Dior Thrill 5 Couleurs Glow Addict Eyeshadow Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

Today I’ll be reviewing Dior Thrill 5 Couleurs Glow Addict Eyeshadow Palette that just launched recently. I said it before that I stumble upon a part of Dior Spring 2018 Collection (swatches) right after Christmas at Selfridges. I was told the collection won’t be launching in UK so I was extremely happy to see at least the two eyeshadow palettes along with Dior 002 Holo Gold Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer Glow Addict (review, swatches). If you are interested I posted live swatches of Dior Thrill (887) Eyeshadow Palette on Instagram. The new Dior Spring 2018 items launched exclusively at Selfridges on 26 December. I understood that they will be available exclusively at Selfridges for the next 2 weeks in store.

These eyeshadows have a texture that is highly concentrated for intense color impact upon application. This concentration allows you to achieve optimal makeup results with just a small amount of product. The powders glide onto skin to dress up the eyes in layers of playful color. This compact is presented with two foam applicators, a liner applicator and an eyeshadow brush.

Dior (887) Thrill 5 Couleurs Glow Addict Eyeshadow Palette ($63.00 / £48.00 for 3 g / 0.10 oz) is a combination of 5 pink and plumy eyeshadows with a satin and metallic finish. This was my favorite compact from the entire Dior Spring 2018 Collection (promo photos) as you know I’m addicted to pink. Dior Thrill 5 Couleurs Glow Addict Eyeshadow Palette is a limited edition release. I hope it will pop up online later this month, but currently is available in stores.

Dior Thrill 5 Couleurs Glow Addict Eyeshadow Palette Review

All the eyeshadows have a nice color payoff as you can see from the photos bellow. The eyeshadows were applied on bare skin without any eyeshadow primer or base. That’s their true color payoff. I took photos in natural light and under a white studio light so you can see the difference. I personally love the color combination. It looks fresh, a bit girly girl maybe but really feminine. For me is the perfect combination of shades for spring. I enjoy wearing pink hues. Maybe the only downside of this palette is that all the colors have a satin, metallic finish. I would have a loved a transition color in a matte finish.

I have to wear these shades in combination with at least one matte finish shade from another palette. The shimmery finish is beautiful but during the day I can’t wear only shimmers. As I said, one matte shade would have made this palette perfect for me.

All the colors apply so well, they are smooth to the touch and a pleasure to work with. I had not fall out during the application and they last beautifully for 7-8 hours.

Dior Thrill 5 Couleurs Glow Addict Eyeshadow Palette Colors Description

Dior Thrill No.1 is a light baby pink with neutral undertones, fine silver sparkle and a shimmer finish. It’s a luminous shade that will brighten up your eyes and give you a fresh look. I love applying this shade all over the lid or in the inner corner of the lid to brighten up the area. It has a nice color payoff, but it doesn’t look very intense or super pigmented. You can build it up to a medium coverage. The formula is nice, very soft and smooth to the touch. It applies easily and adheres well on the skin without any fall out during the application. It lasted on me for about 7 hours before slowly fading away.

Dior Thrill No.2 is a light vanilla-champagne with warm undertones and a shimmer finish. It has a good color payoff with a beautiful satin and luminous finish. Again this shade is one that I like to use to brighten up my inner corner area or on the brow bone. The texture is fine, smooth and very silky to the touch. It doesn’t kick off product in the pan and applies smoothly. Adheres well on bare skin without any fall out during the application. I just love the intensity of this shade and I can also use it as a highlighter. It wore well on me for about seven and a half hours without creasing.

Dior Thrill No.3 is a medium dark plum with very fine silver and pink shimmer. It’s the darkest color of the palette and has a good pigmentation. This shade is the less sparkling of them all. It could easily be a soft matte finish if it weren’t for that fine sparkle. The pigmentation is on point and can be easily build up in two layers up to a full opacity. The consistency is dense, without being powdery while the texture feels smooth. It applies well and blends easily without any fall out. I like to apply it on the outer corner of my lid to darken the area and bring it up on the crease as well. Even though it’s easily blendable it doesn’t looses its intensity. I got around 8 hours wear with this formula.

Dior Thrill No.4 is a muted mauve-brown with a bright silver shimmer and a metallic finish. It has a good color payoff with an intense pigmentation. The sparkle particles really bring this color to life and works wonderful over the lid. It brightens up the eyes and ads a pop of shimmer. I like to apply it in the center of the lid. The consistency feels very soft and silky to the touch. It applies well (minimal fall-out) and blends easily. I got around 8 hours wear with this shade.

Dior Thrill No.5 is a light to medium cyclam-pink with fine lilac and pink shimmer and a metallic finish. This is by far my favorite color from this palette. It has a good pigmentation but it doesn’t come opaque on the lid. I love its intense sparkle and metallic sheen that makes the entire makeup look fresh. It adheres well even on bare skin, blends easily and has no fall out. The consistency is smooth, maybe just a little bit sense of dryness to the touch. It can be worn beautifully across the lid or build up a bit in the crease. I got around 8 hours wear with this formula.

