

Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder Marble Edition Swatches

Here are swatches of Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder Marble Edition taken on my bare skin. I tried to swatch the product from different corners and show you what colors you’ll get.

I prefer to swirl my brush more on the pink side and pick up more product from there, but a mixture of these shades looks beautiful as well.

Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder Marble Edition Makeup Look

In this makeup look you can see how beautiful Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder Marble Edition looks, applied dry and just in two layers. I didn’t go for an intense glow on my cheeks to be honest just because I had my focus on the eyes and lips. 🙂

Here’s a second look where I’ve added more of this highlighter just because I kept the rest of my makeup to a minimum. I went for a natural look with a luminous and pearly glow on my cheeks. 🙂