Huda Beauty Silk Balm kinda launch out of the blue and I spot it one day while browsing through Selfridges. I ordered it right away and it was sold out almost instantly but showed up at other retailers later on. I was out of any lip balms so it made sense to buy it, try it out and also review it for you guys.

U.S. / UK – Now at SEPHORA, Cult Beauty, Harrods

Huda Beauty Silk Balm Review

Silk Balm Hydrating and Nourishing Lip Balm ($21.00 / £18.00 for 3 ml / 0.1 fl oz) comes in one universal color named Blush. This is a very light, transparent blushed pink with a high shiny finish. It had a sheer color coverage with a beautiful sheen that gives that natural wet-lips effect.



It applies easily and smoothly across the lips without tugging or pulling. The formula feels very nourishing and a bit creamy, definitely not your ordinary lip balm. I do admit it feels quite lush on the lips and provides hydration for a few hours with a very comfortable feel.

I see it like a natural lip gloss thanks to its shine but without that tacky feeling. Applies evenly without sinking into lip lines and giving you a fresh natural look. Lips feel plumped and nourished instantly so I’d definitely recommend this to those with dry lips or thin lips.

Packaging

The applicator is absolutely amazing and really facilitates the application. I didn’t expect to be so impressed with this new doe-footed applicator which is slim and has a pointy tip. Check out my video on IGTV where I shared first impressions and showed you the doe-footed applicator up close.

I wish she would have this type of applicator for liquid lipsticks as well as it works really well especially when you want to apply product on the V part of your lips and towards the corners. The overall packaging matches her Demi Matte Liquid Lipsticks (review, lip swatches) but has a pearly white color with a holographic effect towards the end.

How Long Does it Last on the Lips?

Throughout the wear I felt my lips soft and smooth with a very nourishing and balmy sensation. Now if you are going to ask me how much it lasted on the my lips… I’ll say it depends. If I’ll have something to eat I definitely need to reapply the Huda Beauty Silk Balm afterwards as the shine goes away completely. I can get a free pass if I’m just having a drink or enjoying a light snack.

Normally I get around 3 hours wear (without eating or drinking) before I feel the need to reapply a new coat of Huda Beauty Silk Balm.

Would I Repurchase It?

The only thing I don’t like about this Silk Balm is the outrageously expensive price compared to the small quantity we are offered and the brand overall. There are only 3 ml of product right there and considering is a lip balm which I tend to reapply 2-3 times a day I don’t think it will last me even for a month. I’ll update it on this once I finish it.

For the price she’s asking for this lip balm you could try one of her 21 shades of Matte Liquid Lipsticks ($20.00 for 3.6 ml). I mean the price for one liquid lipstick is cheaper by $1.00 and also contains more product, not to mention is a lip color and comes quite intense on the lips.

If you want to try something more luxurious at least get one of the new Dior Lip Glow Oil shades (review, lip swatches) ($34.00 for 6 ml) as it contains double the product without costing double the price.

I just think her price for this product is too high and considering she’s still a new brand, on the market for only a few years she can’t compare herself with other established high-end brands out there. For this price you can definitely get something else or if you want luxury at least buy something else that will give you a bigger quantity and a luxurious packaging.

Overall the product is good, I don’t have any issues whatsoever with the quality and how it performs. Maybe just a slightly remark that is not going to last too much on your lips and you’ll have to reapply often, but hey is a lip balm after all.

Huda Beauty Silk Balm Lip Swatches

Huda Beauty Silk Balm swatch in natural light. As I mentioned it swatches very sheer which is totally understandable for a lip balm.

Applied on the lips it just gives a beautiful wet-look effect with a luscious sheen. It makes lips appear plumped, fresh and younger. 🙂

As you can see the Silk Balm doesn’t change my natural lip color, it just makes them look juicy while providing moisture and give a nourishing feeling throughout the wear.

