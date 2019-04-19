Home Beauty Dior Coral Pop Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush Review, Swatches
Beauty

Dior Coral Pop Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush Review, Swatches

April 19, 2019

Hello sweeties!

As you already know from my latest Dior Summer 2019 updates, we have two new shades of Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer blushes. My favorite one is Dior Color Pop Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush which is an ideal color for summer and suitable for every skin color.

It’s a vibrant pop of coral which can be applied wet or dry, depending on the opacity and effect that you are after.

Dior Coral Pop Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush Review

Dior Coral Pop (010) Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush ($48.00 for 0.21 oz) is a bright, luminous coral with warm undertones and a gold iridescent sheen. It has a good color payoff, being almost opaque in a single layer.

The powder has a soft, smooth consistency and is dense in the pan but very easy to work it. It applies and adheres easily even on bare skin and gives no fall out during the application.

I had no trouble picking up the product with a medium dense brush and get an opaque pigmentation if that was desired. This shade is universally flattering for all skin tones.

Applied dry it gives a softer focus with a coraly-golden sheen. Probably fair and light skin tones like me will be satisfied with just two layers of color.

If you want to go for that metallic sheen and a more intense color with full opacity in a single layer then just spritz some MAC Fix + (or any other setting spray) on your brush. I did wore it like this as well but for me only layer was more than enough. Using my beauty blender (or a blush brush) I started blending the color a little bit, because it was a bit too intense for my taste.

Dior Coral Pop Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush is just that true pop of color that will give a vivid and fresh color to your cheeks.

It wore well on me for about eight and half hours without any fall out and without emphasizing my skin texture or pores.

Another important mention is the absolutely divine scented formula. Once I opened the packaging I could sense the strongly scented formula which I love. Is not noticeable on the skin once you apply the product to your cheeks so even sensitive skins care wear this without a care in the world.

Since I bought the new Dior Coral Pop blush I kept it on my desk and I can’t keep sniffing it a few times a day. It just smells like a summer bouquet of flowers and if I’m not mistaken I can detect some rose notes. 🙂

The packaging of Diorskin Nude Luminizer is now 70% less bulky and 45% lighter than before so it’s a lot more travel friendly now or easier to keep it in your purse everyday.

Dior Coral Pop Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush Swatch

I took this swatch on my bare skin using a medium dense brush and applied it dry. You get a great color payoff in a single layer which can be easily build up to a more intense coverage.

I’ll update this post and show you how intense the swatch looks if you apply this product wet. 🙂

