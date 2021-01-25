Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

I was able to snatch Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo from Harrods when it launched earlier “by mistake”. I’ve been wearing it for the past week and comparing it with other highlighters from my collection. Please follow me for a detailed review, comparisson video, live swatches and makeup look.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 28 January at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty, Look Fantastic, Sephora France | 5 February at Beautylish

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo Review

Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo ($42.00 / £38.00 for 14 g) is a limited edition release which features a bright warm pink and a pink-golden highlighter with a metallic finish. This release is scheduled as a Valentine’s Day edition as bright pink packaging goes well with this occassion.

While the cream blush is a repromote shade from her Diamond Blush Darya Palette (review) the highlighter is a brand new shade. I was really pleased to see the beautiful sheen of the pink golden highlighter, intense pigmentation and how easily applied on my cheeks. I posted on IGTV a comparisson video between this highlighter and others from my collection. There is a dupable shade and I managed to find the perfect dupe within my small collection.

Yes, I found the perfect dupe in Benefit Tickle Highlighter (review, swatches, photos). So if you want just the highlighter and you don’t want to spend the full amount on this duo then buy the mini version of Tickle for only £14.00.

RELATED: Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

THE PACKAGING

The packaging attracts right from the start with these playful confetti inside. It’s not for everyone, I do admit it…as it’s quite girly girl and it doesn’t express luxury at all. I’d say it looks more like a teenage makeup item. As you know I’m head over heels for pink so for me it is more tolerable but I know many of you prefer a more standard type of packaging.

The good news is that you can depot both shades and place them in a Z palette if this is what you want. Apart from the that the compact has a magnetic closure, a mirror inside and feels quite sturdy and has some weight to it.

Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo Live Swatches

I have swatches for you on bare skin in two layers. On Instagram I also posted LIVE SWATCHES so you can see better this glowing highlighter.

I took swatches under different lighting so you can see that the reflection is different. This second photo was taken in a sunset light so the colors appear to have a cool tone. This highlighter is quite impressive how it shines in different lights.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo Review

Pink Cream Blush (8.5 g/ 0.3 oz) is a bright coral-pink with soft, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a semi-opaque coverage which can be easily intensified with a second layer. If you are fair or light skin you really don’t need much of this shade and you can simply tone it down by blending it with a damp beauty blender.

I like to use my fingertips to apply the cream blusher on my cheeks and then just use my beauty blender to diffuse the shade. It looks very skin-like rather than a flat matte which gave me a flush of color and youthful appearance. It didn’t look patchy or moved around and sit very well on top of my foundation.

RELATED: Natasha Denona Cranberry Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

The formula is very smooth to the touch, lightly creamy and not tacky or slippery. Basically it dries down to a soft, natural looking matte finish. I’ve used it on the eyes as well, like a base or primer especially when I was working with pink and coral eyeshadows. The color stayed on my cheeks for nine hours before fading slightly.

Love Highlighter ( 6 g/ 0.21 oz) is a light bubblegum pink base with strong golden champagne shimmer that gave it a metallic finish. There’s a interplay between the cooler-toned pink base and warm, golden champagne shimmer that gives it a contrastinng appearance when applied on the skin. It can look like you’ve applied both a blush and a highlighter so you can get away with just using this shade. The duochrome effect is really beautiful, changes in different lights and gives such a fresh and youthful effect to the skin.

RELATED: Natasha Denona Darya Diamond & Blush Palette Review, Photos, Swatches

The consistency is smooth, just like a gel-to-powder and very firmly pressed into the pan. It gives no fall out during the application and even though I used it like 4-5 times already the pattern is not ruined at all. The highlighter applied evenly and blended out effortlessly. It’s quite pigmented and has a luminous sheen which doesn’t empahsizes pores or skin texture.

You can build up the color and wear it even full coverage if you want a beaming glow but it can also be diffused and blended it out beautifully. It wore well on me for about eight and a half hours before fading noticeably but without fall out.

Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo Makeup Look & Video Tutorials

I’ve been wearing this Love Cheek Duo for a few days so you can find video tutorials on Instagram. The first time I tried I also used the new Tom Ford Rose Prick Eye Color Quad (review). Let’s talk more about this first look and the products I used on my face.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Huda Beauty Silk Balm (review, lip swatches, makeup look)

Essence Lip Pencil in 101 My Choice

Tom Ford Blow-Up Satin Matte Lip Color (review, lip swatches, makeup look)

On my second video makeup tutorial you can see me wearing the Love Cheek Duo on one cheek and Benefit Tickle Highlighter (review, swatches) on the other. It’s almost impossible to tell the different because they are so similar.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Victoria Beckham Posh Lipstick in Girl (upcoming review)

Essence Lip Liner in 101 My Choice

Huda Beauty Silk Balm (review, lip swatches, makeup look)

Turn on your JavaScript to view content