Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (663) Triple Bloom Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (663) Triple Bloom Eyeshadow Palette is the newest addition to Dior makeup family and it looks so good in photos and in person. I bought both Trioblique palettes from this collection as well as the limited edition Sakura 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette (upcoming review). I have live swatches, makeup look and shade by shade review waiting for you after the cut.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Dior, SELFRIDGES | soon at SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Harrods SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, John Lewis, Liberty London

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (663) Triple Bloom Eyeshadow Palette Review

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (663) Triple Bloom Eyeshadow Palette (£49.50 for 3.3 g/ 0.11 oz) is a new and limited edition trio palette featuring a satiny nude pink, a luminous rosewood and a pink brown. This is also a warm toned palette but the shades have more depth compared to Dior Trioblique (643) Pure Petals Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look).

I would have liked more variety within the Dior Spring 2021 Collection when it came to eyeshadows as both Trioblique palettes are warm toned and quite similar in colors. Unless you are a hardcore Dior fan you should be fine with just buying one of these palettes or none at all. The colors are dupable but the formula is interesting, even though I find it quite hard to work it.

I wish I had at leas one of the past Dior Trioblique releases so I can compare the formulas but unfortunately I skipped those last year. Overall I do have to say that this palette is slightly better than Dior Trioblique (643) Pure Petals Palette as all the shades performed a little bit better.

THE PACKAGING

It’s the same reflective black shiny compact with silver Dior accents and has a mirror inside along with two mini duo-ended applicators. Dior sticks to the classic packaging which is not bad and it wraps the palette in a velvety pouch for better protection.

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (663) Triple Bloom Eyeshadow Palette Live Swatches

Here I have swatches for you but you can also see LIVE SWATCHES right here! As per usual I’ve swatched the shades on bare skin but in order for these to show up I had to apply 3 layers, except the first shade for which I used two. It’s unusual for me to go 3 layers but this is what it took to show this opacity (especially for the darker shade). Keep on reading to see how the shades performed.

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (663) Triple Bloom Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Triple Bloom #01 is a medium-deep pink copper with strong warm undertones paired with fine gold shimmer and a soft metallic finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer, being fully opaque in two layers. When applied wet this shade gets a more intense metallic sheen while applied dry you get a softer shimmery finish.

The color was buildable especially using a damp brush and caused no fall out during the application. The texture was soft, smooth and quite creamy, more like a gel-to-powder formula. It blends out easily and applies well but it’s definitely very soft looking when applied dry. I had around eight and a half hours wear before it started to fade away.

This is my favorite shade from the palette as well as the pigmentation, formula, application and longevity goes. Basically my preferences decrease with every shade while the darker one is actually a bad performing shade in every way.

Triple Bloom #02 is a light white-base champagne-pink paired with fine shimmer. It’s a very luminous shade that works as a topper and can be applied on the metallic shade or cream products. I wouldn’t advise pairing this one up with the darker matte shade in the palette as it doesn’t hold up to well.

It had a semi-sheer color coverage in a single layer which could be built up to a medium coverage with a second layer. The best way to get more pigmentation and no fall out is to pat it on the lid until you build up the intensity with a damp brush. You can use your fingertips as you want but it tends to sheer out a lot when blended.

The consistency is smooth, soft and finely pressed so it’s prone to fall out during the application. Those fine shimmery particles will fly all over the place so make sure to first pat it into place and skip the blending as much as you can. I had around seven hours wear with minor fall out.

Triple Bloom #03 is a medium-dark brown with warm undertones and matte finish. It was fairly pigmented when swatched in a single layer, beying patchy and uneven. I had to build up the colors in 3 layers to get a decent pigmentation and an even color coverage. Applied on the eye didn’t perform better as I needed to take my time to build up the color but it did perform better and show more pigmentation than the darker shade from Dior Trioblique (643) Pure Petals.

The texture is firmly pressed into the pan and feels extremely dry but a touch better than the matte from Pure Petals Palette. You won’t get any fall out with this shade thanks to it’s gel-to-powder formula but it’s extremely difficult to pick up product. The sponge dual-ended applicator can help in this case or a damp brush but blending still takes patience. I got around eight hours wear before it started to fade on me.

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (663) Triple Bloom Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Look

With this palette I wanted to go more into depth and create a sultry look. Like always I posted a video tutorial on my Instagram so you can get a close up and see better how the shades look on me. I had some building up to do with the darker shade so I went on strong with like 4 layers and keep adding and just softly blending. It took time to achieve this makeup to tell you the true.

First I went on with the coral metallic shade all of my lid and then applied the topper but I really had to work up the darker shade. I like how the overall makeup look came out but gosh I don’t know if I have the patience to do it all over again. 🙂

FACE

CHEEKS

EYES

BROWS

LIPS

Essence Lip Pencil in Big Proposal

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick in 02 (review, lip swatch, makeup look)

