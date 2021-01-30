Dior Blooming Bouquet (639) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

The launch of Dior Blooming Bouquet (639) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette came as a surprise for everyone here in the UK. Apparently this quint along with Dior Wild Brown Palette (upcoming review) were not meant to be released in the UK but I’m so glad we have them. Obviously I had to buy them ASAP as they are a very limited edition release.

Dior Blooming Bouquet (639) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Review

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture (639) Blooming Bouquet ($63.00 / £48.00 for 7 g/ 0.24 oz) is a new and limited edition long-wear creamy powder palette with cool toned shades or violet, light browns and a frosty white. The quint offers a variety of textures and colors with different levels of pigmentation. The palette features really light shades apart from just one so if you are into really soft, luminous eyeshadows then this is your palette.

While the shades are pigmented, because they come up so soft and light on the skin you may be tempted to say the pigmentation is not there. For sure this palette is not for everyone and those with very fair, Asian skin or light skin will enjoy it the most. Let’s not forget that this palette was first launched in Asia and it was a real surprise to get it in the UK as well.

All the shades applied well, performed beautifully, had no creasing and lasted for about 8 and a half hours. They blended easily but because they are so light and similar to eachother you’ll end up with not that much variation in your makeup unless you use the dark shade.

THE PACKAGING

It has the same packaging as the new existing quints from Dior which were re-released for Fall 2020. It has a mirror inside and two dual-ended applicators in a dark compact that snaps shut. Since I passed on the new permanent quads I didn’t know that Dior skipped the velvety cover pouches that were protecting the palette. Apparently those won’t be a thing anymore even though I got them with my new Trioblique Eyeshadow Palettes (review, live swatches, makeup looks).

Dior Blooming Bouquet (639) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Live Swatches

Here we have swatches in two layers applied on bare skin and photographed under white studio light. Personally I love them but you can see that the color story is pretty similar and you don’t have that much variety. I posted LIVE SWATCHES under natural, sunny light actually if you guys want to see them.

Dior Blooming Bouquet (639) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Dior Blooming Bouquet #01 is a light mauvy-taupe with neutral to warm undertones and a satin finish. It had a good color payoff being full opaque in a single layer. It applies smoothly and evenly onto the skin even without an eyeshadow primer. It adheres well and has not fall out during the application.

The texture feels very soft and smooth to the touch and it doesn’t kick off any excess powder in the pan. The satin finish it gives luminosity to the entire makeup and makes it look fresh and youthful. I don’t feel that it emphasizes skin texture and gets applied well dry or wet. I prefer to use my fingertips to pat on the color or a damp brush and then just softly blend the edges.

I got around eight and a half hours wear with this formula, without creasing or fall out throughout the wear.

Dior Blooming Bouquet #02 is a bright frosty white with very fine silver shimmer and a satin finish. It had excellent pigmentation in a single layer being fully opaque on the lids. The eyeshadow performs well regardless of the application method (wet or dry). I do have to say that it looks a bit more frosty when applied dry. It doesn’t emphasizes skin texture and doesn’t causes fall out during the application.

It does apply easily and evenly across the lid or inner corner and has a smooth, silky to the touch texture. While the texture feels very smooth it doesn’t kick off any excess powder in the pan which I absolutely love. I got around eight and a half hours wear with this shade before it started to fade away.

Dior Blooming Bouquet #03 (center shade) is a very light white base lilac with cool undertones and a satin finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer with a medium opacity. When applied and blended onto the lid this shade tends to look more like a soft matte rather than a strong satin. I prefer to use this one as my transition shade or applied onto the lid.

The formula is very smooth and silky to the touch, doesn’t feel firm or dry at all. It performs well regardless of the method of application but it tends to look just a little bit more intense when using my fingertips. You can create a beautiful, luminous and fresh makeup look just by using this shade and the previous too. The colors are very similar so you’ll end up with a seamless and even looking makeup.

I got around eight and a half hours wear with this formula before it started to fade away but without creasing or fall out throughout the wear.

Dior Blooming Bouquet #04 is a very light taupe brown with neutral to mauvy undertones and a soft luminous matte finish. It had good color payoff in a single layer and easily buildable to full opacity in two layers. This is one of my transition shades from this palette and look very natural on me. It’s the type of shade that you just put it on, blend it in two second and you have a natural, everyday flattering makeup look.

The texture is soft, silky and smooth to the touch, not a bit of dryness or excess powder in the pan. It applies easily and seamlessly, not to mention it adheres well even on bare skin. I had no fall out during the application and it took me to almost nine hours wear before it started to fade on me.

Dior Blooming Bouquet #05 is a dark, deep eggplant brown with neutral to cool undertones and a very subtle satin finish. It had excellent color payoff even in a single layer applied dry. The thing is that when I started to blend it, the shade tended to sheer out but when I added another layer it hold on to the pigmentation. So basically I love that you can soften this shade considering all the others in the palette are quite light and bright.

It comes out on the lid as a luminous satin matte so it’s not a hard flat matte, which really complements all the other shades. I’m tempted to do a makeup look just using this shade all over the lid and #04 blended into the crease. Keep your eyes on my Instagram as I’ll be trying this look in the upcoming days.

The texture is very soft, silky to the touch and I was happy to see it doesn’t feel dry at all compared to the darkest shade in the Dior Pink Sakura Palette (review). It blends out nicely, doesn’t cause any fall out and can work beautifully smuddges across the lower lash line or used as a liner. It wore well on me for eight and a half hours before starting to fade.

Dior Blooming Bouquet (639) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Look & Video Tutorial

I’m really loving my Dior Blooming Bouquet (639) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette makeup look. I think it turned out quite soft and flattering while the darkest shade really added some dimension. Check out my video tutorial for this look so you’ll now how I applied these shades.

