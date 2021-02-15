Bobbi Brown Pink Glow & Sunset Glow Highlighting Powder Duo Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello everyone!

The new Bobbi Brown Pink Glow & Sunset Glow Highlighting Powder Duo just launched as part of Bobbi Brown Luxe Glow Cheek & Lip Makeup Gift Set. I bought this set from John Lewis and split it with a friend giving her the remaining products as I was interested only in this duo. The entire set retails for £60.00 and also includes a full size lipstick, mini precise blender brush and a makeup bag.

UK – Now at John Lewis | as single Highlighters at Bobbi Brown UK, Bobbi Brown U.S.

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow & Sunset Glow Highlighting Powder Duo Review

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow & Sunset Glow Highlighting Powder Duo (7 g/ 0.24 oz) is a limited edition release of two permanent highlighter powders. I’m forever in love with the Pink Glow shade and I bought it several times from different limited edition over the years.

Even though Sunset Glow is still a shade part of the permanent collection, I didn’t get to try it. This combo of these two highlighters is quite a classy one and universal flattering. If you are fair or light skin you’ll definitely enjoy the Pink Glow while Sunset Glow can be used by women with darker skin color. Now between you and me the truth is that anyone can wear both of these shades. Yes, it’s true that on me Sunset Glow looks good as a luminous blusher rather than a highlighter.

Is just about how you are going to make it work for your skin color and tone. I like to apply Pink Glow even on the lids but it’s definitely one of my all time favorite highlighters. They both perform well, without having a full coverage pigmentation in a single layer. I love the luminous sheen these babies give to my cheeks.

The advantage of getting both of these shades in a duo is definitely the price. Individually each shade retails for $48.00 / £36.50 for 8g / .28 oz and all together they have 7 g/ 0.24 oz and are part of a set that retails for £60.00 included 3 more products. It’s true that you get almost half of the product from each shade in this duo but even so, when it was the last time you hit pan on your highlighters? I prefer to buy, test and try small size products rather than having a full size. If only all my favorite brands will come up with minis. 🙂

THE PACKAGING

The duo comes in a dark sturdy black compact with Bobbi Brown logo on and white letters. It has a magnetic closure and a mirror inside and the overall package looks simple, yet stylish and very professional. It doesn’t strike me as elegant as other editions of Pink Glow but it does look more on the practical and professional side.

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow & Sunset Glow Highlighting Powder Duo Live Swatches

You can compare the Pink Glow swatch from this photo with the previous editions of Pink Glow that I reviewed over the years. In this photo I did swatches in two layers and on Instagram I posted LIVE SWATCHES.

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder Duo Review

I’ve reviewed this shade so many times over the years that I don’t want to bore you with the same details. I’m going to link down bellow some of my past reviews for this shade:

Bobbi Brown Sunset Glow Highlighting Powder Duo Review

Sunset Glow is a light-medium pink with warm undertones and a gold-peach shimmer sheen finish. It had medium coverage in a single layer (applied dry) but it was easily buildable to a more intense finish. I like the fact that I build up the intensity as I made it work even if I was a light skin. I prefer to build up the pigmentation in layers rather than have something very intense on the cheeks straight up and then work to blend it out.

The texture felt soft and smooth but it was very firm in the pan. This lead to a layer by layer application and required a more dense brush to pick up the product. It’s not hard to apply or to get color payoff is just that you have to use the right brush and not a fluffy soft or natural brush. Go with a firmer, dense brush and it will be easy to pick up product.

It applies easily and evenly on the skin without emphasizing texture. It doesn’t have fall out throughout the wear and it can look a bit more intense and with that wet look effect if you apply it dry. On me it lasted well for about eight hours before I noticed it started to fade away.

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow & Sunset Glow Highlighting Powder Duo Makeup Look

I paired this highlighting duo with the new Bobbi Brown Luxe Metal Rose Eyeshadow Palette (upcoming review) and I love how subtle the glow is compared with the intensity of the eye makeup. You are welcome to see the video tutorial of this look here.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Hermes Rose Velours Lipstick (review, lip swatches, makeup look)

