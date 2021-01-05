MAC Moon Masterpiece Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello lovelies!

I’m guilty of buying MAC Moon Masterpiece Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish once again even though I have this shade already. This is a limited edition release of MAC Lunar New Year 2021 Collection which seemed pretty irresistible for many. On the other hand, it’s a repromote and I would have loved to see something new and not the same shade repromoted over and over again.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Moon Masterpiece Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review

MAC Moon Masterpiece Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($37.00 for 9 g/ 0.31 oz) is presented in a new limited edition packaging as part of MAC Lunar New Year 2021 Moon Masterpiece Collection. Double Gleam is an existing shade, actually a permanent one that you can buy it in the standard packaging.

Over the years I purchased this shade over and over again in different limited edition packagings but obviously the color is still the same. Even though I have it in my collection I couldn’t resist the pretty 3D fish coy pattern and this Pop Art packaging. I know, I was a sucker for packaging and I admit it.

The packaging is very pretty, joyful and colorful but at the same time looks a bit childish to me. Maybe is more teen orientated but pretty nonetheless.

MAC Moon Masterpiece Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Live Swatch

Here you have a swatch of this beautiful beige shade that breaks silver. Swatched on bare skin in a single layer under natural light. I also have a MAC Double Gleam LIVE SWATCH posted on Instagram.

MAC Moon Masterpiece Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Detailed Review

I reviewed this shade already two times in two different packaging only in the past year so I really don’t want to repeat myself. I’m linking down bellow the detailed reviews for this shade and reposting the makeup looks I wore. The shade is famous enough that I don’t think a third review from me will make a difference. I swatch it and wore it two times and it behaves like usual, only the pattern and packaging are different.

MAC Moon Masterpiece Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Makeup Looks

For this look I’ve used MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish in a single layer and applied with a dry brush. I wanted a subtle glow, more like a frosty finish, because I considered the rest of my look to be quite bright so I didn’t want to have a shimmery highlighter.

On my face I used a few products from the new SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Collection which launched recently and is still available at Harrods. You can see all the products I’ve used, with names and details on my Instagram Post. Most of them are already reviewed here on the blog.

On my eyes I’m wearing the shades from the new SUQQU No.131 Yuinobana Designing Color Eyes (review, swatches, makeup look) and Eyeko Magic Black Mascara. On my lips I have SUQQU No.106 Hanatsumi Vibrant Rich Lipstick (review, live swatches).

So I can continue with the same brand, I’ll mention SUQQU Yukibudou Loose Powder Blush (review, swatches) on my cheeks which is a beautiful soft rosy shade.

I’ve set my The Ordinary Full Coverage Foundation with Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder which I’ll be soon reviewing. 🙂 To give some warmth to the entire look I picked up a little bit of MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder (review, swatches).

On this look I’ve applied MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Lunar New Year 2020 in two and a half layers just so I could get more intensity and see if it will emphasize my skin texture.

I’ve also applied it on my brow bone and the bridge of my nose as you can see the luminous effect. On my eyes I’m wearing the new MAC Now & Zen 9 x Eyeshadow Palette Lunar New Year 2020 (review, swatches, makeup look).

On the rest of my face I’m wearing some new products from Rouge Bunny Rouge like Milk Aquarelle Liquid Foundation and their Glorious Daylight Loose Powder, which I’ll be reviewing soon. Check out my unboxing video of these products on my IGTV videos. I’ve tried the products for the past week so stay tuned for upcoming reviews.

On the lips I have Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Gloss in No.103 Coral Macaron (review, live and lip swatch, makeup look). For live swatches check my Instagram as there are 5 more shades of this super pigmented lip gloss.

