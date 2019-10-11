Benefit Tickle Highlighter Review & Swatches

Hello beauties!

I bought Benefit Twinkle Highlighter back in the Summer when it was released together with the Cookie Highlighter. I’ve been enjoying this highlighter so much that I still wanted to review it even though is not a newness.

You can find this shade available individually just like I bought it but also featured in Benefit Cheekleaders Pink Squad Cheek Palette. To be honest the price is a bit on the expensive side in my opinion even though the color is beautiful and performs really well.

I would have gone with the travel size or buy it as a part of the palette to be honest but since I bought it when it immediately launched these options were not available.

U.S. / UK – Now at ESCENTUAL, ULTA , Benefit UK, Selfridges, Look Fantastic, Cult Beauty , Nordstrom, SEPHORA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Benefit Tickle Highlighter Review

Benefit Tickle Highlighter ($30.00 / £26.00 for 0.28 oz.) is a bright and luminous pink base with strong, golden shimmer and a high metallic finish. I loved right from the start this golden pink which looks like a blush paired with highlighter.

This is why why I use Benefit Tickle Highlighter I tend to either go easy on the blush or skip it completely. While the pink base is cool toned the golden shimmer gives it a nice warmth which gives such a beautiful reflection and color result.

With this product you can go from a lighter touch to a more intense color payoff. It will look beautiful on every skin type and even though you may be one of those fair skin types you shouldn’t be afraid to use it.

I took Benefit Tickle Highlighter with me in my recent holiday and used it with a light hand during the day and applied in two layer during the evening when I wanted a bit more of a glow. When the weather is sunny this highlighter reflects the light so beautifully giving gorgeous effects of golden pink. It’s definitely one of my favorite highlighters now. 🙂

The consistency feels really soft, smooth and creamy without being powdery at all. It applies well onto the skin, adhering well and giving no fall out. I’m just picking up a tiny bit of this product as I don’t want to go to intense during the day time.

If you want a more metallic effect and a burst of sheen you can use a dampened brush or spray it with some setting spray before applying it. In the photos you can see the highlighter swatched in one layer on bare skin. Look how pigmented it is and what a luminous sheen it has.

Even though I’m a combo skin type this highlighter didn’t emphasize my pores or skin texture so it was really forgiving thanks to its luminous finish. I wore it as an eyeshadow as well as I’m completely in love with this shade and love the way it reflects the light.

It wore well on me for almost nine hours before starting to fade easily. It didn’t crease, didn’t give me any fall out whatsoever during the wear. Now I feel more tempted on trying out the Honey version as well even though I’m not into gold highlighters.

This one really got close to my heart because of that beautiful combination of pink and gold which makes it quite unique among my highlighters collection to be honest. Something that would resemble Benefit Tickle Highlighter would be Diorskin Nude Luminizer Diorsnow (review, swatches) from Rising Stars Collection but it has too little of that golden shimmer. Diorskin Nude Luminizer Lolli Glow (review, swatches) is more golden and has bits of golden shimmer as well.

Benefit Tickle Highlighter Review Pigmentation 10

Texture 9.5

Longevity 9

Application 10

Product 9.5 9.6 Average Score Average Score