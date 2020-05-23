Deciem Hylamide HA Blur is more than just a primer (Review)

Hello beauties!

Deciem Hylamide HA Blur has been my BFF for over 3 years and when I discovered it everyone was raving about it. I’ve bought and tested so many products along the years, but this one is my most repurchased product ever. Keep on reading to find out why!

Deciem Hylamide HA Blur Review

Deciem Hylamide HA Blur ($10.00 / £10.00 / €10.00 for 30 ml / 1 fl oz) is called a face serum, a primer, a blurring product, a surface finisher… you name it. It actually is all in one product and does all that.

It is suitable for all skin types from dry to oily and I was really surprised by that a few years ago when I first tried it. My friend who has dry skin told me she’s in love with Deciem Hylamide HA Blur and that I have to try it but I admit I was skeptical because how my combo skin type can adore the same product as someone with dry skin.

Let’s Talk Ingredients

The secret is that instead of relying on older silica technologies (like other face primers do), HA Blur uses an unusual new form of Hyaluronic Acid powder base for its blurring approach. Hyaluronic Acid has never been used for this purpose before and renders HA Blur compatible with all makeup and all skin types, while the blurring effect is exceptional

This primer is one of the best I’ve ever tried…actually the only one I’ve been using for the past 3 years and repurchased more than 6 times. If you want something that’s silicones-free I’d ask you to reconsider and not fall for the marketing hype as Deciem Hylamide HA Blur is just awesome.

You’ve seen me mentioning it on Instagram, IGTV videos and photos but I didn’t take the time to review it because everyone was raving about it. Lately I got asked a lot about this product so I’m going to lay it all in this review.

If you take a look at the ingredients list you’ll notice that out of the first 10 ingredients, 8 are silicones…but they do a really great job. They are the one “to blame” for blurring imperfections, fill in fine lines and wrinkles, smooth out pores and make your skin super smooth and almost flawless.

Silicones don’t suffocate the skin but the benefits they bring are only temporary…is better than nothing at all. This is a product that goes the extra mile for you.

It features hyaluronic acid in a power form, which forms tiny little prism spheres that refract light and lock in moisture. Every skin type craves hyaluronic acid because it is SO hydrating. It can attract moisture from the environment and bind to the skin, up to 1000 times its weight in water.

It hydrates the skin to a deeper level so your complexion looks fresh, plump, glowy. Basically it makes wrinkles look smaller and give you a younger-looking appearance, by blurring out imperfections.

Dry skin cannot live without hyaluronic acid but even my combination (or oily skins) skin adores it because it keeps it hydrated without adding any more oil to the skin. It plumps from within. 🙂

Personal Use & Thoughts

I absolutely adore Deciem Hylamide HA Blur primer beause it goes the extra mile and does so many things. It blurs out my large pores, fine lines and wrinkles and manages to keep my skin hydrated all day long and mattified at the same time. For me as a combination skin type this product is my BFF during hot summer days, especially since I moved to London and that humidity is killing me.

You can think of Deciem Hylamide HA Blur as a primer to REAL skincare benefits and just thank me after you try it. It smooths out my skin, leaving a perfect canvas to apply my foundation. I tested this product with every foundation I owned for the past 3 years and it does make them last longer and keeps my sebum at bay.

I like to wear it in so many ways and because of that for me is a versatile product. You can worn it alone without makeup as the last step of your skincare routine, after you are done with your SPF moisturizer.

When I’m going for a REAL no-makeup look, I even out my skin color with Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 (review, photos) and then go over with HA Blur and I’m guaranteed a matte complexion throughout the day with a super smooth looking skin.

Then again it works mixed with foundation or applied on top of makeup to blur out problematic areas. I can always count on it as a makep primer before I apply my foundation. It evens out my skin, hydrates it and preps it by giving me a smooth canvas to work on. Not to mention it keeps my oils at bay througout the day and makes my foundation last longer.

INGREDIENTS

