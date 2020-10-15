SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Today SUQQU Pre-Holiday 2020 Collection launched at Harrods. I already reviewed the entire collection apart from SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 1365. I have live swatches and an extremely detailed shade by shade review. Keep on reading!

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 Review

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 (£46.00 for 5.6g / 0.19 oz) is a limited edition combination of warm colors in matte, satin and shimmer finishes. This palette would be pure perfection for me if the cayenne red shade (bottom right corner) would have been replaced with a subtle matte pink (or any kind of pink).

Compared to SUQQU 136 quad, this 135 is more bright and vibrant with more intense shades. The textures are super soft and smooth apart from the darkest color which felt a bit dry. They perform well, blend easily, don’t look patchy, adhere well even on bare skin. You can apply them wet or dry and get a beautiful result everytime.

I bought the entire collection on 1st October when it launched at Selfridges so I had enough time to test it. You can use this palette for an intense look if you want but you can also try a softer look.

THE PACKAGING

Even though it’s a Limited Edition Holiday release, this eyeshadow quad maintains the classic packaging of SUQQU palettes. It comes in this sleek, glossy black compact with golden accents. Inside it has a mirror and two double-ended applicators but I prefer to use my own makeup brushes. The compact snaps shut and the packaging is very sturdy and elegant looking without attracting too much attention.

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 Live Swatches

Here you have swatches of SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 applied on bare skin (no eyeshadow primer or base) in two layers. I don’t do hard swatches and I don’t like pulling my skin and pushing down too hard when I swatch. So this is the result after 2 layers of colors.

Check out my Instagram post for live swatches of SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 so you can see how beautiful they look under natural light.

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 Shade by Shade Review

SUQQU 135 Designing Color Eyes #01 is a light pink with gold shimmer and warm undertones. It has a good color payoff being fully opaque in two layers. The consistency is so soft and creamy and glides easily and evenly across the lid.

It applies and adheres well even on bare skin. You can apply it dry or wet but I prefer to pat it on a damp flat brush. I get more intensity and pigmentation this way and avoid fall-out. The color is so luminous and beautiful, gives you an instant fresh look and works well even as a topper. I got around eight and a half hours wear with this formula.

SUQQU 135 Designing Color Eyes #02 is a medium purple with a matte finish. It had a good color payoff buildable to fully opaque in two layers. The texture is incredible smooth and soft to the touch, without any dryness. The finish is such a soft matte, very forgiving on the eyes.

It applies well, blends easily without sheering out or causing fall out. I can intensify the shade in two or three layers or I can blend it out and use it as a transition shade. The other day I did a makeup look wearing only this shade, creating a bit o depth by intensifying it with a second layer on the outer V of my lid. It looked just beautiful. I had around eight and a half hours wear before it started to fade away.

SUQQU 135 Designing Color Eyes #03 is a bright cayenne red with warm undertones and very fine gold sparkle over a satin finish. It had rich pigmentation in a single layer with a great color payoff. This color is so intense and smooth at the same time. Unfortunately is my least favorite shade from the quad in terms of color preference.

The formula is excellent, buttery soft and smooth, applies like a dream. I like to apply it with my fingertips or with a damp brush and gently pat it on the lid. Adheres well even on bare skin and blends easily without looking patchy. I got around 9 hours wear with this formula without creasing.

SUQQU 135 Designing Color Eyes #04 is an ashy mauvy-brown with cool undertones and a matte finish. It looked semi-opaque in a single pass and I needed 3 layers to get an opaque coverage when swatched. It performed well when applied and blended and I could intensify the color easily with a brush.

It blends easily, doesn’t look patchy and doesn’t have the tendency to sheer out. The formula is soft but feels quite hardly pressed in the pan so it firm but not dry. It’s not a color that will show opaque color coverage from a single application so you you need to build up the color. The color wore well on me for about 9 hours before it started to fade.

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 Makeup Look

For this makeup look I used mostly the SUQQU Pre-Holiday 2020 Collection. On my face I applied the new SUQQU Cream Foundation over Deciem Hylamide HA Blur Primer (review, best primer ever). I received a sample of this foundation in color 110 which is a perfect match for my skin color. I posted videos on Instagram (SUQQU highlights section) from two different days when I tried this foundation and shared my thoughts with you.

On my cheeks I’ve used the blush and highlighter from the new SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 (review, live swatches). This one is a limited edition Pre-Holiday 2020 release so grab it while it’s still available. I also have SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 101 (review, live swatches, makeup look) which I love dearly. It’s a complex face palette that I can use for bronzing, blusher and to highlight. Suitable for a variety of skin colors.

For the eyes I used the limited edition SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 to created this edgy look. I applied Kat Von D eyeliner and smuddged a bit of Antonym Cosmetics Brown Eyeliner on my lower lash line. For lips I choose the SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Fog 102 (review, live & lip swatches).

