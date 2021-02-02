Dior Wild Brown (529) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello beauties!

It’s the perfect timing to publish this review of Dior Wild Brown (529) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette as it just launched at Dior U.S. This is a very limited edition release so if you want it don’t wait too long. I have live swatches, shade by shade review, makeup looks and even video tutorials.

Dior Wild Brown (529) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Review

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture (5299) Wild Brown ($63.00 / £48.00 for 7 g/ 0.24 oz) is a new and limited edition long-wear creamy powder palette with warm toned shades of brown, beige, copper and pure white. The quint offers a variety of textures and colors with different levels of pigmentation. The palette features 3 really light shades and 2 darker and more pigmented ones. You have quite a variety of shades to work with for a day and night makeup look.

I used this palette three times already and the last time I did a soft smoky eye look just by using two of the shades. Actually I used the dark brown and light brown on my right eye and two of the darkest shades from Dior Blooming Bouquet Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look). You can see the comparison down bellow under the Makeup Look section.

THE PACKAGING

It has the same packaging as the new existing quints from Dior which were re-released for Fall 2020. It has a mirror inside and two dual-ended applicators in a dark compact that snaps shut. Since I passed on the new permanent quads I didn’t know that Dior skipped the velvety cover pouches that were protecting the palette. Apparently those won’t be a thing anymore even though I got them with my new Trioblique Eyeshadow Palettes (review, live swatches, makeup looks).

Dior Wild Brown (529) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Live Swatches

Here we have swatches in two layers applied on bare skin and photographed under white studio light. Personally I love them and I was pleasantly surprised especially by the two darker shades. I posted LIVE SWATCHES under natural, sunny light actually if you guys want to see them.

Dior Wild Brown (529) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Dior Wild Brown #01 is a light beige with soft warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a great color payoff being easily buildable to full opacity in two layers. The color is perfect as a transition shade and blending in the crease or to create an everyday natural makeup look.

The texture is very soft and smooth and kicks off very little powder in the pan. It doesn’t feel dry at all and applies evenly and blends effortlessly. I didn’t get any fall out during the application and it stayed well on me for about eight and a half hours before it started to fade.

Dior Wild Brown #02 is a bright white base with cool undertones and fine shimmer paired with a frosty finish. It had excellent color payoff in a single layer being fully opaque. It applies well (wet or dry) and adheres well on top of the other shades. I had no fall out during the application when I used my fingertips or a brush.

When applied wet it tends to give a stronger more like metallic-frosty sheen. It’s not exactly a topper as it has a good color base and can fully opaque. The texture is super soft and smooth to the touch and I couldn’t feel any of the shimmer. It really felt smooth and quite emollient without any sense of dryness. On me it wore well for about eight hours without fall-out or creasing.

Dior Wild Brown #03 (center shade) is a medium honey brown with subtle warm, gold undertones and a soft satin finish. It had a good pigmentation which could be intensified when applied with damp brush. It adheres well onto the lid (even without a primer), performs well and doesn’t causes any fall out during the application. The color is easily blendable and applies evenly.

The texture is very soft and smooth to the touch, without being too firmly pressed into the pan or powdery. It can be used as a transition shade but because it has a satin finish I prefered not to go with it above my crease. For that I prefered to use shade #01 which has a soft matte finish. The color wore well on me without creasing for about eight and a half hours when it started to fade.

Dior Wild Brown #04 is a medium deep burgundy rose with soft warm undertones and a satin/ metallic finish. It had an excellent color payoff even in a single layer applied dry. I found that it looked incredibly pigmented when applied with a dry brush or my fingertips but it leans slightly metallic when applied dry.

The texture is smooth, silky and soft to the touch without feeling powdery or dry at all. It is easily blendable and doesn’t causes any fall out during the application. I got around eight and a half hours wear without creasing.

Dior Wild Brown #05 is a dark brown with a hint of plum and neutral undertones with a matte finish. It had a good color payoff and was buidable to full opacity in two layers. The color performs well when applied dry with a flat brush but I had more intensity when applied with my finger. It was super easily blendable and didn’t look patchy at all.

The texture was soft, smooth and didn’t feel dry although it was quite firmly pressed in the pan. I didn’t have fall out during the application but it tends to sheer out when applied in just a single layer. Just make sure to add a second layer for more pigmentation that will remain at that level. I had around nine hours wear with this color before it started to slightly fade on me.

Dior Wild Brown (529) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Looks

I’m really loving my Dior Wild Brown (529) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette makeup look where I used all the shades. I like the luminosity the light, white shade it gives. Check out my video tutorial for this look so you’ll now how I applied these shades.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Now let’s move to the second look where I used the two new Dior quints in Wild Brown and Blooming Bouquet. I wanted to do a soft smoky eye look using only 2 shades from each palette. I was really curious to see how the darker shades from each palette perform knowing my disappointment with the dark violet from Dior Pink Sakura Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks). But these performed so much better, they were easily blendable and the texture didn’t feel dry at all.

FACE

CHEEKS

Diorskin Mineral Nude Glow 01 Blooming Garden (upcoming review)

Guerlain Meteorites in Pink Pearl (upcoming review)

