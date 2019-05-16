Hello lovelies!

Finding the perfect brow pencil was always challenging for me. I’ve tested loads of brow products and I can honestly say I hit gold with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz. I’ve always liked retractable brow pencils with a super fine tip. My old time favorite is MAC Lingering Brows and I’ve used it for so many years that I set myself the challenge of finding a new one just as good or better.

When I purchased ABH Riviera Eyeshadow Palette (ups, upcoming review) I decided to get the Brow Wiz as well. That was a perfect purchase decision. 🙂

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Review

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Taupe ($21.00 / £22.00 / €27.00) is destined for blonde hair with cool/ ash undertones. This shade is perfect for my light skin without making my brows appear too dark in combination with my blonde hair.

Even though my favorite were always the retractable brow pencils the main condition to be perfect was for them to have an ultra-slim tip. I personally feel that with an ultra-slim, retractable pencil I can outline, draw and detail the brows. I can draw very fine hairs that will look natural.

ABH Brow Wiz has an unique wax formula which adds texture and while I’m drawing fine lines is easy to create that fuller-looking brows. The pencil is super easy to use, glides easily and smoothly across the skin without pulling or tugging.

It’s the ideal brow pencil for me when I want to create tiny hairlike strokes. As a final touch I like to use the spoolie end to blend and give my brows a natural-looking finish.

The entire range of ABH Brow Wiz is available in 10 shades which offer offer universal shade-matching options.

The pigmentation is on point so I don’t have to go over and over to get more opacity. Just one time for me is enough to get the desired color opacity.

Being a retractable pencil is always a plus for me as I don’t need to depend on a sharpener especially when I travel. Less space in my makeup bag, less worries. 🙂

My brows are well defined, the color lasts me the entire day when though here in London is a humid climate. I don’t have any problems with the color fading away, not eve on a rainy day and for me that says a lot. 🙂

