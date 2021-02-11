SUQQU Fukakanade (06) Signature Color Eyes Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

SUQQU Fukakanade (06) Signature Color Eyes is one of the new and permanent eyeshadow quads part of the new SUQQU Signature Color Eyes line. There line features six permanent quads and one limited edition. While I bought four of these palettes, this one was sent to me for consideration by SUQQU team. The inspiration to create the Signature Color Eyes came from the soft colours and gentle light of a dewy Spring morning. I have live swatches, shade by shade review and a makeup tutorial right after the jump!

U.S. / UK – Now at SELFRIDGES | Cult Beauty, Harrods, Liberty London

SUQQU Fukakanade (06) Signature Color Eyes Review

SUQQU Fukakanade (06) Signature Color Eyes (£48.00 for 6.2 g/ 0.21 oz) is a new and permanent palette combining shades of chic khaki and neutral brown with a soft touch of shimmer. The texture feels sophisticated and delicate, very smooth to the touch and more emollient compared to SUQQU Designing Color Eyes range.

The shades have a good color payoff in a single layer but they are not overly pigmented or provide a full color payoff and intensity. You can build up the colors from soft to more intense which is what SUQQU is known for. You can achieve soft or more intense makeup looks!

Infused with Rosehip Oil, Hyaluronic Acid and Shea Butter, the formula is luxuriously rich and moisturizing. Tiny snow powder particles have been used for the matte shades, and each one has been enveloped in oil for a powderless feel The result is a thin, silky film of colour that adheres to the skin, melting into the eyelid for a ‘second skin’ creaseless finish Pearlescent yet lightweight, the dewy looks you create with these shadows will last all day, and the compacts will become a staple in your routine.

This basically explains while the shades feel so soft, smooth and quite creamier to the touch. There’s no excess powder in the pan like I had with some shades from their Designing Eye Color range but the colors tend to last a little bit less on the eyes.

THE PACKAGING

SUQQU has come up with a new packaging for its Signature Color Eyes range. Not so different compare to Designing Color Eyes but definitely improved, in my opinion. You can see my unboxing video where I’m showing the packaging up close so you can have a better understanding.

They new quads are bigger in size and host more product (6.2 g / 0.21 oz) compared to Designing Color Eyes (5.6 g/ 0.19 oz). The compact has a magnetic closure this time unlike the previous line where the compact snaps shut. The back of the palette is also a shiny, lacquer black and I feel that it looks even more luxiours than the previous edition. I personally love the new packaging more with those subtle golden accents.

SUQQU Fukakanade (06) Signature Color Eyes Live Swatches

In this photo you have SUQQU Fukakanade (06) Signature Color Eyes swatches in two layers, applied on bare skin. I also have LIVE SWATCHES for you posted on Instagram.

SUQQU Fukakanade (06) Signature Color Eyes Shade by Shade Review

SUQQU Fukakanade #01 is just a wash of light, white sparkle with a very sheer pink base. This one works as a topper adding shimmer to your makeup look. The texture is very smooth and emollient, feels incredibly soft to the touch. You can use this color to revive those earthy tones from the palette and add a touch of softness.

It adheres well onto the lid but I’d recommend using your fingertips or a damp brush when you apply this shade. This way you won’t have any fall out during the application or throughout the wear. The sparkle is very soft, discreet looking but glimmery enough to make a change to your makeup. I had around 8 hours wears wear with this formula without creasing.

SUQQU Fukakanade #02 is a light-medium brown with neutral undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a good color payoff applied in a single layer but buildable to almost full coverage in two layers. I like to use it as a transition shade but you can also get a flattering everyday makeup look by applying this shade all over your lid. You can use just this shade for a neutral makeup look and blend it into your crease while you can build the pigmentation onto your lid in two layers.

The texture is extremely soft and smooth to the touch, adheres well onto the lid even on bare skin. It’s easily blendable and applies evenly and smoothly. I had about seven hours wear when I noticed it lost a bit of its intensity but then it kept going for a few more hours looking more softer. I had not fall out during the application.

SUQQU Fukakanade #03 is a medium khaki brown with neutral undertones paired with very fine milled sparkle and a luminous satin finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer regardless of the application method (wet or dry). It does tend to look just a touch more metallic when applied wet.

The formula feels very smooth, soft and quite emollient to the touch. It applies well with a brush or fingertips and blends out seamlessly without fall out. I had around seven and a half hours wear with this formula before it started to fade on me. I had no fall out or creasing throughout the wear.

SUQQU Fukakanade #04 is a medium deep mauvy brown with slightly neutral to cool undertones and a soft luminous finish. It’s a very interesting shade that can be used to darken and ampfly your makeup but also used for a soft smoky eye look. The finish is between a soft matte and a luminous subtle satin. I definitely think it will look flattering on everyone.

It has a good color payoff, being easily buildable in two layers to almost full pigmentation. It applies well with a brush or fingertips and doesn’t cause any fall out during the application. You can get more intense color payoff if you apply it with your fingertips or a damp brush and just pat the color onto the lid and then blend the edges.

The consistency is smooth, silky to the touch and doesn’t feel dry or powdery at all. In terms of long lasting I had around seven and a half hours wear when I noticed it started to loose it’s intensity but no fall out or creasing.

SUQQU Fukakanade (06) Signature Color Eyes Makeup Look

What do you guys think about this look created with SUQQU Fukakanade (06) Signature Color Eyes? Is not too warm or too cool toned and quite universal flattering, don’t you think? You can get a very soft smoky eye look that can be worn morning to evening. Check out my video makeup tutorial so can see me explaining how I achieved this look. Right bellow you’ll find reviews for all the products I used or which I’m still testing.

