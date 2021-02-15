Dior Mineral Nude Glow (01) Blooming Garden Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello beauties!

Dior Mineral Nude Glow (01) Blooming Garden is the piece that stole my heart from the new Diorsnow Spring 2021 Collection. We used to have every Diorsnow collection in the UK but when I heard that this year is not going to launch here I had to make arrangements to buy it elsewhere. There’s no secret that I’ve been shopping a lot of makeup from Asia lately through personal shoppers so this beauty came straight from Japan. It was sold out in a manner of day so I’m happy I could buy it and have it in my collection. I have a detailed review, live swatches and a makeup look waiting for you!

Dior Mineral Nude Glow (01) Blooming Garden Review

Dior Mineral Nude Glow (01) Blooming Garden (£35.00 for 10 g/ 0.35 oz) is a new and limited edition brightening and correcting powder. This shade is exclusive to Diorsnow collection and is infused with pearls to capture the light and reveal the radiance of the shade for a colour-enhanced healthy glow.

Basically is not a blush or a highlighter but a corrective powder that can be used all over face (if you have the right skin color and undertone). I’m light skin with a cool undertone and I was not able to use this powder all over my face as it would got me an instant light pink complexion. Not that pink is bad but in this case I prefer to keep it only on my cheeks.

It gives an instant brightening, luminous effect that it may look too ashy even used as a highlighter or illuminating powder by medium deep skin tones. I’ve seen this product worn as a highlighter by a few medium or olive skin tones and they were not totally into this shade. When you see it in the promo photos and then even in person it looks beautiful but applied on the skin is a different story.

I guess I’m lucky that in this case I managed to make it work for me but I know it won’t work for everyone. It’s a collector’s piece and will sit beautifully in my collection but the truth is….I don’t know how often I will be reaching for it.

Dior Mineral Nude Glow (01) Blooming Garden Live Swatch

The color is quite close to my skin tone but you can still see that it strikes a soft shade of light pink. It’s quite powdery so this is how it looks swatched in two layers under natural light. We had quite a sunny day when this baby arrived and I managed to take photos under the rays of sun. You have LIVE SWATCHES right here if you want to have a better look.

Dior Mineral Nude Glow (01) Blooming Garden Detailed Review

Dior Mineral Nude Glow (01) Blooming Garden (£35.00 for 10 g/ 0.35 oz) is a light baby pink with soft cool undertones and a luminous matte finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer but it was definitely not fully opaque. The texture is soft, smooth to the touch but quite powdery in the pan when you pick up the product.

Once I swirl my brush over this product a lot of excess powder came out and I didn’t expect that. I mean is kicks off too much excess powder but in the end applies easily and flawlessly. The color works on me as a soft luminous highlighter or more like a brightening powder. Even though I’m light skin I need to be careful how I’m applying this on my cheeks. It definitely doesn’t work all over my face even though it is suppose to be a correcting powder as well.

I just use it to brighten some parts of my face like the apples of my cheeks, upper lip or even some portions of my forehead, but again with care and without applying too much. It doesn’t have a glow or a sheen, definitely no shimmer in here but it gives this brightening instant effect. I can definitely understand why and how Asian women will enjoy this but it won’t work for everyone. It was a bit challenging even for me to use in the beginning.

It looks nice on the skin, especially on the cheeks but I think it will look more flattering on someone with fair skin. I could diffuse and blend it very easily and doesn’t emphasizes skin texture. In terms of long lasting I had it on for about eight hours before it started to fade noticeably.

Dior Mineral Nude Glow (01) Blooming Garden Makeup Look

I know you've seen me wearing this makeup look before in my Dior Wild Brown (529) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette review which I used for the eyes. I've worn it a few times ever since but here's a VIDEO TUTORIAL of this look where Dior Mineral Nude Glow 01 Blooming Garden is on my cheeks.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

