SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Lately I’ve been into SUQQU makeup releases and really loving the shades they came up with. SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette is their newest releases along with two duo blushes and two lip colors. Probably this is going to be my last SUQQU purchase of the year but do check my previous reviews.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

UK / International – Now at Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Harrods, Liberty London

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette Review

SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette (£65.00 for 12g) is a new, limited edition which features 8 shades in three different textures. If you haven’t tried SUQQU eyeshadows before you should know the formula is really special, just like layering silk. If you want insane pigmentation and opaque color coverage in a single swipe then this is not what SUQQU is about.

RELATED: SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 135 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

The pigmentation is on point but with SUQQU eyeshadows is about layering and gradually building the intensity. We have satin finishes that create a silky radiance, then jewel shades with a dazzling gem-like sheen and velvet colors with a matte finish. You can apply the shades wet or dry if you want more intense pigmentation.

I find this palette to be very versatile not only because of the multitude of finishes but because of the color story. You can turn it into a festive palette and create the perfect New Year’s Eve look but it also has the shades for an everyday makeup look. It all depends on your creativity.

The Packaging

I’d dare to say the packaging is the same as the one of the Powder Blush Compacts except one details. The golden rim is set on the upper side of the compact this time. Other than that the compacts are pretty much identical, in a glossy black color with a large mirror inside.

Sleek, simple and elegant…this is what always SUQQU expressed to me. I love it!

RELATED: SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 136 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette Live Swatches

Here I have swatches of SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette for your taken under natural light. I took these swatches on bare skin without applying any eyeshadow primer or bare. For each shade I did two layers, applied dry.

If you are curious to see LIVE SWATCHES then head over to my Instagram. The color story looks nice but I can’t say all the shades are my favorite. I’ll probably stay away from that grayish blue as you know my color preferences. 🙂

RELATED: SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Pale Pink is a light peachy-pink beige with soft warm, gold undertones and satin finish. It has a great color payoff in a single layer being almost fully opaque. The texture is smooth, dense and firmly pressed in the pan. This color has a very nice luminous sheen and changes depending on how the light hits, from rosy-peach to a warm champagne.

It applies well even on bare skin and works wonderful applied with fingertips or a brush. For more intense pigmentation the color can be used wet. It gives no fall out and wears well for almost nine hours.

RELATED: SUQQU Pure Color Blush 104 Beniazuki Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Silver Pearl is a light silver-gray with an intense sparkly finish. It’s semi opaque applied in a single layer on bare skin but it can be easily intensified to opaque coverage in two layers. The texture doesn’t feel that smooth when you swatch the product but applied on the eyes gives a seamlessly color coverage. I feel that the texture is hardly pressed in the pan and kicks out powder whenever I pick up product so please mind the fall out.

The best way to apply this shade is by using a damp flat-synthetic brush and press the powder on the on the lid then gently blend the edges. It works as a topper as well and gives luminosity thanks to that jewel finish. I got around eight hours wear without creasing before the color started to fade noticeably.

Yellow Bronze is a light bronze with strong yellow undertones paired with pink and gold shimmer over a jewel finish. It had semi-sheer color coverage in a single layer applied dry but easily buildable to semi-opaque in a second layer. The texture is smooth, very fine milled but firmly pressed in the pan which causes excess powder whenever you pick up product.

Be careful during the application if you want to use this shade dry as you may encounter fall out so is best to apply it with your fingertips or a damp flat brush. It stayed well on me for about eight a half hours without creasing before it started to fade.

RELATED: SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Fog 102 & 103 Pre-Holiday 2020 Review, Lip Swatches, Makeup Looks

Metallic Red is a medium rosy-copper with strong red undertones and a subtle metallic sheen. It had a great pigmentation showing almost full opacity in a single layer applied dry. The texture is super smooth, soft and just a pleasure to swatch it. It doesn’t give any fall out during the application and causes no product excess when picked up with a brush or fingertips.

I love this formula so much and believe it or not is my favorite shade from the palette. The application is so smooth, even color, adheres well even on bare skin. It works great applied with fingertips but you’ll get a more metallic finish if you go in with a damp synthetic-flat brush. It got about nine hours wear with this formula without fall out or creasing.

Orchid Purple is a cool toned light purple with pink and turquoise shimmer and a jewel finish. It had quite sheer pigmentation in a single layer which couldn’t be intensified to a full opacity. It can be used as a topper without giving more than just a subtle wash of color but the pink and blue sparkles are just beautiful.

