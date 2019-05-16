Home Beauty Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Review, Swatches, Photos
Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Review, Swatches, Photos

May 16, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Finding the perfect brow pencil was always challenging for me. I’ve tested loads of brow products and I can honestly say I hit gold with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz. I’ve always liked retractable brow pencils with a super fine tip. My old time favorite is MAC Lingering Brows and I’ve used it for so many years that I set myself the challenge of finding a new one just as good or better.

When I purchased ABH Riviera Eyeshadow Palette (ups, upcoming review) I decided to get the Brow Wiz as well. That was a perfect purchase decision. 🙂

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK – Now at Beauty Bay, SEPHORA, ULTA, Feel Unique, Selfridges, Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Review

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Taupe ($21.00 / £22.00 / €27.00) is destined for blonde hair with cool/ ash undertones. This shade is perfect for my light skin without making my brows appear too dark in combination with my blonde hair.

Even though my favorite were always the retractable brow pencils the main condition to be perfect was for them to have an ultra-slim tip. I personally feel that with an ultra-slim, retractable pencil I can outline, draw and detail the brows. I can draw very fine hairs that will look natural.

ABH Brow Wiz has an unique wax formula which adds texture and while I’m drawing fine lines is easy to create that fuller-looking brows. The pencil is super easy to use, glides easily and smoothly across the skin without pulling or tugging.

It’s the ideal brow pencil for me when I want to create tiny hairlike strokes. As a final touch I like to use the spoolie end to blend and give my brows a natural-looking finish.

The entire range of ABH Brow Wiz is available in 10 shades which offer offer universal shade-matching options.

The pigmentation is on point so I don’t have to go over and over to get more opacity. Just one time for me is enough to get the desired color opacity.

Being a retractable pencil is always a plus for me as I don’t need to depend on a sharpener especially when I travel. Less space in my makeup bag, less worries. 🙂

My brows are well defined, the color lasts me the entire day when though here in London is a humid climate. I don’t have any problems with the color fading away, not eve on a rainy day and for me that says a lot. 🙂

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chanel Spring 2013 Jeux de Regards Collection &...

January 23, 2013

Make Up Factory Spring 2015 Collection

January 29, 2015

Catrice Read Me A Cherrytale Luminous Lips Lipstick...

April 26, 2016

Chanel Les Beiges Collection Summer 2015

May 22, 2015

Kinetics Perfumed Hand Lotion for Fall 2012 –...

August 6, 2012

Paul & Joe Makeup Collection for Fall 2010...

July 6, 2010

YSL Fuchsia Rouge Pur Couture Review, Swatches, Photos

January 2, 2016

Bobbi Brown Eye Couture Collection for Holiday 2010...

October 3, 2010

Artdeco Most Wanted Palette to Go

July 12, 2016

Chanel Holiday 2016 Sets

October 25, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.