Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

I was eyeing the new edition of Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder since the moment I saw the first sneak peek photos. I knew I wanted to have these Meteorites Pearls in my collection due to the pink color combination. It’s actually the only item I picked up from their Spring collection this year. Follow me after the jump for a detailed review, live swatches and even video makeup tutorial.

Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder Review

Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder (£46.00 for 25 g/ 0.8 oz) is a limited edition release of the famous Meteorites powder in a flattering rosy pink hue. It’s a finishing loose powder with universal corrective and illuminating effect. This season’s large new pink pearls have holographic tones that reflect every intense face of light.

The violet scent of Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl is very potent and if you are sensitive this may seem overpowering to you. I personally like it as I even have the Guerlain Meteorites Le Parfum (review) but I know it can be too much for some.

I must say I was impressed with the pigmentation of this Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl edition. I didn’t expect them to translate so pink on the skin. While Guerlain says that you can use the Meteorites as a finishing powder and apply it in a G motion, that wouldn’t be possible for light and especially fair skin. You’d look all pink. 🙂

Considering they are so pigmented for my skin color, I prefer to use them as a blusher and not as a finishing powder and definitely not applied all over the face. 🙂 Read the Guerlain’s tips down bellow but I think they should customize it according to every release because not all the Meteorites Pearls are the same.

HOW TO USE IT:

Use the Météorites brush, designed to pick up just the right amount of powder, and apply Météorites Pearl Glow evenly to the entire face as a finishing touch to your makeup. As a glow booster, highlight the prominent curves of the face: sweep the brush in a G shape from the centre of the forehead towards the temples, the cheekbones and the top of the nose, moving back down to the tip of the chin.

Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder Live Swatches

This is a swatch that I took on bare skin and I tried to build up the color with a second layer. Like I said it comes as a soft pink but looks very well on the cheeks applied as a blush. HERE I did a LIVE SWATCH which is going to help you visualize better.

Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder Detailed Review

Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder (£46.00 for 25 g/ 0.8 oz) is a mix of four pearls in bright pink, soft pearl pink, a light rosy champagne with shimmer and an extremely sheer and light pink with sparkle. The bright pink pearls with a matte finish are “to blame” for making this powder look more like a blush. The luminosity comes from the bigger pearls which give a rosy champagne soft shade and have lots of fine shimmer.

The color payoff is extremely good even in a single layer and applied in two layers it becomes a soft rosy blusher. For me personally two layers or color are enough to achieve those fresh and healthy pink looking cheeks. I don’t want to overdue it with too much rosiness on my cheeks as I like the soft but luminous effect. Honestly my cheeks looks so plump and the overall makeup looks more fresh and youthful.

The overall effect is lovely as the Meteorites improve the look of the skin, giving it a healthier, more radiant, smoother and youthful appearance. Basically if you want to use it as a finishing powder (it could work for medium, deeper skin) especially in combination with a matte foundation you will get a dewy, luminous effect. If you are oily or combination skin type like me and you still want to use matte foundations but without making them look harsh on you then adding this as a finishing powder it will just bring life and freshness to the entire look. Unforunatelly the pink color won’t work for everyone.

I like to use a fluffy blush brush and dip it into the pearls after I give them a good shake. With two layers of color I’m getting instant pink, rosy cheeks. Personally I don’t like to use the sponge that comes with it.

You can even skip the highlighter if you want a super natural look (I did that a few times) but I also added a glowy or more suble highlighter. I wouldn’t add anything that has glitter in it or it’s too shimmery.

The subtle sheen lasts about eight hours on me with no signs of fading. It doesn’t emphasize my skin texture or pores.

Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder Makeup Looks

Here’s my first makeup look where I used the Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl for the first time as a blusher. They look pretty flattering don’t they? Watch my makeup video tutorial here.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Victoria Beckham Posh Lipstick in Girl (upcoming review)

Essence Lip Liner in 101 My Choice

Huda Beauty Silk Balm (review, lip swatches, makeup look)

I’ve been using these pink pearls for more than a week and the only way they work for me is a gentle blusher. They are not too pink for my taste but definitely too pink to work for my entire face. 🙂 Watch my video makeup tutorial of this look on IGTV.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

P Louise Eye Base

SUQQU (02) Youkouiro Signature Color Eyes (review, live swatches, makeup look)

Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara (upcoming review)

LIPS

