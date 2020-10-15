SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello beauties!

In case you missed SUQQU Pre-Holiday 2020 Collection when it first launched, is now available at Harrods. I’m reviewing today SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 which is my favorite piece for this collection. I’ve already reviewed most of the SUQQU Pre-Holiday 2020 products so make sure to check out my reviews before purchasing.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SELFRIDGES | 15 October 2020 at Harrods, Liberty London | SUQQU Permanent items at Cult Beauty

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 Review

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 (£46.00 for 5.6g / 0.19 oz) is a limited edition combination of natural colors that you can use to create natural and chic makeup looks with a fun twist. I’m seeing this quad ideal for someone who’s just starting in makeup and for an everyday day look in natural shades and with a twist of pink.

I bought this palette when it first launched at Selfridges on 1st October so I had enough time to put it to the test. The eyeshadows have such a smooth and silky formula that applies well even on bare skin. They adhere well and they are easily buildable in pigmentation but you get fully opaque colors in a single swipe. Like I said is about achieving a chic look, elegant and fun in the most natural way. They stay on put for hours without creasing or fading.

THE PACKAGING

Even though it’s a Limited Edition Holiday release, this eyeshadow quad maintains the classic packaging of SUQQU palettes. It comes in this sleek, glossy black compact with golden accents. Inside it has a mirror and two double-ended applicators but I prefer to use my own makeup brushes. The compact snaps shut and the packaging is very sturdy and elegant looking without attracting too much attention.

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 Live Swatches

Here you have swatches of SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 applied on bare skin (no eyeshadow primer or base) in two layers. I don’t do hard swatches and I don’t like pulling my skin and pushing down too hard when I swatch. So this is the result after 2 layers of colors.

Check out my Instagram post for live swatches of SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 so you can see how beautiful they look under natural light.

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 Shade by Shade Review

SUQQU 136 Designing Color Eyes #01 is a medium dirty beige-pink with warm undertones and fine gold shimmer. It had a good color payoff in a single layer being easily buildable to full opacity in two layers. The color is super pretty, bringing luminosity and a pop of shine to the entire makeup look.

You can use it as a topped over any of the other shades. The texture is soft and creamy, doesn’t feel dry at all and applies evenly on the skin. You can apply it wet or dry but just make sure to pat it on the lid and then gently blended over the edges. I prefer to use a flat damp brush or my fingertips to apply this color. When applied dry it gives minor fall-out.

I got around eight and a half hours wear with this formula without creasing, before it started to fade.

SUQQU 136 Designing Color Eyes #02 is a light-medium muted pink with neutral undertones and a matte finish. The pigmentation was on point but definitely not opaque in a single layer. This is the perfect transition shade that works well with all the colors from the quad. I like to use this on its own for a more natural, everyday makeup look.

The consistency is so smooth and silky to the touch, not powdery or dry at all. It applies well, even on bare skin without looking patchy and blends easily. It’s a great shade to work with and stays put for a little bit after eight hours before starting to fade slightly.

SUQQU 136 Designing Color Eyes #03 is a strong, medium raspberry-pink with subtle violet reflexes and a satin finish. It had opaque color coverage in a single layer with a super creamy and buttery consistency. The color applies evenly, adheres well even on bare skin and doesn’t causes fall out during the application.

It blends like a dream and if you pair it with shade #01 you will get an intense color with a pop of shimmer, looking a bit more coppery. I absolutely love the texture that is so soft and smooth to the touch. It performs well regardless if applied wet or dry. I got around eight and a half hours wear without creasing or any fall out.

SUQQU 136 Designing Color Eyes #04 is medium-deep brown with red undertones and a matte finish. It had quite a sheer pigmentation in a single layer applied on bare skin but it was easily buildable. The color can be intensified (wet or dry) but I can’t say it will look fully opaque. It takes me 3 layers to get almost an opaque color.

The texture was smooth but felt a bit dry and it’s hardly pressed in the pan. Surprinsingly, this didn’t affect the application as it was easy to pick up the color and blend it easily. It performs better on the lid than swatched on the hand. It had around eight and a half hours wear with this formula before it started to slightly fade away.

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 Makeup Look

For this makeup look I’m wearing on my face SUQQU Cream Foundation paired with Benefit PoreProfesional gel primer. The combination was a disaster to tell you the truth as my face started to shine after 3 hours and looked extremely oily afterwards.

The foundation performed so much better with Hylamide HA Blur (review, best primer ever) but I don’t think it’s meant for my combination skin type. Probably it could work in the winter but even so I wouldn’t want to risk it.

It’s really a shame because the finish was so natural and looked so beautiful on me with a medium coverage. If you are dry or normal skin type I’d say to give it a try if you like something natural. It didn’t sink into my fine lines, didn’t look cakey or patchy, the only downsize for me was the disco ball effect I got after just a few hours wear.

On the eyes I created a subtle, everyday look using SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 which is my favorite from this collection (as color preference). I used SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 (review, live swatches) on my cheeks applying the blush from the second row and highlighter from bottom right corner.

The colors come on very soft and you need to build them up in 2-3 layers if you want more pigmentation. I personally prefer to layer on my blush color instead of applying a super intense color that I have to work it to blend it out. If you are a fan of Chantecaille blushes and highlighters you should definitely try SUQQU. You won’t be disappointed, I promise!

As a mascara for both makeup looks I’ve used Shiseido Imperial Lash which game me long but quite natural looking lashes. I consider this mostly like an everyday look mascara. Nothing dramatic or that fuller lash effect.

On my lips I’m wearing SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Fog 103 (review, live and lip swatches) which is also part of SUQQU Pre-Holiday 2020 Collection. This baby lasts on lips the entire day honestly and it’s ready to say goodbye whenever you want to remove it. I was really impressed by its long-lasting power without drying the lips.

