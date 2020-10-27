MAC Show Gold Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

I saw this beautiful MAC Show Gold Extra Dimension Skinfinish a while back and since the shade I made it as an excuse to review it. Although it’s a permanent shade which is now being repromote in a new limited edition MAC China exclusive collection, I didn’t have it in my collection.

CHINA – Available Now in LE packaging | U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now in standard packaging at MAC Cosmetics, MAC UK, Nordstrom, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols

MAC Show Gold Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review

MAC Show Gold Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($36.00 / for 10g / 0.35) is a very light peach that breaks pink, with slightly warm tones and a sparkle finish. It’s a permanent shade available now at MAC counters but released in this limited edition packaging and beautiful pattern in China.

I posted details of this collection on Instagram along with promo photos if you like to see more. I do hope it will launch in other countries but I don’t have any details.

The color payoff is very sheer, almost translucent. So we are not talking about an opaque color coverage but more about the shifting colors that it shows in different lighting. Under the sunlight it gives this beautiful glow of pink and whenever I tilt my head it just shifts to a peach or beige-gold.

It has more of a sparkling finish with a yellow-peachy base and a lot of gold-to-pink shifting sparkle. If you are looking for an intense color payoff and a dewy or satin finish then this is not for you. You have to be into sparkle and glitter to really enjoy MAC Show Gold Extra Dimension Skinfinish.

The glittery bits are not chunky at all but I do appreciate this highlighter for the overall effects and luminosity that it gives to my cheeks. I can go gently in just 1-2 layers applied dry with a dense brush but I can intensify it a bit more using a damp brush.

The texture is smooth to the touch, firm but moderately pressed in the pan. It was quite easy to pick up product and apply it onto my cheeks. It was easily blendable but it causes minor fall out due to the shimmer and glitter specks. Adheres well even on bare skin and can look really beautiful. I actually wore on bare skin for an entire day and I liked the overall effect.

In terms of long lasting the color started to fade on me after eight hours wear with slight sparkle migration over time.

THE PACKAGING

The packaging is very colorful and will attract your eyes instantly but I was mesmerized by the gorgeous pattern inside. It has the same plastic compact that snaps shut and features a mirror inside. It’s like the classic MAC Cosmetics packaging painted differently.

MAC Show Gold Extra Dimension Skinfinish Live Swatches

Here you have MAC Show Gold Extra Dimension Skinfinish swatched on bare skin and applied in two layers. I took all the photos in natural light but from different angles so you can see how the color shifts.

Here it looks more pinkish as it wasn’t directly into the sun light. I have LIVE SWATCHES of MAC Show Gold Extra Dimension Skinfinish for you as well posted on Instagram. These photos don’t do this color justice so please check out the LIVE SWATCHES so you can see how beautiful it looks.

It’s like a multi-color highlighter and can work well on fair skin as well as on every skin color because it’s more about the sparkle and shifting colors rather than a strong color base.

MAC Show Gold Extra Dimension Skinfinish Makeup Look

This is my look using MAC Show Gold Extra Dimension Skinfinish on bare skin without any foundation or makeup base underneath. I just had skincare on and applied 2 layers of MAC Show Gold Extra Dimension Skinfinish with a damp brush.

I really think it looks beautiful even on bare skin, very flattering and youthful. Like I said the shimmer and glitter is very fine and it just gives an interesting shift to the color itself. 🙂 What do you guys think?

On my lips I’m wearing Tom Ford Frost Balm (review, swatches) and on my lashes I’ve applied one coat of Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara Ink.

