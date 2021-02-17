MAC Under My Plum, Dilly-Dolly Extra Dimension Blush Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

I don’t think you’ll be surprised to find out that I bought more shades from MAC Black Cherry Collection. MAC Under My Plum and Dilly-Dolly Extra Dimension Blushes came as a natural purchase decision for me after I fell in love with the soft pink shade of MAC Look, Don’t Touch Extra Dimension Blush from the same collection. I have detailed reviews, live swatches and makeup looks waiting for you after the cut!

UK Launch Date – 25 March 2021 at MAC UK | U.S. Launch Date – Spring 2021 at MAC Cosmetics (TBA) | Currently available in Asia

MAC Under My Plum, Dilly-Dolly Extra Dimension Blush Review

When I reviewed MAC Look, Don’t Touch Extra Dimension Blush I shared the news that this collection will be released internationally. I know how many of you were charmed by these playful colors and sakura inspired pink packaging. These shades are new and released as a limited edition but I do hope they’ll become permanent.

The formula that is supposed to be “build lightly” and “glide onto skin” for “luminous color.” This is exactly what it does so it’s true to its claims. The color payoff is good, being easily buildable to medium coverage in several layers. I enjoyed using all these three shades both on my cheeks but also as eyeshadows.

These are fresh, fun and soft colors for Spring that will give your cheeks an instant luminous effect. Perfect for anyone who likes to build up the color and not have an intense and very pigmented hue on the cheeks in a single layer.

I will update the price once I’ll have the info for UK and U.S. release. I purchased mine from Asia through a personal shopper so of course I had to pay a higher price due to personal shopping fees, shipping and taxes. Normally these blushes should be around $30.00 price range.

MAC Under My Plum, Dilly-Dolly Extra Dimension Blush Live Swatches

I decided to swatch all the three shades together even though I already reviewed Look, Don’t Touch in a previous post. Swatches are in two layers, on bare skin under white studio light. The weather was too grim so I couldn’t swatch under natural light. I have LIVE SWATCHES posted on Instagram under natural light if you want to see the difference.

MAC Under My Plum Extra Dimension Blush Review

MAC Under My Plum Extra Dimension Blush (4g / 0.14 oz) is a medium reddish wine with soft warm undertones and gold pink sparkle with a luminous sheen. It had a good color payoff in a single layer being easily buildable to medium opacity. The color may look a bit dark in the pan but it translates much lighter onto the skin. It’s up to you how you want to wear it, lightly in just one or two layers or more intense if you want to apply it wet.

I’m a light skin and I still managed to wear this shade in a soft layer (applied dry) but I’d see it more appropriate for medium, olive or deeper skin tones. It has such a beautiful luminous sheen, that gives luminosity to the face and makes you wanna skip the highlighter. The soft, very finely milled golden particles give a beautiful, natural sheen on the cheeks that looks very natural and give a youthful effect. I personally don’t feel like wearing highlighter along with these blushes.

The texture is soft and smooth to the touch but quite hard pressed in the pan without giving me dificulties with the application. I recommend using a more dense blush brush to pick up product, rather than a natural hair, fluffy brush. The color it’s easily buildable, blends seamlessly and doens’t emphasize skin texture. I wore this shade on my cheeks for almost seven and a half hours before it started to fade.

The other day I wore all three shades of MAC Black Cherry Extra Dimension Blushes as eyeshadows. I started by blending Look, Don’t Touch on my upper crease, towards my brow bone. I applied Under My Plum on the outer half of the lid and Dilly-Dolly on the inner half to add luminosity and open eye my eyes. 🙂 You have the video tutorial right here!

As eyeshadows they look very soft, even though I tried building the colors I still didn’t get full opacity on the lid. I did like the final look, very flirty and youthful. The perks of using pinks…they just make you look younger. Or is just my obsession? 🙂 They didn’t cause any fall out during the application, didn’t crease and applied evenly. On terms of long lasting they started to fade away after eight and a half hours.

MAC Dilly-Dolly Extra Dimension Blush Review

MAC Dilly-Dolly Extra Dimension Blush (4g / 0.14 oz) is a very light baby pink with cool undertones and a luminous pearly sheen that leans a bit gold. It had a great color payoff even in a single layer applied dry but tends to look a bit more metallic when applied dry. The best way to pick up the color is by using a dense blush brush (I wouldn’t recommend natural hair brushes).

The texture is soft, smooth and even though it feels silky to the touch it’s pressed hard into the pan. You won’t get straight opacity of full pigmentation in a single layer but you will get enough color for a medium coverage. I prefer to build up the intensity of my blushes and this shade can be used by fair skin tones as well. It’s just a flattering baby pink that will gives an instant freshness and overall youthful look. No joke but I definitely feel younger when I wear this shade.

It has these prismatic reflections and just a subtle touch of gold that I don’t even see the point of using a highlighter. If you like pastel blushes then this is a great option especially thanks to its smooth second-skin finish. It doesn’t move foundation around or look cakey on the skin. On me it lasted well for about seven and a half hours until I noticed it started to fade away.

MAC Under My Plum Extra Dimension Blush Makeup Look

This is one of the looks that I did wearing these new blushes. On this look I wore them on the cheeks but also as eyeshadow. Check out the list of products right bellow or watch the VIDEO TUTORIAL.

Dr Hedison CC Cream

La Mer Powder (review, swatch, photos)

MAC Dilly-Dolly Extra Dimension Blush Makeup Look

This is a second look that I created and this time I used MAC Dilly Dolly Extra Dimension Blush for a soft baby pink hue. I know the lipstick color may not match the overall look and I should have used a lighter baby pink. It was just for the sake of review as I have so many lip products to try.

