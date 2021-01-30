SUQQU Suminadeshiko (04) Signature Color Eyes Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello beauties!

SUQQU Suminadeshiko (04) Signature Color Eyes was on my wish list since I heard about the new Signature line. I added a few more items later on after seeing swatches. I purchased it straight away when it launched and it has my favorite color story from all the seven quads in the range. Basically we get six new and permanent SUQQU Signature Color Eyes and one limited edition. I have shade by shade review, live swatches and makeup look right after the jump.

SUQQU Suminadeshiko (04) Signature Color Eyes Review

SUQQU Suminadeshiko (04) Signature Color Eyes (£48.00 for 6.2 g/ 0.21 oz) is a new and permanent eyeshadow quad combining charming pink and salmon shades in sparkling, matte and satin finishes. All colors applied well and blended easily but in order to get more color payoff I’d recommend applying them with your fingertips or a damp brush.

You can build up the pigmentation but adding 2-3 layers as the eyeshadows are easily buildable. With SUQQU I usually prefer to go for a soft and flattering makeup look but you can see today that I tried something more intense. The texture is extremely smooth and silky to the touch, to the point that it feels quite emollient.

I had no fall out during the application, especially for the sparkling shade which I choose to apply with a damp brush or by using my fingertips. There are six new permanent quads to choose from so there’s no hurry in picking them up right now. Just wait for my reviews as I’ve bought 5 out of 6 (one quad was sent to me in PR).

Infused with Rosehip Oil, Hyaluronic Acid and Shea Butter, the formula is luxuriously rich and moisturizing. Tiny snow powder particles have been used for the matte shades, and each one has been enveloped in oil for a powderless feel The result is a thin, silky film of colour that adheres to the skin, melting into the eyelid for a ‘second skin’ creaseless finish Pearlescent yet lightweight, the dewy looks you create with these shadows will last all day, and the compacts will become a staple in your routine.

This basically explains while the shades feel so soft, smooth and quite creamier to the touch. There’s no excess powder in the pan like I had with some shades from their Designing Eye Color range but the colors tend to last a little bit less on the eyes.

THE PACKAGING

SUQQU has come up with a new packaging for its Signature Color Eyes range. Not so different compare to Designing Color Eyes but definitely improved, in my opinion. You can see my unboxing video where I’m showing the packaging up close so you can have a better understanding.

They new quads are bigger in size and host more product (6.2 g / 0.21 oz) compared to Designing Color Eyes (5.6 g/ 0.19 oz). The compact has a magnetic closure this time unlike the previous line where the compact snaps shut. The back of the palette is also a shiny, lacquer black and I feel that it looks even more luxiours than the previous edition. I personally love the new packaging more with those subtle golden accents.

SUQQU Suminadeshiko (04) Signature Color Eyes Live Swatches

In this photo you have SUQQU Suminadeshiko (04) Signature Color Eyes swatches in two layers, applied on bare skin. I also have LIVE SWATCHES for you posted on Instagram.

SUQQU Suminadeshiko (04) Signature Color Eyes Shade by Shade Review

SUQQU Suminadeshiko #01 is a light white and rosy shimmer sparkle. It had a semi-sheer color coverage but it can be intensified up to a medium opacity when applied wet. This is a topper shade that you can pair with any of the eyeshadows in the quads but tends to adheres better on to the satin finish textures.

I had not fall out during the application when I used my fingertips or a damp brush. The texture is incredibly smooth to the touch, without feeling any of the shimmer. The formula has quite an emollient feel and if you were to swatch this shade with your eyes closed it would be hard to quesss it’s a shimmer. I had around 7 hours wear with this formula before it started to wear off on me but no fall out throughout the wear.

SUQQU Suminadeshiko #02 is a soft, light-medium beige with warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a good color payoff being fully opaque in two layers. The color applied well and blended super easily and seamlessly on the skin. It was just practically blending itself and it took me only a few seconds to work out this color.

The texture is incredibly smooth and silky to the touch and doesn’t kick out excess powder in the pan. It applies easily and adheres very well even on bare skin. It’s a perfect transition shade and works perfectly with the other shades in the quad. You can use this shade on its own for a “no makeup” makeup look any day.

I had around seven and a half hours wear with this formula when I noticed the shade started to fade on me. While the shade was reduced in intensity it remained at that level for a few more hours.

SUQQU Suminadeshiko #03 is a medium salmon pink with slightly warm undertones and a satin finish paired with subtle sparkle. It had an excellent color payoff being fully opaque in one and a half layer. The texture is super soft, smooth and silky to the touch with an emollient feel.

The color applies well regardless on the method of application (wet or dry) but it tends to be just slightly more pigmented when applied with fingertips. I personally love this soft satin, luminous finish and I like to wear this shade on my lids, just by gently pressing it onto the lid (using my fingertips or a damp brush) and then softly blending the edges.

I had around seven hours wear with this formula when the color started to fade a little bit and lost its intensity. There was no fall-out or creasing but it was definitely not as intense and I could notice that easily. Once the color became more soft-looking it maintain this effect for a few more hours.

SUQQU Suminadeshiko #04 is a dark pinkish-wine shade with neutral undertones and a suble satin finish. The pigmentation was excellent in a single layer regardless of the application method (wet or dry). It adheres well onto the lid even on bare skin and blends easily and evenly. It tends to loose its intensity when blended so you’ll have to add another layer to bring back the pigmentation.

Just like the other satin eyeshadows from the new SUQQU Signature range I feel that you should gradually build up the pigmentation to your desired opacity, allowing those with very fair skin tones to enjoy these palettes.

The texture is silky, smooth and soft to the touch. It doesn’t give any fall out during the application and adheres very well even on bare skin. Just like the other satin shades, I noticed that it tends to become more softer looking and loose its intensity throughout the wear. I tested this palette using Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion and P Louise Eyeshadow Base. Even though it tends to loose its intensity after seven hours wear it still looks really good and maintains this soft look for a few more hours. I had no creasing or fall out throughout the wear.

SUQQU Suminadeshiko (04) Signature Color Eyes Makeup Look

Even though SUQQU eyeshadows are quite soft looking in a single layer but easily buidable I wanted to create a more intense eye look. Basically I wanted to intesify the pinks in this palette as much as I could so you can see that you can achieve a deeper, richer and edgy look if you want to. Check out my video makeup tutorial so can see me explaining how I achieved this look. Right bellow you’ll find reviews for all the products I used or which I’m still testing.

I’ll definitely be using this palette again in the future after I’ll finish reviewing all the quads that I bought but my makeup look with be different. It will be much softer looking and probably something more day time appropriate. 🙂

