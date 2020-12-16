Lancome La Rose Face Highlighter Review, Live Swatch, Makeup Looks

Hello beauties!

Lancome La Rose Face Highlighter is a real beauty part of their Holiday 2020 Collection along with two lipsticks and a new eyeshadow palette. I received these products courtesy of Lancome UK and I’ve been wearing this highlighter for the past two weeks on and off. Since the first time I saw the preview of this collection, for me the highlighter was the star and got me intrigued with its packaging and holographic effects.

UK – Available now at Lancome.co.uk

Lancome La Rose Face Highlighter Review

Lancome La Rose Face Highlighter (£35.00 for 8g / 0.28 oz) is a new and limited edition holographic highlighter which is part of their Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection. You can see me unboxing Lancome Holiday 2020 Collection on this IGTV video and I’ll be posting more reviews soon.

At first I was afraid this highlighter is gonna be to beaming for me and the sparkles will be too intense. I was pleasantly surprised to see the holographic cyrstal finish which can go from a luminous sheen to a wet look effect without looking too intense. This highlighter is more about adding luminosity to your complexion with a touch of shimmer and sparkle that will be very soft looking. Trust me on this! Or better yet…check out my IGTV videos where I did two tutorials wearing this product.

THE PACKAGING

This is truly a beauty and the packaging is very equisite. The compact itself is mirror-like and has holographic effects which gives you a hint of how the highlighter inside is going to look like. This precious highlighter is dressed up in this iconic holiday rose shaped on the top and into the powder. After all the Rose is the symbol of Lancome.

The compact has a magnetic closure and a mirror inside that comes in handy if you take it with you on the go and retouch your makeup.

Lancome La Rose Face Highlighter Live Swatch

I took this swatch on bare skin and under studio light so I can capture the holographic effects. What do you guys think? You can see LIVE SWATCHES on this Instagram post and capture the absolute beauty of this highlighter.

I absolutely love how this highlighter looks under different lighting. It can go to subtle sparkle to a wet look effect with just a twist of a damp brush.

Lancome La Rose Face Highlighter Detailed Review

Lancome La Rose Face Highlighter (£35.00 for 8g / 0.28 oz) is a light, white base pink with cool undertones and holographic crystal finish. It had a good color payoff swatched on a bare skin in a single layer and medium coverage applied on the cheeks. For a more subtle look I like to apply it dry and get the best of this hologhrapic kinda of a frosty finish.

I thought it would be too sparkly or too intense for me as I don’t really go for beaming highlighter but it pleasantly surprised me. It can give you a sheer coverage if you apply it in a single layer, dry and blend it out nicely and can be used as a topper as well. I just like how finely milled the texture is, the shimmering particles which glisten beautifully without emphasizing skin texture.

At first I thought that this will just be another pretty highlighter too look at but it turned out to perform great on the skin too. You saw me wearing it quite a few times in my makeup looks and IGTV videos to realize that I’ve truly fallen for Lancome La Rose highlighter.

The texture is very smooth, soft to the touch and the product is quite firmly pressed in the pan without being powdery or causing fall out. The shimmery particles are so fine and subtle and they reflect the light beautifully giving the skin a gorgeous luminous effect.

At my age I don’t think glittery or shimmery highlighters will work that great but this one is very soft on the shimmer and just adds a glistening veil of light. I like the holographic effect tremendously, especially that it leans more pink and has cool undertones. I’m really trying to get back from all those gold highlighters that we have in 2020 and enjoy the pinkish, cool undertones one.

A few times I wore it as a topper too, gently applied over a more subtle highlighter and it worked great, adhered well and blended seamlessly. I got around 8 hours wear with it before noticing it started to fade away.

Lancome La Rose Face Highlighter Makeup Looks

I have a video tutorial for this look if you guys want to watch it.

I used a Max Factor foundation which was discontinued and set it with Samer Khouzami Compact Powder. As a blusher and bronzer I used the Samer Khouzami Face Palette (upcoming review) and as a highlighter I applied Lancome La Rose our star today.

On the lips I’m wearing Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Precious Holidays lipstick in the shade 525 Crystal Sunset (upcoming review). This shade is limited edition and part of the Holiday collection as well.

For the eye makeup I used Viseart Framboise Petits Fours Palette (review, live swatches) and you know how much I like pink shades. You have to check out my review to see what I really feel about this eyeshadow quad.

I love how the highlighter complements the entire look, without being too sparkly or to beaming. It’s like the glistening reflections of fresh snow. 🙂

For this second makeup look you have a video tutorial of this makeup look on my IGTV channel ! I started priming my face with MustaeV Lustrous Cream Base (review, swatch) before applying Samer Khouzami Divine Matt Liquid Foundation non affiliate link (upcoming review). I set everything in place with La Mer Loose Powder (review).

For the cheeks I used a bit of Lancome Le French Glow Liberte Egalite Feminite (review, swatches) as bronzer and the pink blush from Samer Khouzami Face Palette in Light (upcoming review) (non affiliate link).

I primed my eyes with Urban Decay Primer Potion and then went on with Viseart Petits Fours Lilas Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks). For my lashes I used Shiseido Imperial Ink Mascara and used Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Steel (upcoming review). I paired this look with a dark lip shade in a matte finish. Apart from being long lasting it’s also very comfortable to wear so I’ll be reviewing it soon. I’m talking about Samer Khouzami Matt Lip Drop in Plum (non affiliate link).