The texture is smooth, soft but firmly pressed in the pan and causes excess powder. It’s the same formula as Silver Peal and they both make a mess in the pan. It applies well, seamlessly, blends easily but is best to use your fingertips or a damp brush. You’ll get fall out if you apply it dry so just try to pat on the color and gently blend the edges. I got around eight hours hours wear before it started to fade noticeably.

RELATED: SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 101 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Night Grey is a medium-dark gunmetal gray leaning into blue, with very fine shimmer and a luminous satin finish. It had a great color payoff being almost fully opaque in a single swipe. The texture is super smooth, soft and buttery almost the same as Metallic Red but without the slip.

It applies well, adheres well even on bare skin without causing fall out. You can intensify it by applying it wet and get a beautiful smoky eye. It’s a truly beautiful shade that vamps up the entire palette and gives dimension to your makeup look. You won’t get quite a fully opaque coverage when applied on the lid even though swatched it’s a different story.

You can use this shade to darker your outer corner of the lid but it won’t be so intense. I like that it’s a forgiving shade for fair and light skin and doesn’t come off too dark. On me it wore well for about nine hours without causing fall out.

Burnt Orange is a medium dirty-orange with strong warm-yellow undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a semi-sheer pigmentation when applied in a single layer which was buildable up to a medium coverage. This is the perfect blending and transition shade from this palette. It will work great on fair, light and maybe medium skin tones (if they build it a little bit). The color coverage is not so intense that could be used by darker, deeper skin tones. I would have preferred a cool toned matte finish shade that could work with the violet and gray in the palette as for those I had to use another transition shade.

The texture is smooth, dense and firmly pressed in the pan but without causing fall out. It applies well, evenly and without fall out. I got around eight and a half hours wear before it started to fade noticeably.

RELATED: SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 131 Yuinobana Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Deep Brown is a medium deep warm toned chocolate brown with a soft velvet finish. It had a good pigmentation being almost fully opaque in a single layer. It adheres well even on bare skin and it can be a good transition shade for deeper, darker skin tones. I like to use it to intensify my outer V corner of the lid or to line my eyes and why not even smudged underneath the lower lash line.

The texture is very soft, smooth and doesn’t feel dry at all. It doesn’t causes fall out during the application and works well even applied on bare skin. You can blend it out easily without sheering out. In terms of long lasting I got almost nine hours wear before it started to fade slightly.

SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Looks

I have two makeup looks to show you for this SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette but please make sure to follow me on Instagram because I’ll be showing more.

I used Benefit POREfessional Primer (not the gel formula) and then I went on with Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). To set everything in place I used Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder.

On the cheeks I’ve applied the peach shade from SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 101 (review) and on top of that just blended a bit of Natasha Denona I Need A Nude Glow Highlighter (review, live swatches).

Obviously on the eyes I played only with the shades from SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette. For this look I choose to wear the four shades from the left side of the palette, imagining a quad. I took advantage of the purple shade in the quad which you definitely must apply wet to get more pigmenation out of it. I lined my eyes using Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Brown (upcoming review).

As usual my mascara is Shiseido Imperial Ink Lash Mascara. This is the only mascara I’ve been using lately and until I’ll finish it I don’t plan on opening a new mascara. I’m set on finishing some of the products before opening new ones. 🙂

To get these juicy lips I used NARS Orgasm Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer (upcoming review). The shine was pretty intense but the formula is very thick and tacky. It’s a permanent shade so you can still buy it online. 🙂

This is my second makeup look where I used SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette. This time I used the 4 shades from the right (imagine the quad from the right side). You can see the colors are universal flattering, earthy tones that can easily go for a day makeup look. For the rest of the eye makeup I’ve used Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Brown (upcoming review) and Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara.

For this look I used Benefit Pore Professional Primer, Tip Concealer that I bought from Yesstyle (super inexpensive) and Max Factor Whipped Cream Foundation. I set everything in place with La Mer Powder (review) which has been my go to loose powder for years.

On the cheeks I’ve played only with Melt Cosmetics Raw Honey Digital Dust Duo Blush (review, live swatches). You can see me wearing this makeup look on my latest IGTV video where I’m also talking about the products.

On the lips I’m wearing Essence 07 Lost in Love Lip Pencil and Make Up For Ever Artist Lip Blush No.100. What do you guys think about this look?

Turn on your JavaScript to view content