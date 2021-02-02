SUQQU Youkouiro (02) Signature Color Eyes Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

I bought SUQQU Youkouiro (02) Signature Color Eyes as soon as Selfridges restocked. Actually I picked up one more quad, SUQQU Mizuhana (01) Signature Color Eyes but we’ll talk about that in a future post. I loved the previous quads in No.03 and No.04 so I wanted to try more from this new Signature line. Check out live swatches, shade by shade review, makeup look and video tutorial right after the jump.

U.S. / UK – Now at SELFRIDGES | 4 February 2021 at Cult Beauty, Harrods, Liberty London

SUQQU Youkouiro (02) Signature Color Eyes Review

SUQQU Youkouiro (02) Signature Color Eyes (£48.00 for 6.2 g/ 0.21 oz) is a new and permanent warm toned eyeshadow quad combining orange, coral and taupe shades in sparkling, matte and satin finishes. All colors applied well and blended easily but in order to get more color payoff I’d recommend applying them with your fingertips or a damp brush.

Infused with Rosehip Oil, Hyaluronic Acid and Shea Butter, the formula is luxuriously rich and moisturizing. Tiny snow powder particles have been used for the matte shades, and each one has been enveloped in oil for a powderless feel The result is a thin, silky film of colour that adheres to the skin, melting into the eyelid for a ‘second skin’ creaseless finish Pearlescent yet lightweight, the dewy looks you create with these shadows will last all day, and the compacts will become a staple in your routine.

All the shades applied well, no fall out or creasing throughout the wear. The formula is super soft, smooth and emollient. It had not even one bit of dryness. While the pigmentation is buildable the intensity doesn’t last all then and I found myself looking in the mirror hours later to see a softer looking makeup.

THE PACKAGING

SUQQU has come up with a new packaging for its Signature Color Eyes range. Not so different compare to Designing Color Eyes but definitely improved, in my opinion. You can see my unboxing video where I’m showing the packaging up close so you can have a better understanding.

They new quads are bigger in size and host more product (6.2 g / 0.21 oz) compared to Designing Color Eyes (5.6 g/ 0.19 oz). The compact has a magnetic closure this time unlike the previous line where the compact snaps shut. The back of the palette is also a shiny, lacquer black and I feel that it looks even more luxiours than the previous edition. I personally love the new packaging more with those subtle golden accents.

SUQQU Youkouiro (02) Signature Color Eyes Live Swatches

In this photo you have SUQQU Youkouiro (02) Signature Color Eyes swatches in two layers, applied on bare skin. Swatches are in natural light and you can see how beautiful they look. I also have LIVE SWATCHES for you posted on Instagram.

SUQQU Youkouiro (02) Signature Color Eyes Shade by Shade Review

SUQQU Youkouiro #01 is a light gold peachy sparkle with warm undertones and a shimmer finish. It had semi-sheer color coverage applied dry in a single layer but easily buildable to medium opacity (applied wet). I was really impressed by how beautiful and luminous this shade looked on the eyes. It just gave a sparkling and sophisticated, glamorous effect to the entire makeup.

I could apply this shade on top of a light nude all over the lid and have an easy, simple and yet flattering makeup look. The formula is very silky and smooth to the touch and you won’t even feel the shimmery particles. It feels quite emollient and soft for such a shimmery shade. The best method of application in order to avoid fall out and get more pigmentation will be to apply it with your fingertips.

Just gently press it onto the lid and you don’t even need to blend it. You can use a damp brush as well and apply 2 layers of color. On me it lasted for almost eight hours without fall out throughout the wear.

SUQQU Youkouiro #02 is a light taupe with neutral undertones and a very soft luminous matte finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer but it took layers to make it look almost fully opaque. The color is perfect as a transition shade and even wore it all alone over your lid. It’s the kind of color that you can just blend into your crease and then build up the pigmentation all over the lid and your are good to go.

It applies easily and evenly without any fall out. The texture is very smooth, silky and quite creamy to the touch. It doesn’t feel dry at all and doesn’t kick out any excess powder in the pan. I was blending this shade in 2 seconds and I like that even though it was not a flat matte finish it was still looking good on my hooded eyes. I had around seven and a half hours wear with this formula before it started to fade on me.

SUQQU Youkouiro #03 is a medium deep burnt orange-coral with strong warm undertones and a satin, metallic finish. It had an excellent color payoff regardless of the method of application (dry or wet). When applied wet it tends to look slightly more like a soft metallic rather than a satin finish. It applies evenly, adheres well (even when applied with fingertips) and blends out easily.

The consistency is very smooth, thin and silky to the touch with quite an emollient feel. There’s no feeling of dryness or powdery to the consistency. I got almost seven hours wear with this shade before it started to loose its intensity but remained at this soft looking level for a few more hours. I didn’t have any creasing or fall out throughout the wear.

SUQQU Youkouiro #04 is a deep ochre brown with warm, coral undertones and a luminous satin finish. It had good color payoff in a single layer being full opaque. It applies well regardless of the being used wet or dry. I really like the luminous satin finish, it’s very sophisticated and flattering at the same time. You can add depth to your makeup by just applying it in the outer corner of the lid but it looks beautiful used all over the lid as well.

It tends to look just a touch more intense when applied with a damp brush but the difference is not that significant compared to when applied dry with my fingertips. The texture is smooth, soft and silky to the touch without any dryness or powdery. It blends easily, doesn’t tend to sheer out and merges very well with the rest of the shades.

On me it lasted quite well of almost eight hours before it started to loose its intensity and looked more soft. I didn’t have any fall out or creasing throughout the wear.

SUQQU Youkouiro (02) Signature Color Eyes Makeup Look

When using SUQQU Youkouiro (02) Signature Color Eyes the makeup turns out as warm nude. I love the sparkling shade which gives luminosity to the entire look and quite a touch of glam I might say. I didn’t expect to like this palette so much considering you know how I feel about warm tones but the soft mate and sparkling shades are my favorite.

You have my video makeup tutorial right here on IGTV.

FACE

Rouge Bunny Rouge Dancing In The Dark Radiance Elixir

Urban Decay Stay Naked Tinted Moisturizer (upcoming review)

Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

P Louise Eye Base

SUQQU (02) Youkouiro Signature Color Eyes

Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara (upcoming review)

LIPS

