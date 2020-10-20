MAC Let It Glow and Flare for the Dramatic Extra Dimension Skinfinish Reviews, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello lovelies!

When MAC Holiday 2020 Collection launched I picked up only eyeshadows and highlighters. I got both MAC Let It Glow and Flare for the Dramatic Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighters and the Trio Palettes. I skipped the lip products completely this year as I was familiar with the formula and the shades were super dupable. Keep on reading for detailed reviews and live swatches!

MAC Let It Glow and Flare for the Dramatic Extra Dimension Skinfinish Reviews

MAC Let it Glow and Flare for the Dramatic Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($37.00 / £27 for 9g/ 0.31 oz.) are two new limited edition highlighters that add a beautiful metallic glow to your skin. The formula is liquid-powder and performs well, no fall out, while the finish is very luminous and dewy.

They perform well but I can’t say the shades are universally flattering. While I like the frosty white shade, I think that Flare for the Dramatic is too dark and too intense for my skin. Let it Glow shade is ideal for fair and light skin tones but be ready for some shine and wet look effect. The textures are dense, firmly pressed in the pan so do use them wet or with a dense, firm brush.

THE PACKAGING

The packaging is really cute with this specially designed, flare-embossed, frosted-pink packaging. It looks really feminine to me but more on the girly-girl side rather than something more elegant or classy. If I dare to say it gives me a drugstore vibe even though I think is cute. The entire MAC Holiday 2020 Collection looks playful and more millennial orientated.

MAC Let It Glow and Flare for the Dramatic Extra Dimension Skinfinish Live Swatches

Here I swatches of MAC Let It Glow and Flare for the Dramatic Extra Dimension Skinfinish for you, taken under natural sunny light. I swatched the shades in 2 layers on bare skin without any primer, foundation or base applied underneath. On Instagram I have LIVE SWATCHES of these shades if you want to have a look.

MAC Let It Glow Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review

MAC Let It Glow Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($37.00 / £27.00 for 0.31 oz.) is a light white-silver with cool undertones and a sparkling finish. This shade is about luminosity and contains sparkling particles that reflects the light so beautifully. It had a medium color coverage in a single layer and doesn’t come off as fully opaque not even in two layers.

It applies well, even on bare skin and looks evenly when applied wet or dry. I see this shade ideal for fair, light skin and anyone who wants more of a translucent base with a luminous, sparkling finish. You get a lot of shine but without emphasizing skin texture.

The texture is smooth, dense and firmly pressed in the pan but also felt a bit dryer than other past formulas. I got around eight and a half hours wear before it started to fade on me. Throughout the wear the shimmer/ sparkle didn’t move around and stayed put even on bare skin as well as over foundation.

MAC Flare for the Dramatic Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review

MAC Flare for the Dramatic Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($37.00 / £27.00 for 0.31 oz.) is a bright, medium copper with soft warm undertones and a luminous finish. It had almost opaque color coverage in a single layer applied dry on bare skin. The application went smoothly as the shade adheres well and looks evenly applied on bare skin or over foundation.

The texture was soft to the touch but dense and firmly pressed in the pan. I had the feeling that is just a bit dry and powdery, definitely a bit different that the previous Extra Dimension Skinfinish formulas. I didn’t feel it that smoothness to the touch and I think the pattern doesn’t help either.

The best way to apply it is to use a dense brush and if you want to apply it wet then you’ll get more of that metallic sheen. I tried it applied dry but the shade is not suitable for my light skin and cool undertone. In terms of long lasting I can say it stayed well on me for eight and a half hours without emphasizing skin texture.

MAC Let It Glow Extra Dimension Skinfinish Makeup Look

For this makeup look I used mainly MAC Cosmetics products on the cheeks as well as on the eyes.

I started with a face primer and I used Benefit POREfessional Primer which definitely has a lighter, more liquidy texture than my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review). Then I went on with Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches).

On the eyes I’m wearing the new eyeshadows from MAC Holiday 2020 Collection. On the lid I’ve applied MAC Extra Dimension Foil Eyeshadows in Cooler Than Being Cool and Silver Bells (upcoming reviews). I combined MAC Extra Dimension Eyeshadows in Caught You Glistening and Sweet Heat (upcoming reviews) and applied them on crease and upper crease.

On the lower lash line I’ve smuddged a touch of MAC Extra Dimension Eyeshadow in Frost Without You (upcoming review) and then applied Shiseido Imperial Lash mascara.

On the cheeks as well as on the bridge of my nose and upper lip I’ve applied MAC Let It Glow Extra Dimension Skinfinish, built up in two layers.

On the lips I’m wearing SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Fog liquid lipstick in No.07 (upcoming review) which is a permanent shade. This shade is definitely way to dark and brownish for my taste and I don’t feel it complements my skin color and undertone.



