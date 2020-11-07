Melt Cosmetics Raw Honey Digital Dust Duo Blush Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

I’ve always wanted to try Melt Cosmetics makeup but since is not accessible in Europe it was hard for me to shop. Until recently when I was able to buy Melt Cosmetics Raw Honey Digital Dust Duo Blush through a friend. I liked these Melt Duo Blushers since they launched and from all the three variations I loved Raw Honey the most.

Melt Cosmetics Raw Honey Digital Dust Duo Blush Review

Melt Cosmetics Raw Honey Digital Dust Duo Blush ($39.00 for 7 g/ 0.24 oz) is a luminous, multiuse, revolutionary blush duo in the coveted, skin-perfecting digital dust formula. I thought this new, shimmering blush duo would be more light on me and more on the pinkish side.

It turned out to be a deep, mauvy reddish-bronze and a medium peachy-beige. Both shades are pigmented, great color payoff and they performed well. They looked so beautiful on the skin and blended easily without emphasizing skin texture. They are quite long wearing too, giving me about 9 hours wear without fall out or moving around.

THE PACKAGING

As much as I love the inside pattern, I’m not so much into the actual compact. Better said on the color but I do understand that is bee-appropriate. 🙂 The actual compact is nice, sturdy, has a magnetic closure and a mirror inside. That honeycomb pattern looks super cute and to be honest is still standing even though I used it a few times. I’m so happy I didn’t ruin it. 🙂

Melt Cosmetics Raw Honey Digital Dust Duo Blush Live Swatches

I have swatches for you right bellow, applied in two layers over bare skin. I took the photo in natural light on a sunny day so you can see they look more bronzy than pink. Under the sunlight they shift beautifully and the colors on the cheeks blends went together.

If you want to see LIVE SWATCHES head over to my Instagram post! I posted quite a few videos so you can see how these beautiful blush colors shine under sunlight.

Melt Cosmetics Raw Honey Digital Dust Duo Blush Shade by Shade Review

RAW is a deep, mauvy-reddish copper with soft, warm undertones and a luminous finish. It had a great color payoff and was almost opaque in a single swipe. The texture was smooth but dense and firmly pressed in the pan. I picked up the products easily, without kicking off any excess powder in the pan.

It adheres well, even on bare skin and it doesn’t emphasize my natural skin texture. I love how easily and seamlessly it blends on the skin thanks to its gel-powder formula. The best way to work this color is by picking it up with a moderately-dense brush. You can apply it dry and wet, depends on the intensity that you prefer.

In terms of long lasting I got close to eight and a half hours wear before I noticed it started to slowly fade on me.

HONEY is a medium, pink beige with gold, warm undertones and a fine, pink and gold pearl with a luminous finish. It had a great color payoff being opaque in a single layer. You can intensify this shade if you are medium or deeper skin and pick up the product on a moderately-dense wet brush.

For me just one layer of color, applied dry is enough…or maybe two but well blended. The texture is smooth, dense and firmly pressed into the pan just like the other shade. The application went on smoothly without any fall out. It didn’t emphasize my skin texture and it wore well on me for about nine hours.

Melt Cosmetics Raw Honey Digital Dust Duo Blush Makeup Look

For this look I used Benefit Pore Professional Primer, Tip Concealer that I bought from Yesstyle (super inexpensive) and Max Factor Whipped Cream Foundation. I set everything in place with La Mer Powder (review) which has been my go to loose powder for years.

For the eyes I used SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette (review next), Antonym Cosmetics in Brown (upcoming review) and Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara. I primed my eyes with my most used eye primer from Urban Decay Primer Potion.

On the lips I’m wearing Essence 07 Lost in Love Lip Pencil and Make Up For Ever Artist Lip Blush No.100. What do you guys think about this look? Is this Melt Cosmetics Digital Dust Duo Blush suitable for me? Have you tried it?

