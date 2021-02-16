MAC Look, Don’t Touch! Extra Dimension Blush Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

As soon as I found about MAC Black Cherry Collection I knew I couldn’t resist it. So I had to order MAC Look, Don’t Touch! Extra Dimension Blush straight from Asia and have it join my collection at once. The moment I held this product in my hands I was in love with this shade so I went on and ordered a few more. Expect more reviews from MAC Black Cherry Collection this week and get your wishlist ready until it will launch worldwide. I have a detailed review, live swatches and a few video makeup tutorials waiting right after the jump.

UK Launch Date – 25 March 2021 at MAC UK | U.S. Launch Date – Spring 2021 at MAC Cosmetics (TBA) | Currently available in Asia

MAC Look, Don’t Touch! Extra Dimension Blush Review

MAC Look, Don’t Touch! Extra Dimension Blush ( 4g/ 0.14 oz) is a new and limited edition blush with a formula that is supposed to be “build lightly” and “glide onto skin” for “luminous color.” This is exactly what it does and just like the other colors from the same collection this one has a medium coverage.

It’s such a fun color for Spring or for whatever occasion when you just want a flattering light pink on your cheeks. This is a new shade and I’m really hopping MAC will make it permanent along with the others from this collection. They have a luminous finish with a finely-milled texture which still feels hard pressed in the pan. In terms of long lasting I wouldn’t say the MAC Extra Dimension Blush formula wears on me for the entire day. Is not a long lasting formula if you are looking for that but it does wore well.

I will update the price once I’ll have the info for UK and U.S. release. I purchased mine from Asia through a personal shopper so of course I had to pay a higher price due to personal shopping fees, shipping and taxes. Normally these blushes should be around $30.00 price range.

THE PACKAGING

Can we take a moment and enjoy this beautiful, very spring appropriate Sakura themed packaging? When I first posted this on Instagram I know many of you were intrigued by the packaging. It’s beautiful but looks better in photos than in does in real life. This is just my opionion, because in real life it looks a bit cheap. Is it me or perhaps I’ve become too judgemental when it comes to MAC Cosmetics packaging, as the packaging looks better in photos than real life.

Perhaps I’ve started asking more from brands and I appreciate a sleek, simple and yet stylish packaging. In this case we have cuteness and I like more the product inside. 🙂

MAC Look, Don’t Touch! Extra Dimension Blush Live Swatches

On the left I swatched the blush in two layers whil on the right I blended this shade to give you an idea of how soft it can look on the skin. Take a look at the LIVE SWATCHES that I posted on Instagram the other day.

MAC Look, Don’t Touch! Extra Dimension Blush Detailed Review

MAC Look, Don’t Touch! Extra Dimension Blush ( 4g/ 0.14 oz) is a light baby pink with soft, warm undertones and a luminous sheen. It had a good color payoff in a single swipe with a medium coverage that’s easily buildable to full opacity. This is the kind of color that can be worn by most skin colors and tones. You can start with one layer and this will be enough if you are fair skin but you can gradually build it without fearing it’s going to be too intense.

I prefer to keep it looking soft for me one and a half layer applied dry and with a medium dense brush is perfect. If you’ll apply it wet you’ll get a bit more of a metallic luminous sheen and honestly you can skip the highlighter. I wore it several times and I really like the freshness and youthful appearance that it gives to my cheeks. It’s a very flattering and fresh pink shade and I’m not just saying this because I love pink.

The texture is soft and smooth, moderately pressed into the pan and doesn’t causes fall out during the application. You can get a little bit of excess powder in the pan but not that much to cause fall out. It adheres well on the skin (even on bare skin) without emphasizing texture and doesn’t move foundation around when I apply it.

I used this even as an eyeshadow yesterday and it gave me a beautiful, medium coverage pink hue. It’s not super pigmented in a single swipe so building up the color on the lid is quite challenging. In terms of long wearing I got this shade on my cheeks for around seven hours before it started to fade on me.

MAC Look, Don’t Touch! Extra Dimension Blush Makeup Look

I used MAC Look, Don’t Touch! Extra Dimension Blush quite a few times but here you a video tutorial where I’ve used it for the first time. Actually today I’m wearing this shade as an eyeshadow and I love the pinkness and overall freshness and youthful effect. I’ll post this second review later on when I’ll be reviewing more shades from this MAC Black Cherry Collection.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

Urban Decay Primer Potion

Dior Wild Brown Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look)

Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara (upcoming review)

LIPS

Here is a second look of me wearing this beautiful spring blusher along with another Dior limited edition eyeshadow quad. I have a video tutorial on Instagram for this look as well. I absolutely love how this look turned out and the softness of the eye makeup goes so well with the fresh pink hue of this blusher. What do you guys think?

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

