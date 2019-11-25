Hello lovelies!

I’ve added SUQQU Pure Color Blush 104 Beniazuki to my makeup collection just earlier this month even though it is SUQQU Winter 2017 release. While I was browsing makeup counters at Selfridges a few weeks ago, I stopped at SUQQU to check out their newness when I stumbled upon this trio blusher.

Somehow I missed it back then in 2017 when I was new to London and I was exploring so many new brands. So I’m so happy they have restocked it and I was able to buy it.

UK – Now at Selfridges, Harrods

SUQQU Pure Color Blush 104 Beniazuki Review

SUQQU Pure Color Blush 104 Beniazuki (£34.00 for 7.5 g/ 0.26 oz) is a trio blusher with combination of warm and cool tones in a bright pink, icy lavender and tangerine shades.

The colors can be used mixed together or separately and this is where the small blush brushes included in the compact comes in handy. The blusher comes in a very sleek and elegant black compact with a mirror included and this perfect size mini blush brush which plays an important role in the application. I’ve always admired and appreciated the super sleek packaging of SUQQU blushers which looks very sturdy but lightweight in the same time.

The mini brush has the perfect size to pick up the two color stripes of tangerine and icy lavender and apply them on the top of your cheeks or just mixing them together. A normal brush won’t be able to pick up so well the colors individually, unless you are either mixing the 3 shades together or use a fan brush and apply them as a highlighter (which is what I tend to do sometimes).

The vibrant pink shade has cool undertones and a soft matte finish. It comes very gently on the skin just like most of the SUQQU blushers and it’s easily buildable to a medium coverage. What I like about this shade and SUQQU blushers in general is that they look very natural and luminous on the skin.

Like I said it’s easily buildable in 2-3 layers if you prefer more intensity but if you are a fair to light skin tone this is definitely for you. In order to bring up the intensity of this shade I’d advise to use a damp dense brush and apply 2 layers. I had around eight hours wear with this shade before it started to easily fade.

In the middle we have this icy lavender shade with cool undertones and satin finish with white shimmer sparkle. It’s a gorgeous shade that adds luminosity to your cheeks and can be used even as a gentle highlighter. I do feel this shade has the role to combine both shades of pink and tangerine and bring a luminous finish to the final color.

The formula is very soft and smooth to the touch, easily blendable and adheres well to the skin. It wear well on me for about eight hours without emphasizing my skin texture.

The last part of our blush trio is a medium tangerine with warm tones and a luminous finish with tiny shimmer particles. This color really warms up the face and brings luminosity at the same time. It comes on pretty sheer on the face but it’s easily buildable. The formula is very soft, mild and smooth to the touch, adheres well on the skin and doesn’t feel powdery at all.

You can get a soft, natural finish if you choose to apply this shade dry but you can easily intensify it with a second layer and a damp brush. I got around 8 hours wear with this formula.

SUQQU Pure Color Blush 104 Beniazuki Swatches

Enjoy the swatches of SUQQU Pure Color Blush 104 Beniazuki which I applied on bare skin in two layers. It’s easily noticeable the luminosity of the shaes and the very soft sparkle touches. This is definitely a blusher for those with fair, light and medium skin tones which can be easily build up in a few layers and applied wet.

SUQQU Pure Color Blush 104 Beniazuki Makeup Look

Here I am wearing all the 3 colors mixed together and gently applied on my cheeks in 2 layers, dry with a fluffy brush. I also used a fan brush dipped in the second and third colors and applied as a highlighter. As you can see the color looks very natural on me but I do appreciate the fresh and flattering touch it gives to my cheeks.

I love SUQQU blushes in general because they are so easy to use, the colors are so flattering and give a natural and luminous touch to the cheeks. They are one of the best blushes I’ve ever used and definitely a go-to for a day to day use.

On my eyes I’m wearing colors from Milani Gilded Noir Eyeshadow Palette (swatches, first impressesions) that I’ll be reviewing shortly along with other Milani Cosmetics products. Make sure to FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM as I’ve made a new account where you can see live swatches and enjoy videos, sneak peeks and first impressions about the products I’m going to review later on the blog.

