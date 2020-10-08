SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello sweeties!

SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 is a new limited edition release part of SUQQU Pre-Holiday 2020 Collection. I bought the entire collection but I was really looking forward to do a comparison between this one and the previous SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 101. I’m reviewing the entire collection so stay tuned for live swatches and makeup looks.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SELFRIDGES | 15 October 2020 at Harrods, Liberty London | SUQQU Permanent items at Cult Beauty

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 Review

SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 (£58.00 for 16.5 g) is a limited edition blush palette featuring three blush shades and three highlighters. It is suitable for every skin color even though at first sight the blushers may look too dark for fair and light skin. You just have to swatch and apply the colors onto your cheeks to see.

From my experience of trying dozen of SUQQU products over the past few years, the colors in the pan may look a bit different from how they swatch. At first I was really scared by the bright colors of their blushers and thought they will be to intense on my light skin. Once I apply them it was something else. They come on soft, semi-sheer and they are easily buildable in 2-3 layers. So basically you wont’ get the color in the pan in a single swipe and it’s up to you how intense you want it to be.

RELATED: SUQQU Pure Color Blush 104 Beniazuki Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

If you are medium skin tone you’ll definitely go for 2-3 layers and intensify the color more but if you are fair skin you may be OK with just a soft layer. Depending on the colors I like to use different type of brushes. I use more fluffy ones if I want just a wash of color or a denser brush if I want more pigmentation. All SUQQU blushes are super easily blendable and they just melt and diffuse into the skin beautifully.

I personally love to build up the blusher or highlighter instead of blending them out. In my humble opinion as universal as this palette is, I think is mainly for medium skin color rather than fair or light ones. You can still make it work if you want to, use some shades as bronzer, eyeshadows but medium skin colors will enjoy the most. Deeper, darker skin tones will have to build up the shades a bit but if you love softer looking blushes and highlighters that glow without being glitter or sparkly then gor for this palette.

THE PACKAGING

It comes in a sleek, glossy black case with gold accents that snaps shut. It has a big mirror inside and a plastic transparent foil to protect the shades. The packaging looks simple but very classy, elegant and luxurious. I personally like this minimalist style of SUQQU makeup products.

RELATED: SUQQU Pure Color Blush 107 Hoteribeni Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 Live Swatches

Bellow you can see swatches of SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 applied on bare skin in two layers. I didn’t use any primer or base and I took the photos in natural light. I also have LIVE SWATCHES on this video so make sure to always check my Instagram page as well. In my MOTD highlights section I post videos of all of my latest makeup looks so you can have a better understanding on how the products look on me.

RELATED: SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Fog 102 & 103 Pre-Holiday 2020 Review, Lip Swatches, Makeup Looks

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Powder Blush Compact Momodome 102 Shade by Shade Review

I consider the top row starting with a blush, then highlighter and a blush while the second row has 2 highlighters and one blush.

SUQQU Blush #01 is a medium orange brown with strong warm undertons and a satin matte finish. It had a semi-opaque coverage in a single layer but it was easily buildable to full opacity. The formula is smooth but not quite soft, especially compared with the blushes from the previous 101 Powder Blush Compact (review).

It applies well, adheres well even on bare skin but you need to build up the color a little bit. There’s no fall out during the application and the color stayed well on me for about 8 hours. I’ll do comparison swatches with the shades from 101 Powder Blush Compact and post a video on Instagram IGTV. This shade is a bit lighter than the bottom left blusher from 101 Powder Blush Compact.

The color will go very well with medium and deep skin tones but those with fair and even light skin can use it as a bronzer. I’d personally try to wear it as a blusher but I don’t think I’ll reach out for it too much, not even as a bronzer because I don’t like warm undertones.

SUQQU Highlighter #01 is a medium yellow gold with strong warm undertones and a pearl metallic finish. It had great color payoff in a single swipe being almost opaque. It applies like a dream, regardless of wet or dry application. The texture is so soft and smooth and applies evenly on the skin without emphasizing texture.

The beauty of this shade lays in the luminos glow that it gives to the skin in the most natural possible way. It’s like your skin is complemented by this shade and especially under the sunlight it looks beautiful. I would definitely see this color worn beautifully by someone with deep, darker skin. I’m not saying that is not suitable for all skin tones but is the kind of elegant, classy gold that I would see on every women with a tan or just darker skin.

It looks so beautiful applied on the eyes as well, gives no fall out during the application, doesn’t crease and applies easily and evenly. I prefer to use it more as an eyeshadow than a highlighter. I got around eight hours wear before it started to fade. It doesn’t have a dupe in the previous 101 Palette so it’s quite an unique shade for SUQQU.

SUQQU Blush #02 is a medium-deep rosy brown with pink undertones and a smooth matte to satin finish. It had a good pigmentation in a single layer showing a semi-opaque color coverage. I thought this shade would be too dark for me to use a blusher when I saw it in the pan. It behaved differently when applied on the skin.

It does come on quite natural in a single layer so for my light skin tone one and a half layers, applied dry with a fluffy brush worked perfectly. I didn’t expect to be able to wear it as a blusher to be honest. Medium and deeper skin tones will surely enjoy this shade and build it up in 2-3 layers.

