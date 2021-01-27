SUQQU Hikarigure (03) Signature Color Eyes Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

SUQQU Hikarigure (03) Signature Color Eyes is one of the seven eyeshadow quads that I snatched as soon as it launched. It’s part of the new SUQQU Signature Color Eyes line which features six permanent quads and one limited edition. The inspiration to create the Signature Color Eyes came from the soft colours and gentle light of a dewy Spring morning. I have live swatches, shade by shade review and a makeup tutorial right after the jump!

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK – Now at SELFRIDGES | 4 February 2021 at Cult Beauty, Harrods, Liberty London

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Hikarigure (03) Signature Color Eyes Review

SUQQU Hikarigure (03) Signature Color Eyes (£48.00 for 6.2 g/ 0.21 oz) is a new and permanent warm toned eyeshadow palette of sand beige and golden brown shades. The texture feels sophisticated and delicate, very smooth to the touch and more emollient compared to SUQQU Designing Color Eyes range. The palette combines earthy tones with a light, pale shade to create a multi dimensional look.

RELATED: SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 101 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Infused with Rosehip Oil, Hyaluronic Acid and Shea Butter, the formula is luxuriously rich and moisturizing. Tiny snow powder particles have been used for the matte shades, and each one has been enveloped in oil for a powderless feel The result is a thin, silky film of colour that adheres to the skin, melting into the eyelid for a ‘second skin’ creaseless finish Pearlescent yet lightweight, the dewy looks you create with these shadows will last all day, and the compacts will become a staple in your routine.

This basically explains while the shades feel so soft, smooth and quite creamier to the touch. There’s no excess powder in the pan like I had with some shades from their Designing Eye Color range but the colors tend to last a little bit less on the eyes.

THE PACKAGING

SUQQU has come up with a new packaging for its Signature Color Eyes range. Not so different compare to Designing Color Eyes but definitely improved, in my opinion. You can see my unboxing video where I’m showing the packaging up close so you can have a better understanding.

RELATED: SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

They new quads are bigger in size and host more product (6.2 g / 0.21 oz) compared to Designing Color Eyes (5.6 g/ 0.19 oz). The compact has a magnetic closure this time unlike the previous line where the compact snaps shut. The back of the palette is also a shiny, lacquer black and I feel that it looks even more luxiours than the previous edition. I personally love the new packaging more with those subtle golden accents.

SUQQU Hikarigure (03) Signature Color Eyes Live Swatches

In this photo you have SUQQU Hikarigure (03) Signature Color Eyes swatches in two layers, applied on bare skin. I also have LIVE SWATCHES for you posted on Instagram.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Hikarigure (03) Signature Color Eyes Shade by Shade Review

SUQQU Hikarigure #01 is a light white shimmer sparkle with a hint of gold. The color is very sheer in a single layer and especially applied dry. It’s meant to be a topper that will just add sparkle and luminosity to your makeup so apart from a wash of shimmer it doesn’t have a color base to it.

RELATED: SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

The texture felt very smooth and creamy and without even sensing the shimmery particles. If I was going to swatch this shade with my eyes closed I could never tell it was a shimmer. This is how smooth and it silky it felt. It adheres well on the lid without any fall out if you apply it using your fingertips or a damp brush.

It gives a beautiful subtle and luminous sparkle but without looking too intense. On me it wore well for about seven hours without having any fall out or signs of creasing.

SUQQU Hikarigure #02 is a light to medium sand beige with warm, gold undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a good color payoff even swatched in a single layer but easily buildable to almost opaque coverage in two layers. This was my transition shade which I applied even up to the brow bone. You can use just this shade for a natural, day to day makeup look or you can intensify the shade on your lid and create more dimension. I think it’s a flattering universal shade that will look good on everyone, the safe type of transition shade.

The texture is super smooth, silky to touch and felt quite emollient considering all the nourishing ingredients in the formula. It applies and adheres well even on bare skin, looks evenly and doesn’t causes any fall out during the application. On me it wore well for about 7 hours before it started to fade noticeably and kept maintaning that soft color for a few hours more.

RELATED: SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

SUQQU Hikarigure #03 is a medium gold brown with strong warm undertones and a satin, metallic finish. It had excellent color payoff in a single layer applied dry. I didn’t notice much of a difference when I applied it with my fingertips but it yelled more metallic when applied with a damp brush. Maybe just a slighty more intensity I got when I applied the shade with one of the sponges from the quad.

The texture is incredibly smooth and silky to the touch, quite emollient and doesn’t kick off powder in the pan. It applies well, evenly and adheres well onto the skin without causing fall out during the application On me it wore well for about eight hours before it started to fade noticeably but without creasing or fall out.

SUQQU Hikarigure #04 is a medium-deep chocolate brown with warm, golden undertones and a very soft satin finish. It had a good color payoff, being easily buildable to almost full opacity in two layers. When blended it tends to sheer out quite a bit so you’ll definitely need to build up the color if you want more intensity. In the makeup look bellow I prefered to keep it softer. When applied wet it has more intensity and leans more satin while in a single layer tends to look as a soft matte.

The texture feels quite velvety and smooth to the touch, very emollient and adheres well onto the lid. It’s easily blendable and doesn’t causes fall out. On me it wore well for about seven hours before it started to fade noticeably.

SUQQU Hikarigure (03) Signature Color Eyes Makeup Look

What do you guys think about the look I created with SUQQU Hikarigure (03) Signature Color Eyes? Is it too warm or the perfect golden brown makeup look that can be so flattering on different skin colors or eye colors? Check out my video makeup tutorial so can see me explaining how I achieved this look. Right bellow you’ll find reviews for all the products I used or which I’m still testing.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Victoria Beckham Posh Lipstick in Girl (upcoming review)

Essence Lip Liner in 101 My Choice

Huda Beauty Silk Balm (review, lip swatches, makeup look)

Turn on your JavaScript to view content