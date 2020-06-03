Hello sweeties!

It’s been more than two months since I’m enjoying Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil which I received as a gift from Escentual. I often shop with them because they have the best prices on luxury items and Guerlain watery oil makes no exception. You can see me talking about this product right when I did the unboxing on my IGTV video. It’s almost by £10.00 cheaper at Escentual.com and they also offer Free UK shipping.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil Review

Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil ($135 / £94.50 for 50 ml / 1.7 oz) comes in a limited edition red bottle but as well as a permanent product in the classic golden bottle. You can choose between the two sizes, 50 ml and 30 ml and I would go with the smaller one at first if you haven’t used this product before.

Let’s Talk Ingredients!

Glycerin

You can find this baby pretty much in all your skincare products. Seeing it here is no surprise because it’s in charge of hydration. It’s a humectant that draws water from the environment into the skin. The more moisture our skin has, the better it looks.

Being actually the first ingredient on the list (water is always the first) should tell you this product is super moisturizing. Glycerin makes fine lines and wrinkles look smaller, and gives the complexion a dewy glow. Don’t we all want that? Especially since we are not teens anymore. Moisture plumps the skin so we have to thank glycerin for that.

No wonder that many women who tried this product (especially those with dry skin) prefer to use it as a base for their foundation as well. I wouldn’t go that far, especially in the Summer as my combination skin type won’t be too happy about it.

Pentylene Glycol

This one is a synthetic compound used to impart slip to a product. It leaves skin soft and smooth but is considered a mild irritant and can cause dermatitis for some people.

Polyglycerin-3

Three glycerin molecules attached together. It is a humectant and moisturizer ingredient just like glycerin, but the larger molecular structure penetrates slower into the skin and gives milder, longer lasting moisture.

Methyl Gluceth-20

Is derived from corn sugar and corn starch. It works as an emollient that imparts a soft and smooth feel to the skin.

In addition, it has water-binding properties that help keep skin hydrated. So you can already tell this product is going to be very hydrating.

Alcohol

This is an ingredient that I didn’t want to see here or in any of my skincare products. It’s an alarm sign for me whenever I read alcohol on a product. Since I received this product as I gift, I gave it a try, otherwise I doubt I’d have picked it up. But wait a second!

I wish they would tell us what type of alcohol is this. We can look out for:

Alcohol Denat

Benzyl Alcohol

Ethanol

Ethyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohol

Methanol

SD Alcohol.

In general alcohol in skincare products give you that tight feeling which is a sign of dehydration. Alcohol eats up your skin’s protective barrier, leaving your skin dry and irritated. This is how alcohol helps other ingredients better penetrate your skin. Once this barrier is damaged, everything can get through it. I have sensitive skin so I’m always on the lookout for alcohol as an ingredient in my skincare.

One good news it that, the latest research shows you can counteract the drying effects of alcohol with a good moisturiser. Thank God there are plenty moisturizing ingredients in this product that won’t let alcohol affect my skin.

As long as your toner, moisturiser or face oil in this case has moisturising ingredients, you’re probably going to be fine. The problem starts when you use too much alcohol. Still if you are a sensitive skin, take it easy at first with this product and see how your skin reacts.

Royal Jelly

Extracted from bees and sourced sustainably, rich in exceptional nutrients and a natural source of carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and vitamins to nurture skin.

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glycerin, Pentylene Glycol, Polyglycerin-3, Methyl Gluceth-20, Alcohol, Royal Jelly, Ppg-26-Buteth-26, Phenoxyethanol, Mannitol, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Cellulose, Honey, Fragrance, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Sodium Citrate, Glyceryl Polymethacrylate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Citric Acid, Peg-8, Acrylates/Ammonium Methacrylate Copolymer, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Commiphora Mukul Resin Extract, Limonene, Caramel, Triethyl Citrate, Benzyl Salicylate, Ci 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Sodium Metabisulfite, Ci 77492 (Iron Oxides), Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Sodium Lactate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Ci 77491 (Iron Oxides), Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Linalool, Tin Oxide, Bht, Tocopherol, Ci 14700 (Red 4), Palmitoyl Hexapeptide-12.

Personal Use & Thoughts

In terms of packaging and presensation, I have to say Guerlain simply nailed it with this luxurious bottle. Especially the limited edition Chinese New Year red bottle is gorgeous. Inside you’ll see these little golden seeds which contains some of the bee properties mentioned above.

How to Use It!

Especially for this product I think is important to know how to use it the right way. The product comes with a dropper which helps you pick up the liquid and just use 2-3 drops. Apply them on the palm of your hand and gently massage it so you can break up those little seeds and afterwards put it on your face. I like to gently pat the product onto my skin and then massage it.

You’ll see that all the seeds stay at the bottom of the bottle so be careful when you use the product. Don’t just shake the bottle (like it says on the packaging) because you can mistakingly burst those little seeds/ bubbles. You don’t want to break them inside the bottle. Instead what I like to do is gently hold it up side down a little bit, while I see the seeds going up. This was is easier to pick them up with the dropper.

I use Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil only for my night time skincare routine. Being a combo skin type for me this product is more than enough used once a day. Some times I reach out for it every 2 days as I don’t feel the need to use it that often. My mum who is a dry skin type, she likes to use it in the morning as well so definitely more often than me.

Texture

It has a very watery consistency and it just doesn’t feel like a tipical face oil. Thank God for that because my skin wouldn’t need it. The name watery oil is true to its consistency as it feels very lighweight on the skin. It gets absorbed quickly and doesn’t leave any greasy, sticky or oil film.

I do sense that it has oil inside but the formula is so light and pleasant that it doesn’t bother me at all. The consistency is a lot thinner than a typical oil but it feels just a tiny bit tacky. I guess this is why some women prefer to use it as a primer as well. I just prefer to stick to my holy grail when it comes to priming my face so I’m using Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review).

My Experience

It’s a super hydrating and moisturizing product I can’t deny it. Right from the first use it left my skin smooth, soft and with a super comfortable feel. It plumps my skin and I also love that dewy glow. I love that it dries down and penetrates the skin super quickly so I can follow up with another product if I want. You can use it with a jade roller which helps with with the absorbtion.

I’m applying this product right after using my retinol serum as I need something super hydrating after that. The first thing I noticed when I first used it was the super strong scent. I’m a sensitive skin like I told you and even though I enjoy the scent, I prefer my skincare products to be non-scented.

I was fortunate that my skin wasn’t irritated but some of you may experience this sensation. In some cases I heard it went away after a week of continuous use but others just gave up on this product. You should do what you think is best for your skin!



The price is definitely on the luxury side and more expensive than most face oils that have similar benefits. You are paying not only for the brand, but for the packaging and overall experience as well. It’s a product that will give you a luxurious experience from beginning to end. You just need to look at the gold, bee-adorned dropper, the micro capsules filled with rich bee benefits, the bottle…especially the limited edition one.

I wished that for this price we would be given more beneficial ingredients. There’s no antioxidants there, no anti-aging ingredients to justify the luxury price even though I get the Guerlain concept. I would look at this product only for hydration and moisture. Of course the dewy looking skin, freshness and firmness come from that but in terms of anti aging benefits, I don’t see anything here.