The consistency is just so smooth and buttery, almost like a cream to powder to the touch. It applies well, without any fall out, adheres well onto the skin and blends easily. It works well as an eyeshadow too and can be a good transition shade for someone with deeper skin. This color is very similar to the first blusher (top left corner) from SUQQU 101 Powder Blush Compact. This one is more pink while the other one is more orange. I had around 9 and a half hours wear on me before it started to slightly fade away.

SUQQU Highlighter #02 is a medium bronzy beige with slightly warm undertones and a luminous pearly finish. It had excellent color payoff swatching opaque in a single layer. This color is absolutely beautiful but it’s a bit too dark for my skin color. I have to apply it very gently (and with a dry brush) and blended it easily on the top of my cheeks.

It applies like a dream, so seamlessly, without any fall out and without emphasizing skin texture. The formula is so soft, smooth and creamy and adheres well even on bare skin. I love wearing this shade as an eyeshadow as well but I’d definitely see this as a highlighter mostly for medium and deep skin.

It leans more bronzy and beige compared to the highlighter (bottom right corner) from SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 101 which is more pink. I had around eight and a half hours wear before it started to fade noticeably on me.

SUQQU Blush #03 is a medium orange-red with stuble warm undertones and a subtle matte finish on which you could see scattered very fine sparkle. The pigmenation was on point, being easily buildable to full opacity in 2 and a half layers. I thought this color will be too intense for me and too bright when I saw it in the pan.

It does come on my cheeks like a flush of color but it’s easily blendable so I don’t feel that I need more than one or one and a half layer. The texture is very smooth and silky but it’s quite hard pressed in the pan just like the other blushes.

It’s very similar to the second blush (bottom row) from SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 101. The difference is very small but I’ll show you in my upcoming IGTV video. I got around eight hours wear with this shade before it started to fade away.

SUQQU Highlighter #03 is a medium dusty-rose beige with soft warm undertones and a luminous metallic sheen. It had an excellent color payoff being fully opaque in a single layer. This is my favorite shade from the palette and has a soft, smooth texture but hardly pressed in the pan.

You’ll require a more dense brush to apply this shade, even on bare skin. It looks more intense when applied wet and doubles beautifully as eyeshadow. It showed a great pigmentation when I applied it on my lids using my fingertips and it’s easily blendable as well. It doesn’t look that similar with any of the highlighters from the previous SUQQU 101 Powder Blush Compact as it’s more darker than them.

This is definitely a highlighter that medium or deep skin tones will wear it build up in two layers but for me one layer is more than enough. I got around nine hours wear without fall out and without emphasizing skin texture.

SUQQU Powder Blush Compact Momodome 102 Makeup Looks

For this makeup look I used mostly new SUQQU products from the Pre-Holiday 2020 Collection. On my face I applied the new SUQQU Cream Foundation over Deciem Hylamide HA Blur Primer (review, best primer ever). I received a sample of this foundation in color 110 which is a perfect match for my skin color. I posted videos on Instagram (SUQQU highlights section) from two different days when I tried this foundation and shared my thoughts with you.

On my cheeks I’ve used the blush and highlighter from the new SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 (upcoming review). I applied blusher from the upper right corner and the highlighter from bottom right corner. This one is a limited edition Pre-Holiday 2020 release so grab it while it’s still available. I also have SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 101 (review, live swatches, makeup look) which I love dearly. It’s a complex face palette that I can use for bronzing, blusher and to highlight. Suitable for a variety of skin colors.

On my eyes I’m wearing the limited edition SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 (upcoming review). I created the edgy look using Kat Von D eyeliner and smuddged a bit of Antonym Cosmetics Brown Eyeliner on my lower lash line. For the lips I choose the SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Fog 102 (review, lip swatches / live swatches).

This is the second makeup look where I’m wearing SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Fog 103 (review, lip swatches/ live swatches) on the lips. On my face I’m wearing the same SUQQU Cream Foundation but paired with Benefit PoreProfesional gel primer. The combination was a disaster to tell you the truth as my face started to shine after 3 hours and became extremely oily afterwards.

The foundation performed so much better with Hylamide HA Blur but I don’t think is meant for my combination skin type. Probably it could work in the winter but even so I wouldn’t want to risk it.

It’s really a shame because the finish was so natural and looked so beautiful on me with a medium coverage. If you are dry or normal skin type I’d say to give it a try if you like something natural. It didn’t sink into my fine lines, didn’t look cakey or patchy, the only dowsize for me was the disco ball effect I got after just a few hours wear.

On my eyes I’m wearing SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 (upcoming review) which is my favorite from this collection (as color preference). I used SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 on my cheeks applying the blush from the second row and highlighter from bottom right corner.

If you are a fan of Chantecaille blushes and highlighters you should definitely try SUQQU. You won’t be disappointed, I promise! As a mascara for both makeup looks I’ve used Shiseido Imperial Lash which game me long but quite natural looking lashes. I consider this mostly like an everyday look mascara. Nothing dramatic or that fuller lash effect.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content