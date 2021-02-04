Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder Review, Live Swatch, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder is the star item of the new Chanel Le Blanc 2021 Spring Collection. This is the most expensive piece from the entire collection and the only one that I picked up. The eyeshadow palette was a skip for me from the start when I saw the shades and I’m still good with the new Chanel Spring Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palettes.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. – Now at Chanel | Available in Asia | Europe Launch Date – end of February 2021 TBA at Selfridges, Harrods, John Lewis, Chanel UK

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder Review

Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder ($70.00 for 8.5 g / 0.28 oz) is a limited edition release of what I believe to be the permanent shade Warm Gold (20). It’s a very warm-toned , medium vintage gold peach with a luminous sheen.

RELATED: Chanel Les Chaines de Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder Review, Live Swatch, Makeup Look

Chanel says this luminous powder which doubles as a highlighter and blush adds a touch of a rosy champagne color to your cheeks. To be honest on me it works only as a highlighter as it is too warm to double as a blush. I love the embossed with the pearl motif and honestly it’s even more beautiful in person. Basically these gorgeous details will steal your heart and make you reach for your wallet without even thinking sometimes. 🙂

Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder Live Swatch

Here you have Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder swatch in two layers on bare skin and under natural light. It was quite sunny that day and I was able to do a beautiful LIVE SWATCH. Make sure to check your Chanel collection and see if you don’t have a similar shade or even the permanent edition of Warm Gold.

RELATED: Chanel Bouquet Ambre (372) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

On Chanel’s website in the promo photo this shade appears more rosy than what it actually looks in reality. That’s why I took photos and videos in natural light so you guys can see the difference.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder Detailed Review

Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder ($70.00 for 8.5 g / 0.28 oz) is a medium, peachy vintage gold with warm undertones and golden pearl shimmer. It had a good color coverage applied dry in a single layer being easily buildable to almost full opacity. The color can be universal flattering if you love a warm, gold pearl shimmer but it may not work for everyone.

RELATED: Chanel Golden Meadow (368) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

The pigmentation is buildable, which I really like as you can’t go wrong in applying to much. You are just softly building up the intensity and apply it wet if you like. The finish is a luminous sheen, not quite subtle but it doesn’t lean metallic or foil when applied wet either.

You can definitely go ahead and use this as an eyeshadow (apply dry or wet) for a luminous effect on the lids. I prefer to apply with with my fingertips on the lid, just to pat on the color and gently blend the edges with a brush.

The texture felt smooth, finely-milled but dense and firm. It wasn’t stiff or anything but I would suggest using a denser brush to pick up the product. It was easy to work with, applied evenly and blended out easily. I didn’t get any fall out during the application on the cheeks or when used as an eyeshadow.

RELATED: Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

It looks quite flattering on the skin, showing a beautiful glowy sheen when I tilt my head. It doesn’t emphasize my skin texture or pores but I do prefer to keep it softly. To be honest I didn’t notice much of a different when applied wet but you can see that in my video tutorial on IGTV. The powder wore well on me for about eight hours before it started to fade and loose its intensity and glow.

Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder Makeup Look

This is the makeup look that I created using Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder and of course I choose warm tones for the eyes as well. It complements the entire makeup very well as it’s not a bright, strong and intense color straight away and can be applied softly for a more dewy, luminous look. See my video makeup tutorial for this look on IGTV.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

P Louise Eye Base

SUQQU (02) Youkouiro Signature Color Eyes (review, live swatches, makeup look)

Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara (upcoming review)

LIPS